WILMINGTON - The first week of the season saw the Wilmington High boys soccer team experience some growing pains, as they dropped both games on the schedule.
The Wildcats lost their home opener on Friday to Belmont, 2-0, and then lost a road game at Hollingsworth Field against Reading, 4-0, Monday afternoon.
In the game with the Rockets, Reading took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes and Wilmington was not quite able to recover. The Rockets added two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, as Reading pulled away to stay.
"We're a young team with only four seniors," said Wildcats' coach Steve Scanlon, whose team only returned one starter from 2020. "We were a little overmatched today."
"We controlled the game as I believe we should have," said Reading coach Dan McGrath, whose squad has two returning Middlesex League Liberty All-Stars. "We were able to play 24 guys, today, which was great. We got guys in some spots and got them some quality minutes, which is good."
The Rockets went to work right away, putting heavy pressure on the Wildcat defense. The first goal came just a couple minutes in, when Michael Harden jumped on the rebound of his own shot and put it in the back of the net.
A couple minutes later, Harden sent a cross to Ryan Connolly, who got off a good shot from the ‘18. Wilmington goalie Liam Dwyer got a piece of it but could not prevent the ball from bouncing on into the net for a 2-0 lead.
"My goalie twice dropped the ball on those first two goals," said Scanlon. "After that he settled down and played good, but it's hard to chase the game after three minutes in."
Dwyer and the Wilmington defense got some redemption with 13 minutes left in the half, when Reading was rewarded with a penalty kick following a trip in the box.
Rocket top finisher Connolly took the kick, but was robbed by Dwyer, who then also made the save on the follow up shot by Alex Cullen.
Reading's Baxter McCarthy later made a nice play, working the ball from the left side around Dwyer and cutting towards the front of the net, only to have his right-footed shot go wide of the left post.
With four minutes remaining before halftime, Rocket Kyle Fahey ran on to a loose ball that was sitting about 25 yards out. His hard strike sent the ball just wide of the right post.
The last play of the half saw Dwyer make a point-blank save on Reading's Patrick Frank. The whistle sounded a couple seconds later.
"We created a ton of chances over the whole game, but we were unable to find that finish," said McGrath. "The goalkeeper made some great saves."
"The longer you stay in it, maybe you can get one and it can be a different game," said Scanlon. "We had a couple chances in there in the first half. You knock one in and you have a chance.
It was still only a 2-0 game at the half, however, and Wilmington nearly did cut the lead in half off the second half kickoff. Ethan Kennedy unleashed a shot from 25 yards out that hit the crossbar over the head of goalie Eric Pettorossi.
The action moved quickly down the other end of the field, where Dwyer made a terrific save on Cullen, robbing him for a second time.
Cullen got rewarded for his perseverance in the third minute, when he received a cross from Shane Loughman and put a shot in the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.
The match was put out of reach in the 49th minute when Thomas Gallegos volleyed in his own rebound after Dwyer made the initial save.
"We came out quick and I think we took advantage of the situation and had a ton of chances, but we couldn't finish," said McGrath, who would have liked to see a couple more finishes from his forwards. "We played well defensively, we were compact, we were organized in the midfield."
"They were a deeper, more skilled team than we are, said Scanlon."We did some things right but when you're pulling two balls out of the net in the first three minutes, that makes it tough to comeback."
Wilmington has a host of sophomores on the roster, so he has been anticipating the growing pains. Two players who he has been impressed with are Remy Elliott and Ryan Wilson. One is a junior and one is a sophomore.
