ROXBURY – A year ago, the Wilmington High School girls track-and-field team just missed out on winning an indoor state championship title, but enjoyed watching Celia Kulis become a state champion in the 55-meter hurdles.
Last Wednesday, the 'Cats didn't have as much team success finishing in 11th place, but again had a state champion as junior Mollie Osgood won the high jump event clearing 5-2, while a handful of others had outstanding days, whether they placed in the top eight for team points or not.
“A lot of the girls ran personal records. Mollie Osgood did in the hurdles, Molly MacDonald did in the dash, Mallory Brown had a big six second personal record in the mile and Alexis Melvin in the 300 also had a personal record,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “It was a good meet for us and the kids came through so that was great to see for them as we end the season – well except for Mollie in the high jump.”
Besides Osgood winning the high jump, the other top performance belonged to sophomore Addy Hunt. She finished fifth in the 1,000 meters in 3:10.43.
“Addy wasn't happy with her time. She would have liked to have run faster. The four girls ahead of her took off on the last lap and she was behind them a little bit. For a sophomore to finish in fifth place at the state meet, that was pretty good,” said Patrone.
Hunt was also part of the eighth place 4x400 relay team along with Melvin, Brown and Cate MacDonald as they had a combined time of 4:26.27.
“The 4x800 relay team got eighth place. They all ran great and it was their seasonal best time,” said Patrone.
Also competing included Osgood, who was 17th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.95), Ali Doherty and Molly MacDonald, who were 23rd and 24th in the dash with times of 7.84 and (personal best) 7.86 seconds, Brown who was 13th in the mile in 5:47.76, Emily Grace and Cate MacDonald who were 19th and 27th in the 600 with personal best times of 1:47.53 and 1:49.89, Melvin, who was 21st in the 300 in 45.25 and Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 28th in the two-mile in 14:12.42.
Finally, the 4x200 relay team finished 12th in 1:54.49 behind the efforts of Molly MacDonald, Emily Grace, Emily Doherty and Ali Doherty.
On the boys side, Jonathan Magliozzi was the lone athlete to place in the top eight to account for the team's scoring. He finished fifth in the long jump at a mark of 20-04.50.
In addition, he was 19th in the 55-meter dash in 6.92 seconds. Also in the running events, Dean Ciampa was 13th in the two-mile (11:20.45), Thomas Burns was 14th in the mile (4:53.26), Noah Carriere was 15th in the 300 (37.55), Gavin Dong was 24th in the two-mile (11:20.45), Roman Moretti was 28th in the 1,000 (2:56.02), Hunter Sands was 28th in the 55-meter hurdles (9.52) and Vihbush Sivakumar was 30th in the two-mile in 11:49.54.
Also, the 4x200 relay team was 9th in 1:37.15, the 4x400 team was 14th in 3:50.37 and the 4x800 relay team was 15th in 9:10.37. Finally, Sean Patrone was 15th in the high jump clearing 5-6.
SWIMMING
On Sunday, Wilmington High School senior Ethan Ryan competed in the Division 2 state swimming championship meet held at MIT. He finished 18th in the breaststroke in 1:06.14 and 22nd in the 200-IM in 2:11.95.
