WILMINGTON – There have been six cross-country meets this season and the Wilmington High School girls team has won five of them. The one loss, coming last week, capped off the strong 5-1 season but also earned the 'Cats a three-way share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division championship title along with Melrose and Wakefield.
Through the six meets this season, in all but one meet, Wilmington has had the first place finisher – and that included the opener against a superior Arlington team. In the six meets, Wilmington has had the first and second place finisher three times, the first and third finisher once, the second and third finisher once and then the first and seventh place finisher one time.
Senior Shea Cushing and freshman Addyson Hunt have been that dynamite 1-2 punch, who have led the 'Cats to their first ever league title, best finish ever at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, and to the best season in program history.
“It’s good to have that one-two punch. We never had that, so here having two of the top ten kids in the league meet is obviously special in itself, huge especially with one of them being a freshman,” said head coach Brian Schell.
The two have exchanged breaking the WHS course record four times now, counting Hunt holding it from last year only to see them flip-flop three times this season, now with Cushing owning it with a 19:13 time. Then at last week's Middlesex League Championship Meet, it was Hunt's turn to finish ahead as she placed sixth and Cushing was tenth.
“They have been battling all season,” said Schell. “One would get the course record, the other one would get it back. They have been off and on (in terms of being our top runner) but they have been working together. They have been battling each other.”
During last year's COVID season with the bizarre rule changes and regulations, Hunt was an eighth grader who broke the course record finishing at 20:00. While she was breaking that record, Cushing was off playing field hockey and at that time, never thought about joining cross-country, or becoming the program's all-time course record holder.
“During spring track, I realized that running is something that I want to do, especially in college,” said Cushing. “I thought switching (from field hockey) to cross-country would be the best for me and would benefit me the most for training for college.”
Cushing — who comes from an incredibly talented athletic family on both sides between her parents' extended families,
including her Aunt Andrea (Hayden) Braciska, an All-Scholastic runner during her days in the 1980s and current WHS Hall of Famer – has already been contacted by the University of Vermont cross-country/track coach with the hopes that Cushing makes the leap to that D1 collegiate program. She said that the school is her top choice, and she would like to become a nurse and is now just waiting to hear on being accepted.
“Ever since spring track, Shea has really found herself. She has found her passion for the sport. She has come a long way from the spring and even now in her first cross-country season. She's more of a strategic runner,” said Schell. “She works with me more about how she wants to go about different races each day, or what the course might be or sometimes she likes to work with Addy like they did in the Stoneham and Watertown races. Shea has progressed well, her passion for the sport has grown a lot.”
In the six meets this season – all on different courses with different distances ranging from 2.8 miles to 3.1, Cushing has finished with times of 19:35, 20:30, 19:33, 19:26, 19:13 and 20:13, being Wilmington's first finisher four times, while ending in a tie with Hunt for the other.
“Shea's a stronger runner, who likes to go out fast and then tries to use that endurance that she has built up over the summer for those longer runs to hang on,” said Schell. “That's the strategy that we have been working with. At the league meet, she was around 13th or 14th place and she was chasing those top seven or eight girls with Addy. At one point she was in seventh place and with a half-mile to go, she just got outkicked and finished tenth. She ran a great race.”
While all of that is impressive, the fact that Cushing broke the course record in her first ever varsity race – finishing first against that outstanding Arlington team – is truly remarkable.
“On the line, right before the race started, I was very overwhelmed and anxious because I didn't know how it was going to go,” Cushing recalled. “Then we started and I was like 'oh this doesn't seem to be too bad' and I was just running my race. The first two laps went fine and I was like 'oh, I'm actually doing pretty good' and then the third lap hit and I realized that I went out a little too fast. When I was on that last lap, I remember Coach Schell saying 'you're at 18:10, you can still get under 20 minutes'. I just pushed it the last 300 meters. I remember finishing and then later on he announced my time and I was shocked. Breaking 20 minutes was a goal that I set for myself (for the entire season), so I wasn't expecting to do it in the first meet.”
While this is Cushing's first official year of running competitively – she said that her father Eric made a running course in their backyard and the two of them would run together – Hunt and her family have been running together for a while. Her parents enjoy taking on local races, mostly fun 5K's, but Addyson and her two brothers Preston and Cooper joined the Greater Lowell Youth Running Program, an excellent group led by director Joe Ferris. Preston stopped and has gone on to other sports, but Addy and Cooper remain involved and have participated in various competitive meets all over the country.
“Running with them has helped me a lot since I started with them when I was younger, so it helped me get it running and get to know the sport. It really has helped me a lot,” she said before being asked about the bigger meets, “that was really good, especially gaining experience against all of that competition. It helped me mentally too. Once I was able to compete there, I knew that I would be able to compete with the high school meets.”
In the high school meets, Hunt immediately made her presence felt last year as an eighth grader. Now a year later when the meets officially count for something, she has finished first against Watertown and in a tie for first with Cushing against Stoneham, was second twice, third twice and seventh in the opener. Then came her best ever race, against the big teams of the Middlesex League.
“Addy is trying to find herself and how she wants to run. Her best race was the league meet. She started off in tenth place and progressively got better and eventually placed sixth, which is in this case an All-Conference selection. She had a good finish and was able to hold off a good surge from a Melrose girl,” said Schell.
Schell added that he first met Hunt when she was little and right away, he knew after the first time he saw her run, that she is indeed a tremendous talent.
“She ran a lot with Olivia (Erler) over the summers and they have built up a great friendship,” said the coach. “Addy has been a runner her whole life. I told her parents after the first day I saw her, 'your daughter is a runner'. It's good that she has stuck to it. Last year as an eighth grader she was a league All-Star and now this year as a freshman, she's All-Conference. Last year she had the third fastest time in the Freedom Division and this year she has the second.”
Hunt and Cushing will have at least one — hopefully two — more time this season to push each other, and to push the team to greatness. This Saturday at the hilly Gardner course, the 'Cats will compete in the Division 2B State Meet. The top seven teams from the meet advance to the All-States, a meet that no Wilmington team in the history of the program has ever competed in.
“We just have to get out hard and do the best that we can. Me and Addy will obviously be pushing each other to get a good time,” said Cushing. “We all need to stick together in a big group and get as high up there as we can in the placing, so we can place high and make it to the All-States.”
Hunt says if they make it or not, she knows that she is enjoying herself, which truly is all that matters.
“It's really exciting and it's been a lot of fun. I just love being a part of this so if we were to make it to All-States that would be really amazing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.