Forty years ago, in the fall of 1980, these three seniors, from left, Sharon Zwicker, Janelle Fitch and Marianne Campbell, or AKA, ‘FUN Personified,’ helped lead the WHS Field Hockey team to a 15-1-1 record, the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship and to the North Sectional Finals. This team is enshrined in the WHS Hall of Fame. (courtesy photo).