WILMINGTON – After the 1989 Wilmington High School boys soccer season ended, David DiCenso told his buddy Kevin DiGiovanni that he was thinking about switching sports, perhaps even playing football. DiCenso was so disappointed that the Wildcats missed out on the state tournament by one win, despite a loaded roster, the thought of hitting people on the gridiron appealed to him.
DiGiovanni would have none of that leaving soccer for football talk. Throughout the winter and spring months, he kept telling DiCenso, the team’s returning goalie, that with the two of them leading the way as co-captains, the outcome of games during their final season as seniors would be different, and better.
DiCenso wisely listened. He and DiGiovanni held captain's practices and made sure that the entire 1990 team would be onboard for a total commitment from start to end.
“I was so disappointed that we didn't make the tournament and I knew going into the (1990 season) that as a team we had very little varsity experience coming back,” said DiCenso. “When I said OK, I'll be playing and the two of us were named captains, it was like 'OK, let's go'. We started captain's practices and said that we were going to work really hard. The whole team bought in right off the bat and all of the guys fell in line.”
The '89 team had lost eight seniors, including all-conference selections Andy Parr and Brian Gillespie. The '90 team was returning the two captains as well as returning league all-stars and best buddies Matt McManus and John Lynch, who would be entering their junior seasons. Six other returners were coming back, but a handful of the ten total returners didn't log a lot of varsity minutes.
“I think not having a true goal scorer like John Lynch was the biggest reason why we didn't win my junior year,” said DiCenso. “We had a lot of talent on that team with Andy Parr, Mark Bobek, Brian Gillespie and guys like that, who were real good soccer players and such great athletes but we didn't win. We didn't go to the state tournament because we couldn't score goals.”
Yet the 1990 team did. The Wildcats captured the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league title, finished the regular season with an 11-2-3 overall record and entered the Division 3 North sectional tournament as the No. 2 seed. Wilmington went on to knock off the No. 7 seed Austin Prep, the No. 5 seed Arlington Catholic and the No. 3 seed North Reading Hornets in a crazy, bizarre game. That win gave the 'Cats their first sectional championship title since 1975, and second in program history. Wilmington advanced to the state semi-finals and were defeated by the eventual state champions of Medway, 3-1. That Mustangs team had three Division 1 collegiate players, including Stuart MacRury, who was an All-American.
Coming one win away from reaching the state championship game was something DiCenso never thought was possible during the days when he dreamt of being a linebacker or safety and crushing opponents who were carrying a football.
“We were just such a small school and we earned the respect from all of the MVC teams,” he said. “The whole town rallied around us and we had a lot of support as the season went on and on. It felt good and I think it was just a team effort all around.”
MEET THE TEAM
A total of ten players returned for head coach Dick Scanlon. DiCenso returned after a full year as the team's goalie, DiGiovanni was coming back to anchor the defense as the sweeper-back, while seniors Bob Surran and Rich Barletta and junior John Martins were also returning in the back. Juniors Jim DeMarco and Christian Armata joined McManus (who was out the first half of the season injured) in the midfield and senior Victor Pacheco and Lynch were the holdovers as strikers.
The rest of the team were all newcomers to the varsity including seniors Scott Brennan, George Pyliotis, Corey Masse and Eric Gordinier, juniors Gerard Forgett, Greg Maiella and twin brothers Dave and Doug Lanzillo, sophomores Dave Oatis, Dave Dussault, Shane DiMaggio, Bobby Beales, Tom Zaya and Steve Smith.
Wilmington won its first four games, which DiCenso said was so instrumental in the end result. Tewksbury was able to end the unbeaten streak in game five, but the 'Cats rebounded over the next week and were 5-1-1 through seven games. At that point, Lynch had nine goals, Pacheco netted six and DiCenso had an 0.75 GAA, giving up just five goals.
“We had a great defense. I think I had ten or eleven shut outs that season, but it was all because of the defense. Those guys just played so hard. Honestly, some games I didn't do anything except I yelled a lot,” said DiCenso laughing. “Kevin was the sweeper-back, Marty was on the left, Gordy was on the right and then Richie Barletta and Bob Surran were the stopper-backs. That was our core. George Pyliotis would come in for a few minutes, Bobby Beals (and Shane DiMaggio) as well.
“We had three guys who could have played sweeper-back. That's how good those guys were back there. Going into the season, we didn't know that. We have very little guys who had varsity experience so you have no idea what you're going to get from everyone. We all had a chip on our shoulder wanting to prove something. Winning a few games early on I think did wonders for us. Our confidence just grew from there.”
The wins kept piling up, including knocking off previously undefeated Chelmsford, who entered the game at 7-0-0.
“We played Chelmsford under the lights on their home field in below freezing conditions,” recalled DiGiovanni. “We won the game by a goal (2-1). I think we really started to believe that we could make a good run in the playoffs after that game.”
Later on in the season, the 'Cats tied Andover and Billerica, but ended up winning their last three games, giving the team plenty of momentum heading into the state tournament.
TAKING THREE MORE
The Division 3 North bracket had 12 teams in it and quickly the Wildcats started to knock several out. First came a 4-3 back-and-forth battle with Austin Prep. Lynch figured in all four goals scoring one and assisting on the other three, while, Pacheco added two and Maiella had one.
Then came a strong AC squad. Coming in with a 10-5-2 record, the 'Cats played extremely well throughout the game, winning 3-0. Pacheco scored the first goal on an assist from Maiella in the 23rd minute, and then Lynch scored the second goal, coming eleven minutes into the second half on an assist from Gordinier.
Later in the second half, DiGiovanni made a huge clear out on an apparent goal which would have completely changed the game as DiCenso was down on a collision. Then four minutes after that, Lynch iced the game with his second tally on an assist from Pacheco, coming with a little over three minutes remaining.
The two wins put Wilmington into the sectional final against North Reading.
“We go into the North Reading game for the sectional final and Coach Scanlon grabs me before the game starts. He says, 'listen, if they score first, I want you to grab the ball from the back of the net, run it to midfield and slam it on the ground so you can get your teammates to wake up. I was thinking, what? Usually you take the ball out the net and you are hanging your head. I wasn't going to say no to Coach Scanlon.
“They did score first so I did it. I ran to midfield and slammed the ball down. I was fired up and was just screaming at everyone, which is something I always did well. We ended up scoring two goals and winning the game. Dick had it in his head that they might score the first goal so he didn't want us to be hanging our heads if that happened. That game was crazy. It was so windy and cold. In the first half, we had the wind to our face and I could barely punt the ball past the '18 (yard box).”
This game has become a funny story within three very good friends between this writer, John Martins and the North Reading goalie Mike Gabardi. Like DiCenso mentioned, this game was played on a cold day with a blistering wind. North Reading took the 1-0 lead but Wilmington stormed back netting two goals. The first came from Lynch on an assist from Pacheco, and the second was also scored by Lynch on a long pass by Martins from within his own end. On both goals Lynch and Gabardi seemed to get tangled up – which includes pictures that appeared in the Town Crier issue. The goals scored on Gabardi have become a running joke for years, but he insists that Lynch interfered with him both times.
“Lynchie emerging as one of the top goal scorers in the state and then Victor Pacheco was our secondary scorer and the assist guy. Those two are big reasons why we were successful,” said DiCenso. “If you don't have a goal scorer in soccer, you're going to have a hard time winning games.”
Lynch broke the program's single season record of goals that season. He finished the regular season with 18 and added five more in the tournament, giving him 23, which broke the previous mark set by Dave Sousa of 20, back from the 1978 season.
Lynch was voted the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year and an Eastern Mass All-Star. The following year as a senior, he repeated as the MVC D2 and Lowell Sun Player of the Year and was named to the All-State Team. He finished his career with a school record 71 points including 56 goals and 15 assists. His single season record of goals in a season was broken by Stephen Potcner in 2006 when he netted 27.
Lynch went on to have a great career at Bentley College (now University) helping the Falcons win three straight Northeast-10 Tournament Championship titles. He still ranks No. 9 all-time in program history in scoring with 24 goals and 10 assists.
Besides Lynch, DiCenso was also named All-Conference during the 1990 season, while, DiGiovanni and Pacheco were named league all-stars. Scanlon was also named the MVC Coach of the Year.
“Dick was such a stand-up guy,” said DiCenso. “Everybody respected him and if you played for him, you loved him. If you needed to be called out, he would do that, absolutely and no one would have a problem with that. If you worked hard for him, he would set you up for life. He did a lot of things for me away from the field. He was the reason why I went to UMass Lowell and pitched for the baseball team. He made the calls to the coaches and got everything started. I was commuting to Northeastern and I hated it. He got wind of that and contacted the UMass Lowell coaches and he didn't have to do that. Today coaches do that but back then coaches didn't do a lot of that.
“Coaching is mostly psychological – you may not think the way he did, but he got you to play for him and play as hard as you could. We never wanted to let him down. We didn't want to let each other down, but we really didn't want to let him down. Everybody just worked really hard because you wanted to be in Mr. Scanlon's good graces and you wanted to earn his respect. Psychological (aspects of coaching) was his biggest thing. It really wasn't X's and O's as much, although he did more of that than you would think. He scouted, he made phone calls and he knew going into each game what we would be up against and told us about the key players and their strengths.”
THE LAST GAME TOGETHER
With the sectional championship title in hand, the 'Cats would have the biggest challenge of the season, facing an outstanding Medway team. The Mustangs were led by MacRury, who was a two-time All New England selection in high school, an All-American as well as the Gatorade Player of the Year. That season he finished with 39 goals and 8 assists, which gave him 97 goals and 36 assists throughout this illustrious career.
After Medway, he played one year at UConn and ranked third on the team in scoring and he was just a freshman. He transferred to Hartwick College in New York, also a D1 program, and was named to the All-Region and All New York teams.
“That Medway team was 100 percent all soccer players. We played other sports so we weren't just soccer athletes, playing club soccer. It felt like those guys played soccer year-round like how it is now for most sports,” said DiCenso.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead, before the 'Cats cut the lead in half. The score stayed 2-1 for a while before Medway iced it late in the second half with another tally.
“They just had so much (talent). They were just so, so fast. MacRury was a stud. They also had two other guys who played Division 1. We were banged up – Marty was, Lynchie had a quad, Victor had an ankle and I got hurt midway through the game. I thought I broke a rib, but I ended up just bruising my kidney. I was spitting up some blood after the game and I ended up going to the hospital. I remember Kevin yelling at me telling me that I wasn't coming out of the game. I said 'I think I broke some ribs' and he said 'you're staying in the game'. And I was like 'alright'. Me being hurt didn't have anything to do with the outcome, but it didn't make me feel good.
“We lost 3-1 and we played them hard. We made it 2-1 and we had some momentum, and then they got one late in the game so it was a pretty close game. We definitely were just trying to survive, but they were good, real good. They ended up winning the state championship. If you look back at their history, they won it all or went to the state finals many years.”
Medway defeated Gateway Regional in the state final. Wilmington's ball boy on that 1990 team was Mark DiGiovanni, Kevin's youngest brother. Seven years after watching his brother's team lose, Mark helped lead the 'Cats to their second sectional title, a win over Marian before ironically losing to Gateway Regional in the Division 3 state championship game played at Boston University. The following year in 1998 the 'Cats were defeated in the Eastern Mass final by you guessed it, Medway.
That 1997 team has been inducted into the WHS Hall of Fame and perhaps down the line the 1990 team will make it there, since after all, that group is just one of three teams – and the first – in the history of the program to capture a sectional title.
“I think the primary reason was we were a 'team' that liked and respected each other,” said Kevin DiGiovanni. “The team had a solid core that was very athletic while having the same style of play which in my mind can best be described as tough, and extremely hard working. We might not always have been the more skilled team on the field, but I can't remember a team that we played that out worked us regardless of the score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.