WILMINGTON – Looking back on last season, it was a case of both good news and bad news for the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team. On the positive side, the Wildcats went 4-9 in their abbreviated season, doubling their win total from 2019, when they were 2-14 before having their 2020 season canceled due to COVID.
But, while it can’t really be considered a negative, the season also had the potential to be even better, as the Wildcats came up just short in several games, missing out on a few potential wins.
With a new season in front of them, however, the Wildcats will be looking to turn some of those losses into wins this time around, and they will be doing so under the direction of a new coach, as Chris Frissore takes over for Bill Manchester who led the Wildcats for the past three seasons.
Frissore knows it will not easy for this group of Wildcats to make a run at the new statewide post season tournament, having lost some key players off of last year’s squad, but he is setting the bar high for his new team.
“I think we can make the tournament,” Frissore said. “We know that the first few games will be kind of difficult, because we have to kind of figure out what we are doing as a team with a new coach coming in. It will take some time, but I feel like we will be ready to compete in the Middlesex League.”
Part of the reason for Frissore’s optimism is the solid returning cast that the Wildcats bring back this season. While it is true that the Wildcats lost some of their scoring punch with the graduation of Kylie DuCharme (29 goals) and Ida Bishop (23 goals), they bring back several players who also have the capability to put the ball in the back of the net, starting with senior midfielder Jenna Moore (16 goals), as well as junior Jess Collins (5 goals) and junior Kassidy Smith (4 goals).
“They will be three key players for us,” Frissore said. “Jenna is just a great leader on and off the field and it is obvious what a great player she is. We will also be relying on Jess and Kassidy to do a lot for us in the midfield, helping us both on offense and on defense, and I feel like they can do a good job with that.”
As Frissore mentioned, Moore has already shown herself to be a great leader for the Wildcats, and she has been selected as one of four Wildcats captains this season, along with fellow seniors Taylor Breen, Rhiannon Dyment and Kylie Flynn. Moore and Breen will be midfielders for the Wildcats, while Dyment and Flynn will play defense, but their influence will go far beyond their ability to score goals, or to keep their opponents from scoring.
“It’s hard for a coach to come in new like I have, but they have made it very easy for me,” Frissore said. “They have been great leaders for us so far and I think that will be one of our strengths this season. I have been very happy with them.”
Probably the biggest hole to fill for the Wildcats this season will be in net, where three-year starter Shannon Murphy has taken her talents to Colorado Mesa University. Replacing arguably the most important position on the field, let alone one as accomplished as Murphy, is no easy task, but fortunately for the Wildcats, they appear to have a very capable replacement in sophomore keeper Abby Driscoll. Frissore is confident that Driscoll will be able to effectively adapt to playing at the varsity level.
“I have a lot of confidence in her. She definitely knows what she is doing in net,” Frissore said. “She has been playing for years. She enjoys it and she is good at it. One of the things she will need to learn is how to communicate on the field with her team, because I know Shannon was great with that. But she will learn that and grow into it over the next couple of years, so I am looking forward to helping her with that.”
Playing in the Middlesex League, particularly in a full season this year which will include games against Liberty Division opponents, there are very few, if any easy games. Once again, Frissore acknowledges the challenge in front of his team, but he is also confident they are equipped to handle it.
“We will fight as hard as we can and hope for the best. The Middlesex League is a tough league, but we will put up a fight in every single game and we will be in a lot of close games,” Frissore said. “We have the experience and we have the talent, so if we can put it all together, we have a chance to be good.”
