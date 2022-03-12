WESTBOROUGH — The long winter’s journey, which commenced in mid-December and spanned twenty-two games, came to an abrupt conclusion on Monday night for the Stoneham-Wilmington Girl’s cooperative hockey team.
By virtue of a 2-1 upset win over No. 11 Methuen-Tewksbury in the MIAA Division 1 tournament preliminary round last week, No. 22 Stoneham-Wilmington advanced to the Sweet 16 only to concede the game, and their season, in a 5-1 loss to No. 6 Shrewsbury.
Shrewsbury, which blanked Auburn 5-0 in the prelims to advance, scored four unanswered goals in the second period to put it out reach. The Stoneham-Wilmington skaters played valiantly but were unable to mount a sustained offensive threat.
Stoneham-Wilmington wrapped up a turbulent 2021-22 campaign with a 9-12-1 overall record, and in the Middlesex Freedom League, finished in the middle of the pack, just behind second-place Burlington.
“Even our best players struggled tonight,” said Stoneham-Wilmington co-coach John LaPiana. “Overall, Shrewsbury was more talented. We certainly have our share of talent but we lost to a good team tonight.”
Small victory, perhaps, but S-W was able to reach the first intermission scoreless, more or less surviving an unabated offensive attack. At times, the Colonials had their opponent hemmed in the zone for minutes at a time, buzzing around, and preventing legless defenders from making a line change. The difference, in this instance, was Maddie Sainato. Very sharp in net, the sophomore held the relentless Colonials at bay through the first frame.
That would drastically change after the break, however, when Shrewsbury leveled sixteen shots on the shell-shocked goalie. Under the barrage, Sainato yielded back-to-back goals, a minute apart, to Taylor Breen.
“We were holding them out but then we started to run around,” said LaPiana. “They were beating us to pucks. We had a game plan but executing it was a little more difficult than normal. We were late to adapt to their style of play.”
Shrewsbury added a pair late in the second, including a shorthanded goal, to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Lily MacKenzie ruined the shutout with a power play goal with nine seconds left in the middle stanza. Denied on the backhand, MacKenzie buried her own rebound, marking the first tournament goal against the stingy Colonials. Kaylee Cronin and Gabriella Sacco picked up assists on MacKenzie’s 23rd of the season, which came on the power play.
Midway through the third, Shrewsbury captain Kaci Ryder, who leads the 14-6-1 Colonials in scoring this year, buried a power play goal to wrap it up. Her team will advance to face an opponent to be determined in the final 8.
“We have played teams of this caliber, such as Woburn,” said LaPiana. “This was a well-coached team. They were always in position and frequently beat us to the puck. Even their support players were top-notch. We were clearly overmatched.”
The glass half-full folks would likely agree that the Stoneham-Wilmington girls did an outstanding job this season. Under duress, they overcame the inherent turmoil of blending a pair of distinct hockey programs, previously adversarial, into a single cooperative team. In addition, they dealt with the burdens of Covid-related restrictions, along with frequent stops-and-starts to their schedule.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” said LaPiana. “We started out with two programs that featured a lot of animus between them but we blended them together. At the end of tonight’s game, with ten seconds left, they were cheering for each other. If we had been able to continue, we’d certainly have more fun, but I couldn’t be any more proud of these girls.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.