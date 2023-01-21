WESTFIELD/WILMINGTON — One of the best qualities an athlete of any kind can possess is being a team first player. Whether that translates to team bonding off the playing surface or a will to win on Friday nights, it is a trait that is always bigger than sports.
When Wilmington native Justin Collins broke his femur in a severe injury during his sophomore season on the Westfield State hockey team, his team first mentality was still fully intact.
“The first thing he asked was did we win the game when I went to the hospital after he broke his leg,” recalled head coach Bob Miele. “That was the first thing he asked. He’s that kind of kid and player.”
Collins grew up with the dream of playing college hockey, playing in the Wilmington youth program as well as the Valley Jr. Warriors club program to further work on his game.
When it came time for high school hockey, Collins laced up the skates for his freshman season at Wilmington High School before transferring to perennial powerhouse Malden Catholic for the rest of his high school career.
Coming out of high school, Collins passion and skill for the game led him in the direction of junior hockey, one of the more common paths to college hockey. After one season with the Islanders, Collins made a last minute decision to attend Westfield State.
“I was actually planning on playing another year of juniors after that season but I talked to coach Bob (Miele) the year before and I actually ending up deciding to head to school last second,” recalled Collins. “I had a couple buddies that I knew from previous years that went here, and I knew they had a good team, I knew some guys there and it looked like a good time.”
Collins could have returned for another season of junior hockey with the Islanders, but going to Westfield is a decision he doesn’t regret.
“Right out of the gate, the guys were awesome and the coaching was awesome,” said Collins. “I had a big role too starting right when I got here and it felt pretty good. It was exciting, I liked it right out of the gate.”
Collins did in fact have a big role, scoring four goals and notching 13 assists for a total of 17 points as a freshman.
Heading into his sophomore season, the speedy forward looked to build on his freshman campaign to ultimately push Westfield in the right direction.
However, in just the fifth game of the season against Plymouth State, Collins hockey future was put in jeopardy.
“I had the puck on the right side of the ice, I was skating full speed cutting to the net,” said Collins. “I got spun up a little bit right in front of the net while I was full stride and I went into the boards sideways.”
When Collins struck the boards at such a high speed, he immediately knew something wasn’t quite right.
“I usually try to get up even when I’m injured,” admitted Collins. “But my leg was just parallel to the ice and I couldn’t move it at all. I didn’t know right away it was broken but I definitely couldn’t move it at all so I knew something was up.”
Following being put on a stretcher on the ice, being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, and taking x-rays, Collins soon learned he suffered a clean break to his femur.
“Honestly, there wasn’t much going through my head. I was kind of in a fog, I didn’t really understand what was going on,” remembered Collins. “I was obviously pretty upset about it. It was so early into the season too and I didn’t know that my leg was broken when it first happened but I knew there was no way I was going to be back on the ice that year.”
After leaving the hospital, Collins returned to Wilmington for his recovery while doing physical therapy in Woburn. However, he knew that Westfield State athletic trainer Kate Sylvain would provide him with the best care and attention.
Sylvain, now in her 12th season as an athletic trainer at Westfield, was on scene for the injury back in the fall of 2019.
“When I went out there initially to evaluate him he was in a lot of pain,” said Sylvain. “(I) was just trying to talk to him and at the same time calm him down, but at the same time try to figure out what was going on.”
When Sylvain fully evaluated Collins, she acted promptly and activated the emergency action plan, allowing Collins to get the medical attention he needed as quickly as possible.
“You don’t always see a femur fracture, it’s one of our strongest bones in the body once we are fully developed,” admitted Sylvain. “It can become a medical emergency pretty quickly just because right next to the bone we have a lot of vital arteries and nerves.”
When Collins returned to campus to continue his recovery with Sylvain in 2020, the COVID-19 restrictions definitely didn’t make the situation any easier for either Collins or Sylvain.
“COVID, unfortunately for him, was another setback,” said Sylvain. “There were some days he’d come in for rehab later in the fall and things started to get worse and he just never knew if I was going to be able to go to work the next day just with shut downs and things like that.”
Through the uncertainty that COVID brought, Collins never backed down.
“He worked really hard, said Sylvain. “At times I’d have to give him exercises and bands for him to do at home and he put most of the work in and did extra stuff and he’s always been like that. He’s a hard worker, very dedicated, never wants to give up, and he’s a competitor.”
Sylvain was eventually able to get Collins on the ice near the end of the 2019-20 season, which was one of the early positive signs in his road to recovery. Although it was only with skates and a helmet, the thought of being back on the ice gave Collins the confidence to keep going.
“It would get frustrating at times when some days it hurts more than others,” recalled Collins. “I wouldn’t get down on myself but at times I would definitely get frustrated. I was just happy about the fact that I was able to get back out on the ice.
“I just had to keep focus and not give up on the process. Just taking it day by day and listening to everything Kate said because I knew what she was talking about, I’ve had injuries in the past and I knew she was very into the process. So I just followed her process.”
After trusting the lengthy process, Collins was able to return to the ice with no restrictions his senior year. After missing almost two full seasons due to his junior season being canceled due to COVID, it was an adjustment at first when he took the ice in a scrimmage against Nichols.
“It was a bit of an adjustment,” said Collins. “I haven’t played a competitive game in almost two years. It felt weird being out there but above all it felt great to be back out there with the boys.”
That season, Collins scored three goals and had ten assists for a total of 13 points, picking up right where he left off.
Coach Miele acknowledged the unknowns that can result from injuries in terms of coming back to full strength, but recognizes that Collins hasn’t only returned to the ice, he’s returned better than ever.
“You never know with an injury like that if they’re going to come back with speed being his game,” said Miele. “He came back and is faster and that tells you a lot about him. He’s the same player (and has) no fear of getting hurt or anything like that.
“He’s one of the fastest players in the league if not the fastest, he’s a very talented and skilled player. He’s gotten a lot better. There were some areas of his game like defensively and he’s gotten a lot better with time. We were lucky to get him in the recruitment process. He’s been a very good player for us.”
Due to COVID causing the 2020-21 season being canceled, all NCAA athletes were provided with an extra season of eligibility, which Collins took full advantage of as he returned to the ice this fall for his final season of Westfield hockey.
“He’s had a good start,” said Miele. “(He’s) put up some points, and I think overall we’re poised hopefully for a big second half, him as well. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes but he’s a dangerous player (whether it’s) four on four, three on three, powerplay, his threat of speed definitely opens up for his teammates. He’s been just as good or better this season and I think the points are going to start to come for him.”
So far this season, Collins has scored two goals and picked up nine assists for a total of eleven points in just 13 games played.
“As a team I think we’ve been playing pretty good this year,” said Collins. “We’ve let a few games slip recently but I think we have the team to turn it around and really make something happen this year.”
As Westfield currently sits 6-8-1 on the season, Collins and his squad are ready to dig deep for a second half playoff push. Regardless of the outcome, Collins’ hard work and determination to return back on the ice is an accomplishment in its own.
“Even when things get bad, I tend to not give up and just keep moving forward,” said Collins. “Never give up and just trust the process and just keep moving forward always.”
