READING — This past Saturday, the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Boys’ Swim team put up a good fight but were defeated by Austin Prep, 97-66.
Going in order of the events on the night, the group of Jonathan Mangano, Ivan Deiko, Aryan Patil, Siddharth Karani placed third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:23:44.
In the 200-freestyle Ivan Deiko came in second place with a time of 2:25:45.
Ethan Ryan came in second place with a time of 2:09:62 in the 200-individual medley.
In the 100-butterfly Dat Tran took second place finishing with a time of 1:04.16.
In the 100-freestyle the boys placed first and third places. Spencer Bagtaz placed with a time of 1:00.82 and Tyler Sheehan placed with a time of 1:02:26.
For the 200-freestyle relay Bagtaz, Sheehan, Ryan, and Dat Tran took second, getting a time of 1:44.87. Dylan Tran, Siddharth Karani, Mantvydas Banevicius, and Matthew Villalta came in third, with a time of 2:15.75.
Bagtaz placed second in the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:06.56.
Ryan stole first in the 100-breaststroke, getting a time of 1:07.57. Dat Tran came in a close second with a time of 1:14.21.
In the last event of the night, Tyler Sheehan, Aryan Patil, Ivan Deiko, and Jonathan Mangano took third place, getting a time of 4:29.69.
The next day, the team met another strong competitor and came away with an 83-69 win over Manchester-Essex.
Starting the day off, the 200-medley relay team of Spencer Bagtaz, Ethan Ryan, Dat Tran, and Tyler Sheehan came in first place with a time of 1:55.31. In third was Jonathan Mangano, Ivan Deiko, Aran Patil, and Mantvydas Banevicius, getting a time of 2:24.93.
Deiko came in second and Siddharth Karani placed third for the 200-freestyle finishing at times of 2:27:08 and 2:46:10.
The 200-IM was won by Ethan Ryan placing with a time of 2:13:06.
In the 50-freestyle Sheehan took second and Mangano came in third getting times of 27:56 and 29:39.
Dat Tran finished second in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:06:56.
In the 100-freestyle Bagtaz placed second with a time of 1:00:28 and Sheehan came in third getting a time of 1:04:05.
Deiko and Dylan Tran placed second and third in the 500-freestyle. Deiko finished at 6:42:85 and Dylan Tran placed with a time of 7:40:94.
Villalta, Banevicius, Mangano, and Karani stole second place in the 200-freestyle relay, getting a time of 2:10:46.
In the 100-backstroke Bagtaz placed second finishing at 1:06:48.
Ryan won the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:06:79 and Dat Tran placed third with a time of 1:16:13.
Finishing off a successful night, the boys swam the 400-freestyle relay to win first and third places. Tyler Sheehan, Spencer Bagtaz, Dat Tran, and Ethan Ryan placed first with a time of 2:57:14. Ivan Deiko, Aryan Patil, Siddharth Karani, and Mantvydas Banevicius came in third with a time of 4:49:24.
“This was a good meet for the boys,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I am very proud of how many of them are close to breaking thirty seconds in the 50-freestyle.”
