WILMINGTON – Ever since Sue Hendee started as an assistant coach back in the program's first year of 1987 before taking over as the head coach the following year, she can't recall ever having a team that had three sets of sisters on it. She's coached a number of families – Dellascio's and Granara's for example – that featured three sisters over the course of time, but never three different sets on the same team until now.
Jess and Jill Collins, Anabelle and Arianna Cook and Molly and Cate MacDonald, are six members of this year's team. All six have contributed to the team's success either in the past or now in the present, with goals, strong midfield and defensive play as well as providing great leadership.
"I feel like they are all very similar. They get along great, they are all proud of each other. Little sister is proud of big sister and big sister is proud of little sister. They are all really great kids. It's been nice to having them all," said Hendee.
JESS AND JILL COLLINS
Jessica and Jill Collins are third and fourth on the children tree of their family with older siblings Cassidy and Kyle, and then 11-year-old Jake. Cassidy was a former captain of both the soccer and lacrosse teams here at Wilmington High and is now a fifth year senior and member of the Roger Williams University Women's Soccer team. Kyle went to the Pingree School, competed in soccer, ice hockey and track-and-field, serving as a captain with soccer and track, and is now running at Union College.
For Jess and Jill, they both share the same traits as the older siblings in terms of being extremely athletic, but on the soccer field the three girls are pretty different types of players. Jess is physically tough, and extremely competitive and Jill is pretty quick and distributes the ball very well from a number of different positions.
“Jess is a senior captain who has a lot of experience and is a good vocal leader. The kids are comfortable going to her for advice and she's happy to give it and does give good advice. She's a consistent player and has been for us over the last few years. She's tough. She's good in the air. We're waiting for her to get her first goal,” said head coach Sue Hendee with a laugh.
“Jill is a sophomore and she played a lot last year as a freshman,” continued the coach. “She's a really strong player in the middle. She's one of the more consistent players in terms of controlled transition out of the back. She can play holding midfielder, attacking midfielder, so she'll make full field runs and she'll go from fast to faster. She's very smart and she's a good decision maker.”
Like her younger sister, Jess has been a member of the soccer team since freshman year. By the time she graduates, she will have earned 12 varsity letters, while serving as a captain in each of her sports, soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
“Being on so many different teams and seeing so many different captains, I saw what worked for being a good captain and what didn't,” said Jill. “Just like the older players who I always played with taught me how to be better and a good leader.”
You could make a valid argument that lacrosse is her best sport, having scored about 30 goals this past spring as a midfielder, but on the soccer field, Jess is a strong midfielder, who can get up there on the offense, can pass the ball and does well marking players and providing strong defense. She has improved a lot over her three-plus seasons.
“Every year has been so different, just completely different teams,” she said. “My freshman year, we were an amazing team. We were one of the top teams around and we lost to Winchester in the second round of the state tournament. My sophomore year was the COVID season and no playoffs. Last year we were decent and could have been better, but it was a fun season, starting and playing in every game.”
Heading into this season, there were so many question marks, but after Saturday's tie with Stoneham, the Wildcats are 4-5-4.
“The season is going good (so far),” said Jess. “A lot of people weren't expecting us to do so well because we had lost so many seniors from last year's team. We have done better than expected. We've had a couple of ties that could have been wins so hopefully the second half of the season, we can turn it around.”
In all three sports that she plays, Jess is extremely competitive, which sometimes seems to help her on the fields and courts.
“Just playing three sports competitively and being in a competitive league (brings that side of me out). It's my senior year and I care a lot about how we do this season (in all three sports). The competitiveness definitely brings out the best in me. Most of my coaches have told me that when I get angry, I play better,” she said with a laugh.
Last year and thus far this season, Jill has seen that competitive side of her sister. She said it's the same outside of high school soccer.
“Whenever we go on a family vacation, we always have a family football game and Jess is always marking me. She's always trying to beat me and be faster than me,” said Jill, while cracking a smile. “(All of us siblings) are pretty competitive and we do a lot of games together and those are always competitive. It's nice to grow up with a lot of older siblings and a younger sibling.”
Back during the days when Cassidy played, Jill was one of the team's ball girls. She hoped that someday she would be good enough to play on the varsity team.
“I knew the dynamic of this team even before I was on it. I was the ball girl when Cassidy played. I had always hoped that I would be (on the varsity team),” said Jill, who has two goals and an assist this season. “It was weird just watching (varsity players) when I was younger because they seemed so much older than me and now I'm on the team so it's a bit weird. I definitely always wanted to be (on varsity). It seemed fun and I liked seeing how they all played compared to where I was.”
Now as a sophomore, Jill is a starting midfielder, which comes after playing quite a bit as a freshman. Just from last year to this year, her game has really developed. Just ask one of her older sisters.
“I like playing with Jill and I know my parents love it. Honestly, I really do,” said Jess. “We know how each other plays, especially this year being on the team together for two years now. We just know each other and play really well together. Obviously we can yell at each other and not get mad.
“Jill has come a long way, one hundred percent. This year she's had a breakout year. She's got her confidence up, she starts every game and that helps her out a lot. Having me as a captain has helped her get more confidence because she knows that she doesn't have to be scared to do whatever she does. I mean she's been playing great.
“She's probably the fastest person on our team — she's just so fast with her long legs. She's smart and she knows what to do with the ball. She can carry it up the field better than me. She may need to work on her shot, but the rest of it she's great.”
Jill agrees that she is quick and likes to utilize that speed to move past defenders. When she's not able to get as much space as she would like to carry the ball up the field, Jill has no problem dishing it off, something older sister, Cassidy, always liked to do.
“My (strength) is my speed. Cassidy wasn't as fast as I am now, but the three of us all have different strengths. Jess is really tough and has really good ball skills. I'm kind of better with the breakaways, and I always have enough endurance to stay on the field for a long time.
“It's fun playing with Jess. Right when I got on the team I had a built-in upperclassmen to be there and to show me how the team works. I knew a lot of the girls on the team before I was on it. It's fun to play with her. We play really well together. She can be tough on me (sometimes) but it's fun to play with her.”
MOLLY AND CATE MACDONALD
Over the last few seasons, the Wildcat offense was led by Alyssa Granara, who during her four-year career deposited 44 goals and fell just seven points away from breaking the program's all-time scoring mark.
She graduated this past June, leaving a big hole in the attacking third. That hole seems to be patched up thanks to a group of players, including senior Ella Wingate and junior Ali Ganley, and then the MacDonald sister duo, junior Molly and freshman Cate. Thus far this season, Molly has three goals and three assists and Cate has three goals and one assist. The two work extremely well together which is a bit odd since they really never played on the same team before.
"It's interesting and so weird having Cate out there because we had never played together," said Molly. "We're two years apart so we never had the opportunity to play together. I love playing beside her. This isn't a sister intuition kind of thing, but I feel like it's easier to predict what she's going to do. I've seen her grow up and play a certain way, so I feel like I know what she's going to do and I can anticipate that, and react to what she's going to be doing."
Cate made an immediate impact in her first varsity game. Playing against Reading, she scored the team's first goal of the season, putting home a loose ball after Ganley had taken the ball inside the '18 and beat a defender.
"I was really excited (to score that goal)," said Cate. "It was a really good feeling. Someone shot it and the ball deflected off a defender and I just shot it and it went in."
Then later on after Reading went up 2-1, Cate took a corner kick and it was placed perfectly to teammate Ella Wingate, who headed it in.
"Cate started the season off with a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw we had with Reading and that was a great way for her to start and a huge confidence builder," said Hendee. "She's still kind of small but she's very strong. I think she's going to be a lot like Molly. Molly was pretty much the same size (as Cate) as a freshman."
Cate followed that performance up with two goals in the team's 5-0 win over Wakefield. Then it was Molly's turn with single goals against Stoneham and Melrose. She also picked up one last week against Wakefield.
“I really like playing with Molly. We had never played together and it's a lot different because we can both predict what the other one is going to do seeing each other play for so long,” said Cate. “I think (Molly) is really good. She is super fast, she has an amazing left foot and mentally, she always knows what to do. If the ball is not where she is, she knows where to move to and she's just really good at that.”
Already this season – and this calendar year – Molly has emerged as a terrific multi-sport athlete. She was a big key in the spring track team's state championship title (the ‘Cats won the meet by .2 points), being a part of the fourth place 4x100 relay team, while taking fifth in the javelin (97-07). While she is known her for arm strength with the javelin, on the soccer field, it's her cannon of a shot.
“Molly is very strong, very fast and she can crush it with her left foot which is incredible,” said Hendee. “She likes going down the left side of the field and hitting it with her left foot. I told her that if she can just add (a move) where she pulls the ball back and hits it with her right foot, so she gets the defenders off balance and they don't know what you're going to do (she'll improve a great deal). She did that the other day and scored a goal.”
Being counted on to score goals can be tough – the 'Cats at times this year have struggled to finish, including four ties thus far. Molly said that she doesn't add extra pressure on herself when the offense snags a bit, because she knows through hard work and the right mindset, that the kinks will smooth out.
“It's always pressure knowing that you are one of the people that the rest of the team relies upon to do the scoring, but at the end of the day, it's always a team effort,” she said. “It can be a defender who scores, it can be an attacking player who ends up making a great defensive play. Although it seems like it would be super mentally tough (on us forwards), it's easier when it's an entire team that's so involved in every single play and then you don't have to worry about you doing everything by yourself.”
Molly knows that whatever happens the rest of the way and next season, that she won't be alone. She has her sister, her pal and sometimes each other's pain in the neck, by her side.
“We definitely butt heads like every sister does. With her being in high school, it's allowed us to get a lot closer because we're always together,” Molly said. “When she was younger, I was at the high school and she was in the middle school and when I was in the middle school, she was in the elementary school, so that was always hard for us to try to connect because there was always an age divider. It was also a level of maturity. Now that we do the same activities, we're in the same school and we're always together, it has allowed us to get a lot closer. We still definitely butt heads, but I'm more appreciative of our time together because we're so much closer now.”
Both Molly and Cate will have these memories of playing with one another for the rest of their lives, just like the memories they have from their childhood days, goofing around with one another in their home.
“When we were little and were at our old house, the bottom floor of our house was like a circle and we had this thing, I think it was called a roller-racer. It was this thing that you sat on in order to move it. We had a scooter and we would attach a rope to it and I would drag Cate around on the scooter and take super sharp turns so she would nail into the wall,” said Molly with a big laugh.
ANABELLE AND ARIANNA COOK
While the MacDonald and Collins sisters have played a lot together on the varsity fields, the case is a little different for the Cook sisters.
They are both first-year varsity members, Anabelle is a senior who played the previous three seasons on the JV team and Arianna is a sophomore, who also played JV a year ago.
The two of them grew up playing youth soccer, and then had last year together. They both made the move up to varsity this year, but an injury to Anabelle has kept her basically away from the field for the majority of the season, while Arianna continues to make an impact when her number gets called. She has one goal this season coming in the team’s first win over Wakefield.
“Anabelle hurt her back and has been out for a bit. She was a good gymnast and I think the injury started there. She was on the JV team here with us the last three years. She hasn't played much at all so far because of her injury, but she has a really positive attitude that's infectious,” said Hendee. “She's working hard to get back, she wants to play so it's been a bit frustrating for her but her attitude has been so great.”
Anabelle was asked about her injury and concurred that her back started bothering her while competing in gymnastics and it just seemed to get worse over time.
“It started bothering me so I took a few weeks off. Now I'm back (healthy). It was bothering me more towards the beginning of the season but it was manageable and was on and off, and then it just started to get worse,” she said.
While nursing her injury, Anabelle found the time to cheer on her teammates, but also cheer and watch her younger sister cause some havoc on the fields.
“Arianna's a very aggressive player. Honestly, I rather see her go into a game than me because I just want to see other people do well. I am very proud of her for this season and everything else,” said Anabelle. “I'm glad to see her on the team and playing next to me. We spend a lot of time together away from soccer, and we have a lot of the same friends.”
Those friends – especially her teammates – have watched Arianna get more and more playing time as the season continues to progress.
“Arianna is coming along. Your first year on varsity I think is a big transition. She has good speed, but we just need to work with her on moving off the ball, which is actually a big problem with almost every forward, new players especially,” said Hendee. “It's hard because, if they are fast, they can run straight down the field at the JV level and not having to have outstanding 1-vs-1 skill and anticipating where the ball is going to go before it gets there. She's getting better. She's gotten a little bit of playing time for us.”
While Anabelle is hoping that she can remain healthy so she can log some minutes on the field, she said that just being part of this program – second family – is all she needs right now.
“I think we have done pretty good this season. I really like the team atmosphere. I'm a first-year varsity player so it's nice to come here every day an be around everybody,” she said. “I think I bring a lot of positive energy on the sidelines. I'm just happy to be here every day and be a part of the team.”
Anabelle will certainly have a lot of memories from this season, especially those that pertain to her sister.
“We were always close when we were younger, but we have gotten closer over the last few years because we were on the JV team together last year and this year we're both on varsity,” said Anabelle. “We have become a lot closer over the last few years, partly because of COVID and we were spending so much time together, but also because we play sports and stuff and we're just always together.”
In the few minutes that Anabelle answered some questions, it was evident that she lacks a bit of confidence on the field. Arianna said that shouldn't be the case as older sister is “a good player and she's dedicated to what she's doing. She's a strong player.”
A strong player and even a stronger sister.
“Growing up, Anabelle has always been a good sister. We have our ups-and-downs (like normal siblings) and we definitely fight a good amount, but it's always good to have someone to go to when I'm in trouble. If I need something or someone to talk to, she's always been there for me and always been someone great to talk to,” said Arianna. “I've always been there for her when she needs it. I'm really appreciative of having a sister, but I do take it for granted sometimes.
“I know that I've said (in the past) that I'm not going to be sad when she leaves for college, but I know I will be. I always say that I'll have so much fun without her, but I'm going to be really sad when she leaves. It's going to be boring in the house.”
