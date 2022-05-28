BURLINGTON – After cruising to its second straight undefeated dual meet season and Middlesex League Freedom Division Championship Title, the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team thought the league championship meet would be the best chance if they were to ever crack the powerful Lexington team.
In order for that to have happened, Wilmington needed to execute up and down the line-up, from its usual strong performers, while needing some unexpected stars to rise up. Although that happened throughout the meet, it didn't happen enough. Lexington was too strong for everyone, coming away with the title scoring 112 points, while, Woburn was second at 101.50, followed by Melrose (90.50), Burlington (85) and Wilmington (79.50).
A big reason for Wilmington taking fifth was the injury to senior Celia Kulis, who if healthy would have won the 100-meter hurdles and would have placed better in the high jump, therefore finishing third wouldn't have been a stretch.
“We felt like we could have done better. We felt like we could give Lexington a run for their money. Things didn't quite work out for us and (at same time) they are a very good team and they also have twice as many students as us,” said Patrone.
Lexington won six events on the night with the duo of Ava Criniti and Mari McBride being a huge part of that success, whereas the 'Cats came home with one title, Sarah LaVita defended her discus title, while, Kulis finished second in the long jump and broke a school record that was previously held for 41 years.
All in all, Wilmington had a first, four second places, a pair of thirds, three fourths, one fifth, two sixths, a seventh and three eighths.
LaVita was the star of the meet as she was first in the discus (107-11) for the second year in a row, while taking second in the javelin (104-10) and fifth in the shot put (31-05). Kulis also placed in three events, second in the long jump with her school record jump of 17-03.50, which broke Margaret Mooney's mark of 16-11.50 set in 1981, and then was eighth in both the 100-meter hurdles (19.93) and high jump (4-8).
Also placing in two individual events was senior Kaitlyn Doherty, who was fourth in the triple jump (33-09) and fifth in the 100 (13.30), while she was also a part of the third place 4x100 relay team (52.33) along with Madison Mulas, Molly MacDonald and her sister, Alison Doherty.
“Kaitlyn has been dealing with shin pain. In our meet against Burlington she took a jump in the triple jump and her shin started hurting bad. We had some concern with that and her parents took her to have it checked out. I was happy to see her compete at the league meet and not bother her as much. She did well in the triple jump, the 100 meters, and has been a tremendous anchor for the 4x100 relay all season,” said head coach Joe Patrone.
The other individuals who placed in the top eight included Mollie Osgood, who was second in the high jump (5-0), Shea Cushing was third in the two-mile (12:35.23), Angie Zaykovskaya was fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:12.12), Addy Hunt and Kayla Flynn took home sixths in the 800 at 2:27.99 and the high jump (4-10), respectively, and Amanda Broussard was seventh in the 400 at 1:03.24.
Patrone said that Hunt and Cushing ran well, and Osgood had a strong night in the high jump, before adding that Zaykovskaya came through in the hurdles.
“Angie ran great. She made the switch from the 800 earlier in the season to help the team and it has paid off for her as she placed fourth and she is qualified for the state meet in that event,” said Patrone.
Zaykovskaya also joined Emily Grace, Hunt and Broussard to finish fourth in the 4x400 race with a time of 4:21.82. The 4x800 relay team of Sofia Pitzen, Mallory Brown, Hannah Bryson and Cushing finished eighth at a collective time of 11:23.00.
“Shea ran great in the two-mile to place third and be the top Freedom Division finisher. Hannah Bryson ran a ten-second personal best of 12:35.23 (to finish 11th) over her old personal record of 12:45.0 from the freshmen/sophomore meet,” said Patrone.
In addition, Osgood was 11th in the 400-meter hurdles (17.95), MacDonald was 12th in the 200 (28.69) and 13th in the javelin (81-05), Flynn was 13th in the triple jump (31-02.50), Grace was 14th in the 400 (1:04.61), Mulas was 20th in the 200 (13.98) and 21st in the long jump (14-02) and Pitzen was 22nd in the 800 at 2:51.94.
Rounding out the running events, Alison Doherty was 12th in the 100 (13.64), her sister Emily was 18th in the 200 (29.51), Gillian Kane was 19th in the 400-meter hurdles, and then Mallory Brown and Kyla Kelley finished 16th and 18th in the mile at 5:56.84 and 5:58.43. It was a 15-second personal best for Kelley.
Then in the field events, Ali Ganley was 10th in the pole vault, clearing 6-6, Isabelle Puccio was 10th in the discus throwing 77-09 and Lilly Rubin was 23rd in the shot put, throwing 22-02.
“Alli Ganley became our first pole vaulter in a while as she placed tenth with a jump of 6-6. Along with Kaitlyn in the triple jump, Kayla Flynn jumped a personal best of 31-02.50.”
Wilmington will now compete in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet over a two-day period, Thursday and Saturday, both being held at Notre Dame Academy High School of Hingham. The Wildcats are certainly one of the favorites to finish at or near the top.
On Tuesday, the MIAA released its performance list for the meet. Kulis is going to compete in the pentathlon, as well as the 100-meter hurdles and is seeded first there. (14.80). Sarah LaVita is ranked first in the javelin (107-03.50), second in the discus (107-11) and seventh in the shot put (34-00.50).
Mollie Osgood is seeded second in the high jump (5-02.25). Kaitlyn Doherty is third in the triple jump (35-04.50) and eighth in the 100. Amanda Broussard is seeded fifth in the 400 and ninth in the 200, while Angie Zaykovskaya is 7th in the 400-meter hurdles and Shea Cushing is 8th in the two-mile.
Also, the two relay teams are ranked with the 4x100 team with Madison Mulas, Alison and Kaitlyn Doherty and Molly MacDonald are third, the 4x400 team of Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Addy Hunt and Broussard are fourth.
