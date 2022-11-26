WILMINGTON – Over the years, the Wilmington High School Football team has had a long list of outstanding two-way players, in particular running/fullbacks and linebackers.
Certainly John Parsons fits right in that mold.
Back on November 5th, Parsons was one of the 12 athletes inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame. While he also played basketball, known for his toughness underneath the basket and rebounding, he also was such a versatile and strong athlete, that he competed in lacrosse, baseball and track-and-field during the spring seasons, thus making five different varsity teams during his high school career, which came to a complete in the spring of 2012.
Now ten years later, he received an unexpected phone call from interim WHS Athletic Director Dennis Ingram.
“Dennis called me and left me a voicemail asking to call him back. At first I thought he might be looking to former players for support with the opening as Athletic Director, but soon after he proceeded to tell me that I was going to be inducted (into the Hall of Fame),” said Parsons. “I felt extremely honored and appreciative. It felt nice to know that all my efforts during those years haven’t gone unnoticed or have been forgotten.”
Growing up in town, Parsons played many different sports, but football was always his No. 1 sport, following a family trait. His uncle Gerry Sullivan is a former WHS and UMass Lowell player, who returned to coach the Wildcats for three seasons, well before Parsons suited up. John's older brother Ryan didn't play football, instead played basketball.
During his football career, Parsons dominated games between running back and linebacker. On the defensive side, he surely gave a number of crushing hits.
“He has that gift where he has a nose for the ball,” said former WHS coach Mike Barry. “He makes plays from tackle-to-tackle. He makes plays in the passing game and on the outside, too. He’s very productive. He has a pop to him. He has that God-given ability just to hit. Some of his biggest hits have come when he’s been at fullback blocking people. So he’s delivering blows on both sides of the ball. He just has that instinctive ability to bend his knees and deliver a blow.”
While Parsons had several incredible individual performances as a running back, he was in on every play on the defensive end as a linebacker and always registered double figures in tackles.
“I would agree that I was a better defensive player than offense to a certain degree,” he replied. “I had opportunities beforehand to switch off as starting running back but other players were upperclassmen so I didn’t mind playing fullback instead (early in my career) and letting them have their time. I knew I would get my time to shine as well.
“The biggest challenge was senior year when I was not only the starting running back but also the middle linebacker. I was more exhausted. It’s awesome to rush for so many yards a game, but the downside was when we would be on defense. I was drained for the first few plays after just running the ball.”
As a sophomore, Parsons was named to the Cape Ann League team and was Wilmington’s Defensive MVP. As a junior he was earned those same two awards after finishing the season with 131 tackles, including five stops for a loss of yards, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. He had similar defensive numbers as a senior.
On the flip side of that, the 6-foot-2, 205 pounder was an outstanding running back.
In 2009 as a sophomore, he had 143 rushing yards and three scores in limited duties. The following year he bumped up his status and finished with over 700 yards and 8 scores. As a senior, he finished just under 1,300 yards from scrimmage with 14 touchdowns, two receiving scores for 102 total points on the season. During that season, he had six games of 100 rushing yards or more, including three games of over 200 yards.
In the first game of the season (Wilmington's first in the Middlesex League), he had 229 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a win over Arlington. Later on, several of other bigger games included 286 yards and three touchdowns against Stoneham as well as 170 yards and two scores against Watertown.
“The Arlington and Watertown games definitely stand out to me because most of my career I was known for my defensive ability and not my offensive talent,” he said. “I finally was given the opportunity to showcase my skills on both sides of the ball and just ran with it – no pun intended. Another game that sticks out to me is playing against Triton sophomore year where I had 25-plus tackles in a single game.”
Overall Barry said that Parsons did it all on the field.
“He’s probably one of the more complete football players I’ve seen in recent years,” said Barry. “The big thing with him is his consistency. When you look at his game films he always plays well. Knock on wood, I’ve never seen him turn in a stinker. And that’s rare when you consider he’s played 23 football games over the last three years.
“He really does it all. He’s fast, but the big thing is he’s a downhill runner. You’ll see a couple moves here and there, and he can run away from people, but he’s at his best lowering his shoulder and running straight ahead. He may enjoy offense more and scoring touchdowns. But I think defense comes a little more natural to him. He just has a knack for hitting people.”
When his football career was over, Parsons had a long list of accolades. He was a three-time All-League player and was named the Middlesex League's Freedom Division MVP as a senior. He was named as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, a Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and was also named a Shriners Bowl All-Star and went on to be named the game's Defensive MVP. He was also chosen as the Dr. Fagan Award, as the most outstanding male athlete at Wilmington High School.
All of that was nice, but certainly not why Parsons played or what he remember the most.
“Football definitely was a major role during my athletics for sure, however during my career with varsity we went 9-2, 9-2, 8-3, and 8-2,” he said. “Senior year we switched leagues to the Middlesex so we were unable to find an eleventh game that season. That sophomore year Thanksgiving game (a 34-22 win) would definitely be one of my top memories while playing.
“Team wise I mainly remember the bond that we all built together, not only during games and practice but off the field as well. We held football dinners the night before games and those were times we always were able to grow closer and create everlasting friendships that still are going strong even after ten years.”
Parsons was asked about his development in the game of football.
“I did attend a few camps over the years, but what I think the biggest help was being a multi-sport athlete. This helped me to stay in peak shape year round and pushed me to work out more and more. My uncle Gerald also was huge help seeing how he had such a great understanding of the game from both a players point to view as well as a coaching perspective. He always was there to push me but let me make my own choices as well to learn for myself.”
After high school, Parsons went on to play one year at Southern Connecticut University. He was a middle linebacker and was named to the NCAA All-Rookie team. He left the program after an injury. Still today he plays the game in semi-professional leagues.
He said there's a few people he needs to thank for all of their help and support over the years.
“I’d like to thank my parents (Wayne and Maureen), my family, all of my fellow teammates and my friends. Anyone who supported me or anyone who rooted against me cause good or bad it was all motivational,” he said. Also I would like to say thank (the Town Crier), for always being there for all of us athletes.”
Today, Parsons works as an Operator Engineer for Local-4 Union and said that he still remains friends with many of his former Wildcat teammates.
“The main thing I remember about all the sports I played is how close I was with all my teammates. Most of us are still close to this day and still hang out frequently,” he said.
