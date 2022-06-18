WILMINGTON – After battling their way to victories in each of their first two matches in the post season, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team came up just a little short in their quest for a third straight win, dropping a hard fought 3-2 decision to Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament at Wilmington High, bringing their memorable season to an end.
With the loss, the No. 4 Wildcats finished their season with a record of 12-8, while No. 5 Martha’s Vineyard improved to 18-2 and moved on the Final Four where faced No. 1 seed Wayland.
It’s believed that the two state tournament victories had never happened before in program history. In 1982, the ‘Cats finished the regular season 12-4 and went 1-1 in the tournament, beating Malden 4-1 and losing to Swampscott, 4-1. No. 1 singles player Bob Williams, the MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference that season, finished 17-1 overall.
The Wildcats couldn’t match that win total of 13, despite an absolutely terrific effort in the loss to MV.
“We played well, but I give Martha’s Vineyard credit. They were solid at every position,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said.
The Wildcats got wins on the day from senior captain Anay Gandhi in first singles, along with sophomore Anuj Gandhi in second singles. Other than that, the incredible depth of the Martha’s Vineyard squad doomed the Wildcats, who despite their best efforts were unable to get another win.
Both of the Wildcats singles wins were hotly contested battles, starting in first singles, where Anay Gandhi, in the final match of his great career with the Wildcats, pulled out a thrilling 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 victory, with the third set being played as a tiebreak since the results of the overall match had already been decided.
Anuj Gandhi also won his match in thrilling fashion, winning by a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, after trailing 3-0 in the third set.
“Anuj played really great. His opponent was very good, but I felt like Anay played his best match of the year,” Mailey said. “The two of them (Anay and Anuj) have been the heart and soul of our team all year.”
In third singles, after getting wins in each of the first two rounds of the tournament while filling for the injured Sidd Karani, junior Owen Mitchell was unable to get a third win in a row, falling by a score of 6-1, 6-1.
“That was certainly not due to lack of effort,” Mailey said. “Owen played well, but the kid he played just didn’t miss. Even their coach said that their third singles player was one of the biggest strengths of their team.”
In first doubles, the duo of sophomore Eric Packer and Sarthak Tripathi ran into a buzzsaw on the other side of the net and fell by a score of 6-0, 6-0, while in second doubles, the team of sophomore Ryan Weinstein and freshman Michael Smaroff came up a little short, falling by a score of 6-3, 6-3.
“That first doubles team of theirs was about as good of a doubles team as I have scene since Lexington. I mean, they were just very good, and there wasn’t much that we could do against them,” Mailey said. “Our second doubles team played a competitive match, but we just couldn’t come up with the big points. They had their chances, but it just wasn’t meant to be”
While Mailey would obviously have liked to see his team pull out at least one more win and keep their season alive, he will still always be able to look back in this season with pride.
“Our regular season was successful. Maybe not a successful as last regular season when we went undefeated, but we definitely made up for it in the post season,” Mailey said. “This is the furthest the program has ever gone since I have been in Wilmington, so I am really proud of our guys.”
One of the players he is most proud of is the one player he will lose to graduation, in number one singles player and team captain Anay Gandhi. Gandhi has been with the Wildcats since seventh grade when he was a member of the second doubles team, before working his way up to number one singles. After an undefeated (10-0) regular season last year in first singles, this season he was 13-7 overall, including 3-0 in the post season and an 8-2 mark in the Middlesex Freedom Division.
“Words can’t describe what Anay has meant to this program, as a leader and as a player,” Mailey said. “In 25 years of doing this job, at different schools, I don’t think I have ever had a better combination of a captain and a player. And he saved his best for the tournament, where he went 3-0. He was our only player to go undefeated in the tournament.
“When his match was still up for grabs, but the overall match had already been decided, he said to me, ‘I know this is my last match here in Wilmington, and I am going to win it’ And sure enough, he went out and got it done. He is a great kid, a great player and a great captain.”
With Anay gone, his younger brother Anuj, who will be a junior next season, will likely slide into the first singles role after playing second singles the past two seasons. With Anuj, as well as other key returning players like third singles player, sophomore Sidd Karani, as well as junior Owen Mitchell, who played doubles for most of the season before filling in for an injured Karani in the post season, all returning, the Wildcats should be very solid up front next season.
Add to that some still improving doubles players like sophomores Eric Packer, Sarthak Tripathi and Ryan Weinstein, along with junior Srikar Mallajosyula and freshman Michael Smaroff, among others and the Wildcats look poised for another successful season.
“Even though Anay is our only senior, he will be sorely missed,” Mailey said. “But I really feel like Anuj will work hard this off season and will be a legit number one player next season. And with Sidd and Owen back, we should be very solid. And I think we will be even better in doubles next season. I feel good about the future of this team.”
