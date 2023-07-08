The Bobcats Hockey Team

The Bobcats include (front row, on ice, from left) Jake McLean and Griffin Carr; (Standing) Brett Gallucci, Daniel Lagunilla, Matt O’Brien, Adam Ebert, Nathan Caples, Pat Mozuch, Brett Ebert, H.C. Bob Dodge, Nathan Alberti, Jim Caples, Andrew Duval, Colin Moore, and Matt DiZogilo. Missing from photo is Brian Barry, Bobby Cyr, Casey Robbins, Ryan Hayden, Jason Sousa and Kevin Ackerley. (Courtesy photo)

The Bobcats spring hoc­key team are Valley Hoc­key League undefeated champions again in 2023.

The 6-0-3 Bobcats en­tered the playoffs as the third seed on Friday night where they defeated the Rochester Blackhawks 4-1.

The next stop was semifinals against the Haver­hill Condors at Lawrence Forum on Saturday af­ter­noon where the Bob­cats found themselves down 2-0 late in the first period. This resilient group of hockey players battled back to tie the game and go on to win it 4-3 earning a spot in the finals.

The Wilmington boys made it happen in the championship game, taking top honors in the top high school division beating the East Coast Hipuh­potomi, 6-1, on Sunday morning.

Doing so they captured their second straight un­defeated championship and third straight championship.

That makes four championships for the group in the last six spring seasons.

Jake McLean and Grif­fin Carr tended the goal for the Bobcats and were by far the best duo in the league allowing only 14 goals in 12 games with four shutouts.

The Bobcats roster was made up of a strong group of hockey players that in­cluded Brian Barry, Jim Caples, Nathan Caples, Bobby Cyr, Matt DiZoglio, Brett Ebert, Adam Ebert, Brett Gallucci, Ryan Hay­den, Daniel Lagunilla, Pat Mozuch, Matt O’Brien, Ca­sey Robbins, Jason Sou­sa, and Kevin Ackerley.

Coach Bob Dodge said “It has been a rewarding hon­or to coach such a good, talented group of kids for the past several years. Again I would like to thank Bobcat of Boston for the generous support.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.