WAKEFIELD — In a few days, maybe a couple of weeks, it will be a little easier to appreciate what a classic playoff game took place in Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon.
In the meantime, this one hurts a little.
In a back-and-forth battle that lasted more than three hours, the Wilmington High softball team was edged out of the Div. 2 state tournament by Wakefield, 12-11.
Wilmington, the 17th seed, trailed 5-1 early, rallied to take a 10-5 lead, fell behind again 11-10 in the bottom of the sixth before tying the game in the top of the seventh. Wakefield, seeded 16th, pushed the winning run across with one out in the bottom of the seventh, advancing to a Wednesday game against top-seeded Westfield.
The Wildcat comeback was certainly something to behold.
After Wakefield scored five times behind five hits, five walks and a pair of Wilmington errors, the Wildcats looked to be in big trouble.
But a nifty defensive play by Wilmington first baseman Eva Boudreau, who snared a line drive with one out and the bases loaded and turned the grab into an inning-ending double play, seemed to pump like into the ‘Cats.
In the top of the third, Wilmington would send 12 batters to the plate, score eight runs behind five hits and a Wakefield error.
Charlotte Forcina led off the inning with a walk and came all the way around to score when a hard grounder by senior Abby LaClair was thrown away. After a base hit by Lily MacKenzie, Boudreau singled to score LaClair and make it 5-3.
A double to center by Ali McElligott plated MacKenzie and back-to-back walks to senior Sofia Scalfani (who homered over the fence in center for Wilmington’s first run in the second inning) and Julia Archer forced in a run to tie the game.
Forcina, who led off the inning, then ripped a bases-clearing double to give Wilmington an 8-5 lead. Kiersten Moore’s single sent Forcina to third and Forcina eventually scored on a passed ball, the second run she scored in the frame.
The Wildcats added another run in the fourth when MacKenzie singled and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Boudreau. A grounder by McElligott would advance MacKenzie to third before she scored on a passed ball.
After a slow start, Wilmington pitcher Julia Archer and her defense settled down nicely, allowing just one run, a homer by Wakefield’s Paige Butland, between the third and fifth innings.
In the fourth, right fielder Cassie Tibbetts made a terrific running catch for the first out with a runner on second base. McElligott ended the inning with a nice scoop of a grounder to third.
In the fifth, Erin McCarthy made two nice plays at shortstop and MacKenzie added an assist at second base.
Down 10-6 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Wakefield would eventually take the lead. Butland added another home run in the inning and finished the day 3 for 3 with a pair of walks. A bases-loaded triple by Wakefield’s Meredith Morris put her team ahead, 11-10.
In the top of the seventh, Wilmington had an answer.
Moore led off with a single and went to third when LaClair clubbed a long double that hit the top of the fence in straightaway center field. MacKenzie would drive in Moore with a base hit to tie the game, but Wakefield escaped further damage.
In the bottom of the seventh, a leadoff double by Wakefield’s Jade Waterhouse was the big hit as she eventually scored the game-winning run with one out.
Wilmington ends a fine season with a 12-9 record. Wakefield improved to 12-9 with the victory.
