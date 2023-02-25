NORTH READING– Sunday afternoon marked a bittersweet ending for the Wilmington High School boys basketball squad’s season. Despite a 3-17 finish, the Wildcats closed their 2022-23 season in style.
The ‘Cats knocked off postseason-bound North Reading in a matchup that was back and forth until the final buzzer.
Even though it took head coach Jon Amico’s team the first half to adjust to the game, Wilmington stung the Hornets when it mattered the most in the 46-43 victory.
“We just came out slow with not a lot of energy, really on both sides,” said Amico. “But the second half was obviously a much better game.”
Down 25-21 as the ball was tipped off in the third quarter, Wilmington flipped the switch and came out to a commanding 15-3 run.
“We were hitting our shots in the second half and we were getting into the paint more, we obviously had the size advantage there,” said Amico.
Noah Spencer, who tallied a total of 18 points, was responsible for eight of the 17 Wildcat points in their explosion of a quarter. The ‘Cats were also led by Ben Marvin (nine points), Austin Harper (eight points), and Ayden Balter (six points).
However, the Hornets didn’t back down. Midway through the fourth quarter, North Reading fought their way back into the game, taking a two point lead. With a minute to play, Balter battled through contact and rose up for the eventual game-winning layup. When Harper hit two free throws with 15 seconds remaining, the ‘Cats found themselves in the win column.
“I think Spencer had the first six or eight points in the second half, Harper hit those clutch free throws at the end, and Ben and Tiago did their thing as usual,” said Amico. “It was definitely a team win.”
The win marks the third victory for a Wilmington team that began to find their stride towards the end of the season, winning three of their last five games.
“It was definitely a game we wanted to win,” said Amico. “We had them earlier and they got us by four when some of our guys were still injured, so it was good to have our full team back for this one.”
As Amico and the rest of the ‘Cats begin to shift their focus to next season’s team, there is reason for optimism. Wilmington will be returning the entirety of their starting five, including their experience and lessons from the ups and downs this season had to offer.
However, Amico is losing two seniors that meant the world to his team in Shea Price and captain Jacob Roque.
Price, the quick and athletic guard, logged some crucial fourth quarter minutes that played a key factor in the Wildcat win.
“Shea will be a big loss,” said Amico. “(He had a) big leadership role, and was great in the locker room and practice. We’ll definitely miss him.”
As Price said his goodbye to his basketball career on Sunday, he understands he will carry the memories and friendships with him forever.
“It’s so sad it’s my final season,” said Price following the game. “This is by far the most fun playing basketball I’ve ever had in my entire life. These guys are my life-long friends and I love all of them.”
To go out with a win, Price simply enjoyed the moment.
“It feels great,” he said. “The game was the most intense game I’ve played all year and it went down to the final shot. I don’t even know what to say, it just feels great.”
Roque, who missed the entirety of the season due to an injury on the gridiron, was the backbone of the team’s energy throughout the long season.
“He missed the whole season and he didn’t miss anything,” said Amico. “He was there cheering us on the whole season.”
Like Price, the senior is emotional that his basketball career is over, but is happy he was able to experience one last season with his best friends.
“I’m sad knowing it’s going to be my last basketball season ever, but I made the most of it,” said Roque. “I had probably the most fun with these boys and created life-long bonds. To end on a high note was really cool.”
Roque was crushed when he realized he’d be experiencing his last season on the sidelines, but knowing he was still making an impact is what kept his spirits high.
“It made me feel really good, because I know a lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to come and play or even support, so I just made the most of it and was up all the time for my boys,” he said.
As Amico starts to prepare for next season, he reflected back on his first season as a head coach. Amico, who played his high school ball for Danvers, was a part of a state championship winning squad to cap off his career as a senior. To be welcomed back to the game with a three win season was different for the coach.
“It was definitely very humbling,” he said. “My last basketball game was in high school when we won the state championship so I certainly wasn’t used to losing but the kids never gave up. They were an awesome group of kids.”
With the help of his coaching staff and the determination of his players, the adjustment was much easier.
“Shoutout to all my coaches,” he said. “All my coaches are volunteers, and they didn’t miss a practice or a game. Tim Kelly, Chris Grecco, Nick Sullivan, they were there the whole way.”
After a season of competing in the Middlesex League, Amico soon discovered how challenging the conference truly is. However, his goals remain unchanged.
“We’re bringing most of the team back, so hopefully we can be very competitive in the Middlesex next year,” said Amico. “The goal will certainly be to go out and win (the league) and make the playoffs. It’s always going to be the goal.”
