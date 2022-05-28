BURLINGTON – Sarah LaVita has quietly put together a very impressive athletic – especially track-and-field – career while at Wilmington High School.
A contributing player on the volleyball team, LaVita has really found her niche with indoor and outdoor track. A year ago at this time, she had a breakthrough performance at the Middlesex League Championship Meet by winning the discus and then taking second in the javelin and 14th in the shot put.
Just a few weeks ago during the Division 4 State Relay Meet, individually she was the best thrower in discus and javelin, was fifth best in the shot put, all which helped the Wildcats capture the first ever relay meet title in program history.
Last Thursday she was back competing in another big meet, this time at the league championships. Despite the rain and bouncing back-and-forth from one event to the other, she finished as the two-time discus champion, the two-time league finalist in the javelin, while she upped to her place finish nine spots to take fifth in the shot put.
She finished with throws of 107-11 in the discus, 104-10 in the javelin and 31-05 in the shot put, which totaled 22 of the team's 79.50 points on the night.
LaVita said that heading into the meet, she knew that if she executed that she would be near the two in discus and javelin, but wasn't getting too ahead of herself thinking she owned one or both events.
“I was hoping to win – and winning (at least one event) is nice, but honestly, I wasn't sure that I was going to, but definitely winning the discus was really cool,” she said. “It came down to the last throws. Brooke Bibbo from Burlington is a great competitor. She won the shot put (throwing) 37 feet, which is a big throw. The two of us were going back and forth in the (discus) final. It was really fun. She went before me so that helped so I could kind of see what she did and if I could beat it, which definitely did help me a little.”
The discus is her best event, the javelin is her favorite and the shot put she has made giant strides in. Doing all three in a matter of hours, in slick rain, certainly wasn't easy.
“I did the shot put and javelin right away when the meet started at 3:30,” she said. “It's a little difficult but I was lucky because I was able to do all three of my shots (in each events) and they went back-to-back, so then I could just focus on the javelin. I did the same thing in the finals, I did all three shots in (shot put and discus) and then I could just focus on the javelin (finals). The (throwing) areas are really close to each other, so it makes it easier, well for me at least.”
She said that the javelin and shot put competition started before the rain came, but the discus was held throughout the raindrops.
“The discus was a little bit tricky because that's when the rain kind of started, so it became slippery for the second flight (of throwers). It just became a little tricky with our feet. We were able to keep our discs dry,” she said.
While she had an umbrella to keep the equipment dry, LaVita was able to win, even though she feels that with a few wrinkles added in, that she could throw even further.
“I definitely need to work on my spin in discus. That was a little rough today and it have been because of the rain or could just be that (I need to work on it). You have to spin, circle and drive down and throw. It's a little tricky and I started learning that this year, so I've been picking that up during the season but the rain didn't help,” she said.
She will now head to this week's Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet which will be held over two days, Thursday and Saturday. She said she's not setting any goals in her head in terms of winning or placing, or anything like that. For her, she is keeping things light and relaxed.
“I just want to do better than I did before and just work off what I set last year and just beat my (previous best throw),” she said.
