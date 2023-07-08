The Bobcats spring hockey team are Valley Hockey League undefeated champions again in 2023.
The 6-0-3 Bobcats entered the playoffs as the third seed on Friday night where they defeated the Rochester Blackhawks 4-1.
The next stop was semifinals against the Haverhill Condors at Lawrence Forum on Saturday afternoon where the Bobcats found themselves down 2-0 late in the first period. This resilient group of hockey players battled back to tie the game and go on to win it 4-3 earning a spot in the finals.
The Wilmington boys made it happen in the championship game, taking top honors in the top high school division beating the East Coast Hipuhpotomi, 6-1, on Sunday morning.
Doing so they captured their second straight undefeated championship and third straight championship.
That makes four championships for the group in the last six spring seasons.
Jake McLean and Griffin Carr tended the goal for the Bobcats and were by far the best duo in the league allowing only 14 goals in 12 games with four shutouts.
The Bobcats roster was made up of a strong group of hockey players that included Brian Barry, Jim Caples, Nathan Caples, Bobby Cyr, Matt DiZoglio, Brett Ebert, Adam Ebert, Brett Gallucci, Ryan Hayden, Daniel Lagunilla, Pat Mozuch, Matt O’Brien, Casey Robbins, Jason Sousa, and Kevin Ackerley.
Coach Bob Dodge said “It has been a rewarding honor to coach such a good, talented group of kids for the past several years. Again I would like to thank Bobcat of Boston for the generous support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.