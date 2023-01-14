READING – Last Wednesday, both the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op girls and boys swim teams were defeated by Triton. The girls fell to 1-2 on the season with a 90-70 score and the boys fell to 0-3 with a final of 95-67. Both Triton teams are now 4-1 on the season.
Starting with the girls team, there was only one individual and one relay team to come away with a first place. North Reading senior Maddie Koenig won the 50-freestyle at 27.56 seconds and then she was part of the winning 400-free relay team along with Wilmington residents Lindsey Kane and Ella Dong, as well as North Reading's Laura Feffer, as they came in at a combined time of 4:27.79.
There were a large number of second places starting with Dong in the 200-IM (2:48.43), Feffer in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.26), Koenig in the 100-free (1:01.67) and then Lindsey Kane in the 500-free (7:22.52) and Wilmington's Cassie Tibbetts in both the 200-free (2:35.74) and 100-yard butterfly (1:41.18). Finally, the 200-medley relay team was second behind Koenig, Feffer, Dong and Lindsey Kane with a time of 2:13.95 as was the 200-freestyle relay team of Tibbetts, Elise Higgins of North Reading and then Gillian Kane and Julia Kane of Wilmington with a time of 2:14.85.
Gillian Kane added two thirds in the 200-free (2:40.01) and the 500-free (7:31.85), while also taking thirds were Higgins in the 100-breaststroke (1:36.42), Feffer in the 100-freestyle (1:06.21) and Lindsey Kane in the 50-free (29.33) and then the 400-free relay team of Tibbetts, Gillian Kane, Wilmington resident and two-year captain Shae Fitzgerald and Reppucci with a combined time of 5:05.92.
The group of Reppucci, Higgins, Julia Kane and Fitzgerald took fourth at 2:41.83, and then individually for fourths, included Wilmington's Emily Cronin in the 200-IM (3:26.84), Dong in the 100-backstroke (1:15.56) and Wilmington's Katherine Murphy in the 100-breaststroke (1:40.46).
Reppucci and Fitzgerald finished fifth and sixth in the 100-back with times of 1:27.10 and 1:31.06, Higgins was sixth in the 50-free at 36.06 as was Menal Mouddani in the 200-free at 3:02.67. Finally, the 200-free relay team of Reppucci, Mouddani, Murphy and Cronin were fifth at 2:23.31.
Turning to the boys team, North Reading resident Ivan Deiko was the lone swimmer to come away with a first as he did so in the 500-free with a time of 6:12.87. He also was one of the four members of the winning 400-free relay team along with Wilmington residents Dat Tran, Spencer Bagtaz and Ethan Ryan with a combined time of 3:57.45.
Deiko was also second in the 200-free (2:14.45). Dat Tran was also second in the 100-breaststroke (1:16.11), third in the 200-IM (2:33.69) and was part of the second place 200-medley relay team along with Bagtaz, Ryan and North Reading's Jonathan Mangano with a combined time of 1:54.31.
Ryan picked up a pair of second places in the 200-IM with a state qualifying time of 2:08.52 and in the 100-butterfly at 1:07.53. Bagtaz was also second in the 100-backstroke at 1:03.24 and third in the 100-free at 57.59. Mangano was also third in the 50-free (27.19), fourth in the 100-free (1:04.40) and was part of the second place 200-free relay team along with Wilmington's Aryan Patil, Sidd Karani and Tyler Sheehan with their time of 1:56.46.
Patil also joined Wilmington residents Moaid Said, Mantvydas Benevicious and Dylan Tran to take second in the 400-freestyle at 5:06.29. Said, Benevicious along with Wilmington resident Vijay Cudia and Sarthak Tripathi were fifth at 2:26.19.
Rounding out the individual place finishers included Dylan Tran and Cudia, who were fourth at sixth in the 200-free at 2:43.85 and 3:17.73, Karani and Tyler Sheehan, who were fifth and sixth in the 50-free at 30.91 and 31.35, Dylan Tran with a second in the 500-free at 7:44.12, Cudia and Karani taking fourth and fifth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:41.05 and 1:48.16 and Sheehan with a sixth in the 100-free at 1:12.58.
