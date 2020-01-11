Bryant University freshman Emma Garrity had a sensational collegiate indoor track debut for the Bulldogs back on December 7, when she finished first overall in the 500 meters at the Brown University Alden Invitational with a time of 1:18.92. The first-place performance ranks Garrity third in Bryant's Top-10 record book.
Regis College junior Sofia Puccio earned a 28th place finish in the shot put at the Emmanuel College Indoor Opener on December 7, with a top throw of 26-0.75, while also earning a 30th place finish in the weight throw with a distance of 18-0.25.
Stonehill College freshman Tyler Thomas had an impressive indoor collegiate debut, earning an 11th place finish in the shot put at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on December 7, with a top throw of 34-9.
BASKETBALL
Haverford College sophomore forward/center Caroline Andersen helped send the Fords off to their winter break on a happy note, scoring nine points, while also adding two blocks and two rebounds in a 61-38 win over Muhlenberg back on December 14.
Andersen is currently averaging 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game for the Fords, who are 8-2 on the season.
FALL LEFTOVERS
Bentley University sophomore midfielder Dana Goulet was recently selected to the Division 2 All New England Team by the NEWISA. Goulet, who was also a second team All-NE10 pick, started all 20 games and led the Falcons in both goals (5) and points (11). She also ranked second on the team in minutes played among outfield players.
Among her five goals were two scored in Bentley's 2-1 win over Saint Michael's on Nov. 2, including the overtime goal, and goals against New Haven, Adelphi and Saint Rose in the NE10 Semifinals.
Bridgewater State senior goalie Kellie Souza was recently selected to the 2019 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Women's Soccer All-Conference Second Team by the league's head coaches.
Souza set Bridgewater State single-season goaltending records for games played (21), game started (21) and minutes played (1917:31). She finished with 12 wins and seven shutouts in 2019 to go along with 114 saves, a .755 save percentage and a 1.74 Goals Against Average (GAA).
Souza led the MASCAC in games, minutes, wins and shutouts, and ranked fourth in GAA. She is also currently tied for second in all of Division III in minutes played.
Souza wrapped up her four seasons at BSU with 21 wins and ten shutouts (nine solo) in 40 career games She also finished with 198 saves, a 1.58 GAA and a .759 save percentage.
Worcester State senior captain and defender Christina Spinos was also selected to the MASCAC Women's Soccer All-Conference Second Team. Spinos was a key ball-moving defender for the MASCAC Champions who provided leadership both on and off the field. Spinos started all 20 games for Worcester State this season, and tallied one assist on the year.
Amherst College senior wide receiver James O'Regan was voted to the 2019 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) All-Conference by the league’s coaches recently.
O'Regan makes his third consecutive All-Conference team, earning a First Team nod after two consecutive appearances on the Second Team.
The wideout led the Mammoths with 49 receptions, 797 yards and eight touchdowns. His 5.4 receptions per game and 88.6 yards per game were both second in the NESCAC, while his eight touchdowns were third best in the conference. O'Regan had 95 or more receiving yards in five games this season, and caught touchdowns in seven different contests, including two scores in the season opener, a 27-13 win over Bates.
