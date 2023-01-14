BOSTON – Last Thursday, the Wilmington High School boys indoor track-and-field team saw its mini two-meet winning streak come to an end with a 55-35 loss to Melrose, which now puts the 'Cats at 2-2 on the season.
Wilmington only won three events throughout the entire day as Braden Huddleston took the shot put, throwing 35-6.25, on Magliozzi was tops in the long jump at 19-5 and then the 4x400 relay team of Roman Moretti, Noah Carriere, Owen Mitchell and Thomas Burns came away with the five points with their combined time of 3:50.99.
Magliozzi was also third in the 55-meter dash at 7.02 seconds, while picking up seconds included Burns in the mile (5:00.97), Carriere in the 600 (1:30.80) and Moretti in the 1,000 (2:54.14).
The other second places came from Dean Ciampa in the two-mile at 11:01.73 and Sean Patrone in the high jump (5-6).
Hunter Sands highlighted the third places as he took two of them coming in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.28 seconds and in the high jump, clearing 5-6.
The other third places came from Matt Steinmetz in the 300 (40.34) and Gavin Dong in the two-mile (11:15.04).
On Sunday a handful of athletes took part in the Freshmen/Sophomore Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center. The top individual performance came from Vibish Sivakumar, who was 11th in the two-mile at 11:39.03. Also taking 11th was the 4x400 relay team of Dylan Grace, Dean Ciampa, Gavin Dong and Cameron Jenks with a combined time of 4:09.83.
Grace was also 18th in the 600 at 1:40.39, Ciampa was 13th in the mile at 4:56.41, Dong was 26th in the mile at 5:11.51 and Jenks was 48th in the 300 at 43.23.
Rounding out the competitors include David Dynan taking 15th in the two-mile at 12:06.08, Conor Burns and Evan Cummings taking 27th and 29th in the 1,000 at 3:22.29 and 3:22.62, Ethan Schoenholtz who was 33rd in the 600 at 1:44.94, Jake Cronin, who was 36th in the mile at 5:21.56 and Anthony Cummings, who was 61st in the 55-meter dash at 7.95 seconds.
