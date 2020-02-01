ROXBURY – The Wilmington High School boys' track-and-field team closed out its regular season in dominating fashion, completely running past Melrose, 89-11, in a Middlesex League Freedom Division Meet held last Friday at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Wilmington ends the regular season with a 3-1-1 overall record and that was good for a tie for second place in the league standings.
"I was concerned that the team may come out flat after the state relay meet, but they brought a great deal of energy to the last dual meet of the season," said head coach Mike Kinney. "We had many personal bests and that is the ultimate goal, constant improvement. We are starting to peak at the right time and can't wait for the league meet and the Division four meet. Many athletes took advantage of the meet to improve upon personal bests and score points."
Wilmington won every event with the exception of one.
Some of the more notable wins included Nathan Curdo in the shot put, as he tossed 39-feet.
"He had been making huge strides this winter," said Kinney.
Senior Greg Adamek continues his tremendous season as he won his heat in the mile, defeating all the other ML Freedom Division opponents with a time of 4:34.10.
Isaac Avila took first in the long jump at 19-11 and also picked up a second place in the 55-meter dash at 7.20.
"He is a first year member of the team and his contribution to the team has been awesome," said Kinney.
Pat O'Mahony had a huge personal best time of 2:44.25 to not only win the 1,000 meters, but qualify for the state meet.
Jeandre Abel was first in both the 55-meter dash at 7.0 and the 300 at 37.23. Sam Juergens, the team's leader in points, also picked up two firsts winning the 55-meter hurdles at 9.06 and then the high jump clearing 5-6 and was also second in the long jump at 17-10.
The team of Richie Stuart, Joe Demoura, Avila and Aiden McGrath won the 4x200 relay at 1:38.69. The 4x400 relay team also won at 3:44.86.
Taking home second places included Stuart in the 300 (39.05), senior captain Jake Danieli in the 600 (1:28.73), Brian Elderd in the 1,000 (2:47.54), Owen Surette in the mile (4:42.76) and Demoura in the 55-meter hurdles (9.38) and high jump (5-2).
The third places came from McGrath in the 300 (39.11) and high jump (5-2), Sean Lydon in the 1,000 (2:51.20), Nolan Kennedy in the mile (4:52.48), Joe Lydon in the two-mile (11:08.61), Chris Wong in the 55-meter hurdles (9.53) and Stuart in the long jump (17-8).
Five members of the team have qualified for the state meet with their times against Melrose with Adamek and Surette in the mile, O'Mahony in the 1,000, Abel in the 300 and Avila in the long jump.
Wilmington will now compete in the Middlesex League Championship Meet on Monday back at the Reggie Lewis Center.
"We are looking to be as competitive as possible a the league meet," said Kinney. "Lexington and Woburn lead the way with Wakefield, Burlington, and us close behind."
