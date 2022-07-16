WILMINGTON — On the heels of a punishing 10-0 defeat at the hands of North Reading last Friday evening, the Northeast League Wilmington baseball team returned to friendly Scanlon Field on Monday in hopes of claiming a win over a struggling Billerica club.
Despite a late rally, however, Wilmington fell short, dropping an 8-6 decision to Billerica. Trailing 8-0 at the midpoint, Wilmington halved the deficit in the fifth inning and added a pair of runs in the sixth before the bats went quiet.
Wilmington, now 2-3 overall, opened the summer season with a one-run defeat to Lowell, dropped the first of two meetings with North Reading by a pair, beat Billerica 3-2 to record the first win of the summer and added a second win by way of forfeit, also at the expense of a shorthanded Billerica club.
It was the third meeting of these teams that proved problematic. Behind the pitching of starter Paul Foster, Billerica no-hit Wilmington through four frames. Reliever Ryan Peters yielded late offense but was able to put down the Wilmington uprising.
“We’ve been struggling for hits over the last few games,” said Wilmington coach Shawn Roque. “This game started the same way. That explosion in the fifth was good to see. They were making contact and it was good to see them break through with solid hits.”
Roque was alluding to a sequence that began with a lead-off walk from Mike Monteforte, back-to-back basehits from Patrick Stokes and Mike Dynan, and yet another base on balls issued by Foster that plated Monteforte for the first Wilmington run. Brett Gallucci came up in a pinch-hitting role and delivered, driving an RBI-double to the fence in deep left, scoring Stokes and Dynan. Billerica reliever Ryan Peters struck out three to escape but not before throwing a passed ball, allowing Noah Spencer to score. Wilmington had reduced the shortfall to 8-4.
Credit to Dynan who relieved starter Lars Ostebo in the fourth and efficiently shut down the Billerica bats while his team labored to further close the gap. While the defense behind him rose to the occasion, Dynan was able to neutralize bases-loaded threats in both the fifth and seventh innings.
“Some of our kids were playing positions they’re not used to,” said Roque. “We like to see the kids come up with big plays when they’re in unfamiliar spots.”
Heading into the sixth down by four, Wilmington pieced together yet another resurgence. Burke Zimmer started them with a one-out double. Monteforte took a pitch off the shoulder, putting two men aboard. Later, Dynan added an RBI-basehit, his second hit of the game, scoring pinch-runner Eric Spinney. Spencer followed with an RBI-basehit, sending Monteforte home to draw to within a pair of runs. The rally came up shy, unfortunately, as Wilmington left the bases-loaded, which included the game-tying run in scoring position.
“The games with teams that have not-so-many wins can be tough,” said Roque. “Both teams are fighting hard for that next win.”
Wilmington and Billerica are fast becoming rivals, which was predicted when the Northeast League condensed from a dozen teams to just five. These programs are facing each other on numerous occasions in a short span of time.
“The one good thing about seeing the same teams over and over again is you get used to their pitching,” said Roque. “But I’d prefer to see more teams and more kids out there playing baseball. Numbers are down everywhere.”
Amid a series of stops and starts, sporadic cancellations and postponements, and a chronic shortage of players, Wilmington has a busy road ahead. Three consecutive games will be contested this week (results in after press time) and three more next week, including a visit by Lowell on Monday, followed by back-to-back trips to league-leading Westford on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We have a few make-ups and rescheduled games,” explained Roque. “Scheduling has been tough this year with kids not being around. Lining up pitching can be tough because you also have kids that pitch for their AAU teams. You have to factor that in. You might have to throw in kids who normally don’t pitch but with three or more games in a week, it is what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.