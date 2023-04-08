WILMINGTON – Somehow, the Wilmington High School Varsity Girls Softball team won ten games last year.
Looking back that was quite the feat.
The team won ten games, which included a regular season non-league win over the Division 2 state finalists of Tewksbury, despite entering the season without a pitcher. Then outfielder Julia Archer volunteered to take the mound and a few others chipped in with some innings here and there, and the 'Cats finished the regular season with a 10-10 record before losing in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament to Norwood to finish 10-11 overall.
Now a year later, the entire team comes back with the exception of three seniors who have graduated, with Bella Kieran, who provided a powerful bat and terrific leadership.
So the question remains, can the 'Cats match or surpass the ten victories this upcoming season?
“I think we will be better defensively than we were last year. We'll be competitive but it'll be all predicated on our pitching,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini, now in her 17th season. “If we can keep the walks down, our defense will keep us in the game. Basically we have an entire new infield except for the battery so some people will be moving all over the place. We'll be able to hit and we'll have even more speed on the bases than last year. We should be able to execute our bunts, the hit-and-run and have more steals.”
Archer will once again be the team's starting pitcher and will get support from freshman Erin McCarthy, freshman Sofia Tentindo, who is currently injured and out for a bit, and sophomore Tess Cappione.
Four-year starter and co-captain Abby LaClair returns as the team's catcher. She has one of the most powerful bats in the area, and will look to lead what could be a pretty explosive offensive club. McCarthy will serve as the team's lead-off hitter and she's already been impressive as an athlete, coming off a terrific rookie season with the varsity basketball team.
Senior co-captain Sofia Scalfini, juniors Lily McKenzie, Cassie Tibbetts, Abby Nolan, along with sophomore Eva Boudreau are returning starters, while, juniors Grace and Molly Walsh, sophomore Keirsten Moore and Cappione are all returning letterwinners who will be in the mix in various positions this season.
Besides McCarthy and Tentindo, the other newcomers include freshmen Alli McElligott, Charlotte Forcina and Summer Sands.
Cabral-Pini said that throughout the entire season, she sees every player on the team playing multiple positions. Boudreau will see time at first base and the outfield. McKenzie will see most of her time at second and third, but will also catch some. Tibbetts and McCarthy will see the bulk of their time in the middle infield, with McCarthy pitching some. Nolan, Forcina, Moore and the Walsh sisters will all see time in the outfield, while, Cappione, McElligott and Sands will all be mixed in, while, Tentindo when healthy could see time on the mound and first base.
“They all seem to get along pretty well. It'll be interesting because we always open the season against the Middlesex League big schools, so we have Reading off the bat,” said Cabral-Pini. “We have more players on the varsity team this year because we didn't want to send some kids down and have them play with seventh and eighth graders (who make up the entire JV team).
“We have had tough, tough scrimmages with Andover, Bedford, Londonderry, New Hampshire and we have Tyngsboro coming up. We didn't get the Billerica one in because of the weather. We have hit the ball real well in all of those scrimmages. Erin will be the lead-off hitter.
“Charlotte is great defensively in center field. At the plate, we showed her the split grip and now she has more control of the bat. Since then she has done a nice job of making more contact and bunt the ball better. If we can get some of those kids who are down in the order on base, a lot of great things will happen for us.”
