WILMINGTON – Compiling this team, much like most of the others, was pretty difficult, because up there were decades where there were tremendous athletes or basketball players, but judging them playing the 6-vs-6 with one bounce pass, is impossible to know just how great they would have been in today's game.
For this WHS Girls Basketball team, I end up taking 16 players, one more than I did on the boys side. Of the 16, nine of them have already been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, while there's two others, not in the Hall, who rank second and third all-time in the program's scoring list.
There's also five players selected who were named the Most Valuable Player of the entire league during their senior seasons, and we can't forget that since the Crier started its Athletes of the Year dating back to the winter of 1994, there's three of those selections here.
Anyway, here's the 16 players we chose. Again the selections are based on the impact the player had throughout her entire career, as well as talent, while accolades and accomplishments weigh heavily, since comparing different generations of players is impossible. Players who did not close out their four years with WHS were not eligible.
Again feel free to send me your opinions if I hit every shot here or if I missed some easy lay-ups.
Some of the names are not in alphabetical order for lay-out purposes.
ANN-MARIE ANDERSEN
A tremendous three-sport athlete, who also excelled in field hockey and softball, Andersen was a three-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star, making it as a sophomore and senior, while being named to the All-Conference team as a junior.
In addition to that, as a senior, she was named the WLVI-TV Player of the Week, and she was one of 20 Eastern Mass players to be recognized my McDonalds for sportsmanship, talent and leadership on and off the court.
She went on to play Field Hockey at Babson College and great success. In 2004, she was inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame.
KAREN ANDERSEN
A tremendous all-around athlete – like many others on this loaded team – Anderson was named the WHS Most Outstanding Female Athlete Award winner as a senior. A four-year basketball player as a point guard, she was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection and a two-time Team MVP.
PATRICIA BENNETT-HURD
In today's standards, scoring 20 points per game is incredible – that's pretty much All-Scholastic 'Dream Team' material. Bennett-Hurd accomplished that feat during her senior year back in 1955-'56, playing 6-on-6 with one dribble bounce.
A WHS Hall of Famer, she was named a league all-star in both her junior and senior seasons.
SANDY BURNS
As a junior, playing in a format that included 6-vs-6 with three guards and three forwards, allowing two players to roam the court and steal the ball, Burns somehow put up 218 points, which was almost 100 more so than her next best teammate to lead the Wildcats to a 16-0 season, first and only undefeated season in the history of the program, and also the school's first ever league championship title.
The following year as a senior, the team finished 11-2 overall.
KYLIE DUCHARME
When you make it to the Boston Herald's “Dream Team” as one of the top five players in all of Eastern Massachusetts, you are easily a pick for the All-Time WHS Girls Basketball team.
Graduating here this spring, the 6-foot forward was a three-time Middlesex League All-Star, a two-time ML Freedom Division Co-MVP, a two-time All-Scholastic, who as a senior averaged 18.9 points per game, 16.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.
She closed out her stellar career as the second player in the history of the program to reach 1,000 points and the first player to reach 1,000 rebounds in a career – while achieving those two incredible milestones in the same game. She also finished her four years with 54 career double-doubles, coming in roughly 100 games.
She will attend and play basketball at Bentley University on a basketball scholarship.
AMY FAHEY
Fahey finished 13 points shy of 1,000 – and currently sits third all-time scoring in the program's history. She was selected to the Cape Ann League All-Conference team three times, was named to the Agganis All-Star team where she was the game's MVP.
As a sophomore, she led the team to a 15-7 record, as a junior she scored 38 points in a game against Methuen and as a senior, she led the team to the D2 North sectional semi-finals.
She went to play at Fitchburg State College where she shattered just about every record imaginable, including being the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,476 points, a record that had been held since 1991.
ADRIENNE FAY
When it comes to Fay making this team, it's pretty crazy to think that she's most known for being a pitcher, helping the Wildcats win two state championship titles, but she went to Merrimack College to play soccer (already was named to our All-Time Girls' Soccer team), but in basketball, she was a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference selection, who helped lead the team to two state tournament appearances, while also leading the team in every offensive category from scoring to rebounding to assists, she did it all.
The Hall of Famer accomplished all of these incredible accolades in just two years at WHS, after transferring from Bishop Fenwick.
EMILY CRANNELL
Crannell was a four-year player, playing point guard her first two years before switching to shooting guard her last two years. During her senior year she finished just under 340 points for the season, averaging 17 points per game, was named the Middlesex League MVP. During that season, she had double figures in 18 of 20 games, finishing with 20 or more four times, including 27 vs Arlington. She helped the Wildcats qualify for the tournament twice.
Her senior year, she helped lead the program to its first league championship title since 1966, including netting a buzzer beater basket in a huge win over perennial state contender Watertown. That team finished with an 18-5 overall record.
She went on to play softball at St. Anselm College.
LEANNE HARRIS, 1996
Named as the second Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, who then later on was inducted into both the WHS and Salem State University Hall of Fames, Harris, a power forward, was one of the premier three-sport athletes the school has ever had over the last few decades.
In basketball, she was a three-year starter and was named the Cape Ann League's Player of the Year during her senior season.
As a junior, she was named a league all-star after averaging 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds per game, while adding 61 steals for the season. As a senior, she averaged over 16 points a game and led the team in both scoring and rebounding. In her final game, a state tournament loss to Marblehead, she finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds.
MARION (MARY) HALPIN HODGES
Featured here a few months ago with our 'Where Are They Now' series, Halpin was a dynamite athlete including with a basketball in her hands. She was known for her 'left-handed hook shot', which included scoring 39 points in one game.
A Hall of Fame inductee, she went on to play numerous sports at Gordon College, including a little bit in basketball, before continuing to play it in a semi-professional league.
After her playing days were over, she was a high school official for 20 years.
GAIL LOMBARD
Chatting with historians, Lombard, a center, was said to be a terrific inside player. Despite the team struggling for wins during her tenure, including a last place finish in the league as a junior, she was named a league all-star for the second time that year, scored 14 points in the game, and followed that up with her third all-star appearance the following year.
SUE ROWE
The sister combination makes the squad. As a senior, Sue had a tremendous season finishing as the Team's MVP, an All-Conference selection, scoring 230 points and was second in the entire league in scoring. The next best on her team scored 73 points.
As a junior, she was an all-star despite finishing fourth in the league in scoring.
She came back to the program and was the head coach for a number of years, leaving after the 1992-'93 season.
KAREN ROWE
Another WHS Hall of Famer, Rowe was an elite athlete, especially in basketball. She was named the WHS Most Outstanding Female Athlete Award during her senior season. On the floor, she was the MVP of the team, a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star, who led the team in scoring and led the team to its first league title in 18 years and just the second in school history.
She went on to earn a scholarship to play at Division 1 UMass-Amherst, but stopped playing and left the school after a year to study abroad in Spain. Upon the time of her HOF induction, she was coaching youth boys and girls basketball at the International School of Uganda.
GINA MARTINIELLO
Certainly regarded as one of the all-time greatest female athletes in WHS history, Martiniello could do it all between field hockey, softball, basketball, while she also could skate. On the court, she was a four-year varsity player, who was named a Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection twice, a Lowell Sun All-Star twice and Team MVP.
A WHS Hall of Famer, she went on to play field hockey at Providence College where she had a tremendous career as a goalie.
TAMMY OLIVEIRA-LACOY
More known for her towering home runs on the softball field, Oliveira, another WHS Hall of Famer, was a four-year player, a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection.
She earned 12 varsity letters at WHS, also playing softball and field hockey. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.
ASHLEY VITALE, 2007
Recently inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame, Vitale was the first and just one of two players in the history of the program to surpass the 1,000 point plateau, finishing with 1,137 over her illustrious career.
A four-year center, and center, was named a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, was the Cape Ann League's Player of the Year, was a three-time CAL All-Star and Lowell Sun First Team All-Star.
She was instrumental in leading the 'Cats to their first ever sectional final, losing an epic game to Pentucket Regional. After high school, Vitale went on to score over 1,000 points for the Endicott College women's program.
And she recently got married.
COACH: JAY KEANE
So this is a difficult one here. You have three former coaches, who are in the WHS Hall of Fame with Alice McCarthy, Georgia Dadoly and Jim Tildsley. Tildsley didn't get in because of his short three-year stay as girls' hoop coach, but as an athlete, as well as a long-time coach in football and boys and girls hoop. He left WHS after several successful seasons and trips to the state tournament and went on to Andover to become one of the all-time winningest coaches in state history.
Dadoly coached multiple sports and had success in basketball, despite the drastic style the players played with back then.
Since Tildsley left, there were three coaches who served before Jay Keane took over. In terms of success, he had the most, including taking the 2007 team to the Division 3 sectional final and he continues to have success since taking over at Malden Catholic. Two coaches later after Keane left, Jess Robinson has done a marvelous job in her four years.
I believe that Keane has won the most games in program history, and he was the one who took the team to a place no other has gone, so I'm going with him.
LINE-UP
Just like compiling this team, I think this team could be difficult to figure out who goes where. For my starters, I think that's pretty easy with Vitale at center, with Karen Rowe, Amy Fahey and Kylie DuCharme, who could both be versatile and play at guard, as well as Sue Rowe as the point guard. You can roll the ball out against any opponent with those five – I certainly like my chances.
Then you would have a dynamic group between cousins Karen Andersen and Anne-Marie Andersen, another set of cousins between Fay and Harris, as well as Lombard in the middle is pretty impressive, along with Martiniello and Crannell, and then you have the earlier group consisting of some terrific talent with Bennett, Hodges, Burns and Oliveira, who all put up some points individually during their time of play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.