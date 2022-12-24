Thus far into the new winter season, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team has played three games and have been defeated in all three.
Last Tuesday, the Wildcats opened up their season at Reading, where they fell in a 37-34 heartbreaker.
The Wildcats were up for the entirety of the game until the fourth quarter, and as head coach Chris Frissore describes it, the shots just would not fall.
“We were up the whole game, they hit a couple three's in the fourth quarter to bring them back and they were up one for like four minutes and we just didn’t score,” said Frissore. “A couple of our shots weren’t falling, (we) missed a couple free throws, we just didn’t pull it out.”
Losing the season opener in a game where Frissore thinks his team should have taken it was a tough way to open the season. But, the show must go on.
On Friday, Wilmington made the trip to Wakefield High School to play in part one of the Wilmington/Wakefield Friday night doubleheader along with the two boys teams.
Wilmington lost to a very talented Warrior squad by a score of 60-26. Frissore was unhappy after the loss, not due to lack of effort, but because he saw his team get intimidated from the jump.
“Not very happy. I just feel like we were intimidated, and there’s no reason to be. We got behind early and then we played bad,” said Frissore.
The first quarter was solid for the Wildcats, coming out of it only down 19-10. Jessica Collins led the way with four points and five first quarter rebounds. If it wasn’t for the ten turnovers, Wilmington would have been in solid shape heading into the second.
The second is where the Wildcats ran into some trouble, scoring just one basket in the quarter and missing nine consecutive shots. A Leah Murphy lay-up was followed by an 18-0 run by Wakefield to end the quarter. Wakefield’s Emma Shinney gave the Wildcats some problems, scoring 18 first half points.
“In the first quarter, we were intimidated and their pressure was getting to us,” said Frissore. “In the second quarter, we figured out how to beat it, and the shots weren’t falling. And it’s like that’s frustrating. If we hit four of those buckets and it’s like a 15-point lead as opposed to 25, and then we are fighting back, we’re feeling good. But instead of putting pressure on them, we are just stuck at being down 25.”
The Warriors continued to jump on Wilmington in the third, scoring 13 more points to make a total of 54 heading into the final installment of play where Wakefield ended the contest with a 60-26 victory.
The Wildcats were led by Eva Boudreau, who had eight points. Jessica Collins also had a solid effort, scoring five and bringing down eight rebounds. Allesandra Delgenio had four points and five rebounds.
Collins was leading Wilmington all night up and down the floor, giving nonstop effort and keeping her team up during the downs of the game.
“She is one of the smarter players,” said Frissore. “She does what I ask her to do on defense, so like her play on the boards and then defense is huge. And she’s kind of like the vocal leader too so she is very important to us.”
The one takeaway of the game for Frissore is he wants his team to have a better attitude from the start.
“We got to walk on the court thinking we are the better team,” said Frissore. “I feel like we walked on the court and the outcome was already made. So we need to come to play with more confidence.”
On Tuesday night, the team welcomed Winchester to Wilmington High School for the home-opener, falling by a score of 48-38.
The star of the night was Winchester’s Emily Collins, who totaled 32 points and thirteen rebounds.
The Wildcats are off until after Christmas, where they will take on Tyngsboro on the 29th as part of the team’s Christmas Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.