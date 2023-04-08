WILMINGTON – After a one-win campaign last spring, the Wilmington High School girls lacrosse squad is hungry for a fresh start on the turf.
Even though the ‘Cats will be without their talented graduated seniors, head coach Chris Frissore is raising the expectations for his group.
“I do expect us to be better than that,” said the second year head coach. “We lost a lot of seniors (so) we’re a little bit younger, but I think we’re a little bit better. The expectations are we’re going to win a few more games than one.”
To set Wilmington up for success, the squad is headlined by three captains in Jess Collins, Kassidy Smith, and Abby Driscoll.
“We have two captains I know from basketball, they have this will to win,” said Frissore. “They love to compete and I think it’s rubbing off on the team.”
When captains were selected at the conclusion of last season, Collins and Smith were the two choices. However, after further noticing the leadership of Driscoll, it was a no-brainer to add the goalie to the previous captain duo.
“We have a great goalie too, she’s also going to be a junior captain,” said Frissore. “She’s really good, she’s a good leader. She wasn’t named captain after last season, but Kassidy and Jess and I talked and thought that she deserved to be captain because she’s a good leader and she’s a good goalie as well.”
As the ‘Cats have been preparing for another season in the competitive Middlesex League, Frissore wants to put an exclamation point on team defense. Coaching basketball in the winter, the team will feature a total of seven basketball players who are looking to transition their basketball defensive IQ to lacrosse, including Jill Collins, Jess Collins, Alle Delgenio, Leah Murphy, Gabby Kulevich, Shaylan Bresnahan, and Smith.
“Playing defense in lacrosse is similar to playing defense in basketball,” Frissore said. “You’re protecting the net instead of the hoop. The man to man defense where you got to have eyes on the ball and eyes on the man is similar.
“You’ll see two or three of the starting defense are basketball players,” he said. “They just understand the concept of you have to see the whole field, you can’t just focus on the man, you can’t just focus on the ball. The sport transitions well, I’m coaching similar strategies.”
While Frissore wants to take pride in their defensive play, he also is looking to revamp the offensive strategy into an offense that relies on patience and maintaining ball control.
“Last year we spent a lot of time on defense because we didn’t have the ball a lot on offense,” he said. “Our focus is on maintaining possession. Once we get the possession, we want to keep the possession. That’s what I’ve been stressing, is we don’t need to attack just because we’re bored. We need to spring the ball around and wait for the right time to attack and not force things.”
Frissore expects Kulevich and Jill Collins to be two players who will lead Wilmington on offense.
“Gabby Kulevich will make a big jump, she’s also at attack, and Jill Collins is just super athletic,” said Frissore. “If Jess or Kassidy get stuck in the offensive zone and we’re going back on defense, she’s going to cover people. She’s going to be a big contributor on offense and defense on pure athleticism alone.”
Leading the attack will be Sloane McIntyre, a player Frissore also expects will take a promising leap this season.
“Sloane McIntyre, she was on the team last year, she is pretty good,” he said. “I think she’s going to get a few more goals this year. She’ll be playing at the X position and she’s going to be the leader of the attack group.”
The ‘Cats will also seek contributions from Arianna Cook, Gabby Daniels, Caitlyn George, Bella Iascone, Lauryn Parr, Maddie Sainato, Laci Titterington, and Kiera Warford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.