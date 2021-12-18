WILMINGTON – Back in March and April, what was called the Indoor Track season was actually held outdoors in the mostly frigid weather, and it was an abbreviated season that was used basically as a warm-up for the real outdoor season which began in early May.
For the Wilmington High School Boys program, the team had a very successful 'Indoor season' finishing with a 4-1 record, which was good for second place in the Middlesex League Freedom Division standings. But a lot of that talent is gone, including Sean Riley, who is running at UMass-Lowell and Pat O'Mahony, who is running at Bryant University, both D1 collegiate programs.
That leaves a new roster with a lot of unknowns.
"We lost a lot of seniors from last year and now we have six seniors on this year's team. We have a lot of underclassmen. Our numbers are pretty low. We have 35 kids and we usually have somewhere around 50 to 60 range," said head coach Mike Kinney. "A bunch of people are new to the sport, but we do have a pretty strong class of sophomores and juniors. So far everything has been good. They have all been working hard, they all have good attitudes and we have had great attendance in every practice."
The tri-captains for this indoor season includes seniors Jeandre Abel, John Ware and Jack Melanson.
"Jeandre won the 100 (meter Middlesex) league title last (outdoor season) so we have pretty high expectations for him. He's looking at a lot of colleges, too and he's getting recruited by several – schools like Northeastern are looking at him. He's really talented," said Kinney. "He's never really weight lifted before so if he gets to a program and starts weight lifting, he will be really good.
"He should have a chance to go after the school record in the 100. Matt Figueiredo has it at like 11.08 and Jeandre's best time is like an 11.33 right now. He was injured a lot last year and had a torn hip flexor and now he's one hundred percent healthy so he should be good to go. We will probably double him up in the 300 and the (50-yard dash) and he'll be the anchor leg of any relay team that we put together.
"John Ware is just a hard working kid and a good leader. He was good for us in the 400-hurdles and the javelin in the spring so here indoors, he'll throw the shot put and do the 55-meter hurdles. Jack is back with the throwing events and he did well for us last year and is looking to get better."
The other seniors include Michael Money, Joe Morani-Disessa, Evan Shackelford, Luka Smiljic and John Spencer. Shackelford was a consistent 600-meter runner last year running at 1:34, while Spencer, "played football and he did a ton of lifting in the off-season so he's way stronger than he used to be. He looks pretty promising in the shot put."
The junior class includes: Nicholas Atwater, Noah Carrier, Dominic Feeney, Brayden Gorski, Cooper Loisel, Liam Lydon, Jonathan Magliozzi, John McNamara, Owen Mitchell, Roman Moretti, Tyler Nguyen, Christian Niceforo and Matthew Steinmetz.
The sophomore group includes Thomas Burns, Nathan and Luke Cardin, Connor Crane, Michael Dynan, Robert Elliott, Ethan Kennedy, Eric Packer Jr., Sean Patrone, Nicholas Samaha and Hunter Sands. Thomas Burns is coming off a strong cross-country season.
The lone freshman is Cameron Jenks.
"The underclassmen is where a big focus is because we have so many and we want to build them up for the spring and for the future years. They just have the right attitude. We are just going to work on getting stronger and faster," said Kinney.
Wilmington opened the season on Wednesday against highly touted Burlington with results not known as of presstime.
"Burlington and Wakefield are stacked and we get them right away in our first two league meets," said Kinney. "We're hoping to compete against them and would lobe to beat them but they are both very strong teams so we'll just see what happens. We just want to work hard and improve every day."
