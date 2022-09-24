WILMIINGTON – Despite a young and inexperienced roster, the Wilmington High Golf team has continued to improve as the season has gone on. The problem for the young Wildcats, however, is that they play in the Middlesex League, where basically every team in the league has a quality golf program,
As a result, despite their improvements, the Wildcats have been unable to break into the win column, dropping three more matches this past week to fall to 0-7 on the season.
The problem for the Wildcats, in addition to the stiff competition in the Middlesex League is that so many of their players are still largely inexperienced. So, while the bottom of their lineup has improved by leaps and bounds over the past few weeks, many of them have still only played in three or for varsity matches since joining the Wildcats.
This past week the Wildcats suffered losses to Wakefield last Tuesday by a score of 50.5-21.5, Watertown last Thursday by a score of 52.2-19.5 and then Arlington on Monday of this week by a score of 45-27 at Hillview Golf Course.
In each of those matches, the top half of the Wildcats lineup competed fairly well with their opposition, but their lack of depth saw them come up short.
“I told the group today, that we are competing to a point, but like a baseball team, we need more of a contribution from the bottom of our lineup,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “The first four are playing well, but we lack experience at the bottom of the lineup. That will happen with a young team and we are a very young team.”
In the loss to Wakefield last Tuesday, senior captain Owen Mitchell, the Wildcats number one player was their low medalist, shooting a 41. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that still resulted in a 5.5-3.5 loss. Fellow senior Patrick Stokes, playing out of the number two slot, shot a 46 to earn a 4.4-4.5 tie, while sophomore Abigail Mitchell also picked up a 4,5-4.5 tie playing at number five. One Wildcats newcomer, senior Austin Harper, was not able to pick up a win, but played well in dropping a 5-4 decision out of the number seven slot.
“As a newcomer, Austin did really well,” Lynch said. “And Abigail played well also. In this case the bottom of the lineup played well and helped us, but they were facing some very good competition.”
Against Watertown on Thursday, on the challenging course at Oakley Country Club, the Wildcats got 5-4 wins from Stokes as well as juniors Bobby Cyr and Joe Galvin. Cyr shot a 46, while both Stokes and Galvin shot a 47 to pick up their wins.
“It was great to see them play well and to get those wins, especially on such a tough course,” Lynch said.
The second half of the lineup struggled on the extremely difficult course, but eighth grader Dennis Reppucci did his best to meet the challenge despite losing 7-2.
“For him to get two points on a course like that is pretty good for an eighth grader,” Lynch said. “He has been getting better and he will be somebody we will see continue to improve over the next few years.”
A perfect example of just how tough the Middlesex League is was on display on Monday of this week in the loss to Arlington. Owen Mitchell fired a career best 37, playing excellent golf throughout the match, but all it netted him was a 4.5-4.5 tie.
“He played great. He had two birdies on the day in very tough weather conditions,” Lynch said. “But he faces the best player on the other team every time out there, so it is tough for him to get a win.”
Stokes also earned a 4.5-4.5 tie with a score of 46, while Cyr shot a 47 to lose his match 5-4 and Galvin won his match 5-4 with a 46. Harper, meanwhile, battled to the end in his match at number seven before losing by a score of 5-4.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Middlesex League rival Stoneham for a 3:45 pm match at Bear Hill Golf Course.
