WILMINGTON — Last season was one that the Wilmington High Golf team would in many ways like to forget. After all, the Wildcats struggled through a winless campaign, going 0-14 on the year with a largely inexperienced lineup, featuring several players new to the game of golf.
Things are looking a little different for the Wildcats as they head into this season. While nobody is necessarily predicting a state tournament berth for the Wildcats, but with a roster filled with several players who gained some valuable experience last season, as well as some talented newcomers, it certainly looks like there will be some visits to the win column this season.
“Last year we did not have a lot of kids show up for tryouts, so we only ended up with twelve kids on the team and a lot of them were beginners,” Wilmington coach Steve Lynch said. “This year we had twenty kids show up for tryouts. We had to make some cuts and we cut some new kids as well as some of the kids from last year’s team. That is hard to do, but we have to consider both winning now and winning in the future.”
One of those players that Lynch is hoping will help with the win now mentality is senior captain Zach Kincaid. Kincaid was a standout for the Wildcats last year as a junior and Lynch is looking for even bigger things this season.
“Zach has been with us all four years and he has improved every year,” Lynch said. “He has been patient the last two years and now he has the chance to take over as captain. He is clearly our number one player. It is not an easy spot in our league because there are so many great players at number one in our league, but we feel like he is up for it.”
Lynch also feels like Kincaid will do a fine job in his role as team captain.
“Zach is a pretty quiet kid, just like Chris Stokes (last year’s captain) was,” Lynch said. “But the kids respect him. They know he is a talented kid and they respect the way he carries himself. He never yells at anybody or anything like that. He always keeps his cool. Hopefully they see that and they want to be like that too.”
Junior Sam Cedrone will fill the number two slot for the Wildcats, and much like Kincaid, Lynch feels like the best is yet to come for Cedrone.
“Sam played five or six matches for us last season, and he will probably in them all this season,” Lynch said. “He looks like he really improved in the off season. He is a good athlete and that translates very well into his golf game. He can crush the ball.”
Sophomore Rhiannon Dyment, the only female on the team, and freshman Owen Mitchell will also play significant roles for the Wildcats.
“Rhiannon started every match for us last season and she will be in every one this year as well. I am not sure exactly where she will play, but it will be in the top five,” Lynch said. “Owen is one of our newcomers who has really stood out. He has a good swing and you can tell he has played a lot of golf. Again, I am not sure exactly where he will play, but he will be in the lineup.
Senior Pat McCarthy, juniors Colin Gates and Bryan Davey, sophomores Joseph Dynan and Jack Toomey and freshmen James Capeles, David Capeles and Patrick Stokes will round out the Wildcats roster, with each of them battling for playing time.
“The other kids need to prove themselves and they are all working hard to try and get in the lineup,” Lynch said. “The kids in the middle of the pack can be challenged at any time. They will need to step it up to earn a spot.”
While there is certainly some talent throughout the Wildcats lineup, one of the biggest keys to a potentially successful season for the Wildcats will be whether or not the players can transfer their raw talent into consistent play on the golf course.
“It is match play in the Middlesex League so you are going against some very good schools and that can be intimidating,” Lynch said. “But you have to overcome that. It is a pressure game, but you can’t let it bring you down. The question is how do you handle nerves? How do you handle people watching you? I can’t tell you that right now, but I hope they respond well to it.”
With the team he has assembled this season, Lynch is confident that the Wildcats will see a marked improvement over last year’s winless campaign.
“I am very enthusiastic about this year’s team,” Lynch said. “I feel like we picked the right 12 kids. We have a lot of promise this year and in the future. I don’t know how many years I have coaching, but the team will be set up well. I think the program is in good shape.”
