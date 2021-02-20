WILMINGTON – Prior to last Wednesday, the Wilmington High School girls' basketball team went eleven days between games and had one practice, thanks in part to COVID outbreaks and the multiple snow storms.
The cancellation of those games forced Wilmington into a no-win, tough situation, playing five games in six days. That stretch started last Wednesday and the time off really showed as the Wildcats were defeated by Watertown, 40-29.
The next night, Wilmington traveled to Wakefield to face a team that they had defeated by six points back in January 16th, and still the understandable rust was displayed as the 'Cats fell for the second straight night at 46-41.
On Friday, Wilmington returned home to face Watertown for the second time in three nights. Early on, it looked as if the rust would continue to stick with the Wildcats. The visitors had built a 10-0 lead through the first 4:59 of the game, which included junior center Taylor Lambo scorching the Wildcats with eight of the team's first ten points.
That forced WHS head coach Jessica Robinson to call a timeout where she first wanted to settle down her players, and secondly change up the defensive strategy.
“We took a timeout so they could regroup and they responded,” she said, noting that Wilmington went on to outscore Watertown 42-17 the rest of the way for the 42-27 victory, a turnaround of 26 points in the two games.
“At that point I could have sat back and enjoyed the game because the girls just took over,” she added with a laugh.
Out of the timeout, Wilmington closed the quarter out on a 5-0 run and then trailed 12-7 just 2:30 into the second quarter before ending the final 5:20 on an 12-0 run led by baskets from Alexa Kelley, Kylie DuCharme, Jessica Collins and Emily Watson as well as going just 4-for-8 from the line.
Defensively, Wilmington totally shut down Watertown, including Lambo, who after her fast start with eight points, scored ten the rest of the way with six coming on free throws.
“Once we went to our zone defense (we did a much better job defending her),” said Robinson. “I'm not a big fan of zone (defense), but against a team like that, that has a dominating post player, I thought we had to make that switch.”
Lambo posted up to score the first basket of the third quarter and Wilmington answered with a 9-0 run with DuCharme and Kayla Smith connecting for two buckets each. The 'Cats closed out the quarter ahead 36-17 and cruised through the fourth, which included a basket by Elisabeth Stokes.
“This was our best team game so far this season. The girls were into it as a team, everyone contributed in one way or another and it was just a complete game by the team,” said Robinson. “We had one practice in ten days, so they hadn't been together on the court for a week. After we took that timeout, they responded. They wanted this and they were bitter from (the back-to-back losses).
“We wanted to come out here tonight and send a message that we're not going to be a team that you can just walk over. In all honesty, this is the most resilient group of kids I have ever known. From everything that they have gone through this year, their resiliency is incredible. They don't let up.”
DuCharme led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Jessica Collins added three points, nine rebounds and four steals. Watson finished with six points, Smith and Jenna Sweeney had four each, and Stokes, Kelley and Kiara Nadeau had two each.
