WILMINGTON – It's not often when you hear that an athlete who at the outdoor track league championship meet finished third in the 400-meter hurdles as well as third in the javelin, is one of the top two runners on the cross-country team.
That’s what John Ware is in the middle of doing now. Going from 400-meters and throwing the javelin is quite different from a 3.1 mile trek in the woods.
“John's a well-rounded athlete. He runs daily, he trains daily, he's good at hurdles, the javelin and the shot put,” said head coach Brian Schell. “He seems like he could be a good multi-event kid with track. I think doing cross-country here can help him maybe become a decathlete for the track team. He can build up that endurance for the 1,500 meter run.”
In the spring, Ware had a tremendous season for the 'Cats and really improved leaps and bounds in just a few months going from the abbreviated Fall-2 “indoor” season to the true outdoor season.
At the Middlesex League Meet, he was third in the hurdles at 1:01.61 and third in the javelin, tossing 137 feet.
Then at the D3 North Sectional Meet, he was 9th in the javelin, 13th in the hurdles and was part of the 13th place 4x400 relay team.
Certainly his best sport(s) is track, but here in cross-country, he has also worked his way up. He was a member of the team as both a freshman and a sophomore, but elected not to go out for the team last year during the abbreviated COVID season.
“Freshman year I figured if I joined here it would be a good build up for the other track seasons. I knew it was a good program to get used to,” said Ware. “You can build up strength and endurance here, and coach Schell does a pretty good with that. I did it the first two years and then last year I didn't come out for the team because of COVID-19. That was a little difficult.”
Heading into this season, it may be difficult for the 'Cats to come away with wins. The roster is extremely young and inexperienced, so Ware is expected to lead the team on and off the courses.
“He's never broken 20 minutes, but judging from what I have seen in practice, both he and Jameson (Burns) look strong enough so they should be able to get under the 20 minute mark, and hopefully maybe even under the 19 minute mark,” said Schell.
Ware said that he ran maybe 150 miles during the summer to prepare for this season and that's just another layer to his improvement in the sport.
“I'm hoping to break 18 minutes. I just want to compete well and to the highest ability that I can. I finished at 21 minutes two years ago but I feel like I have come a long way building up my distance running and strength and endurance. If you come in with some experience and you work at it, you're going to go a lot further in this sport,” he said.
Ware comes from a huge family — a huge athletic family. His mother Katie was a field hockey player at WHS and her four siblings — Jay, Kerry, Kelli and Matt — were all star athletes between Shawsheen Tech and Wilmington High, including Uncle Jay Gillis, who at one time in the last 1990s, held the course record with the Wildcat cross-country team. John's grandparents, MaryAnn and John Gillis, were very good athletes as well.
“I don't know too much about my family's track experience but I know I have great aunts and great uncles who were really good athletes,” John said. “I'm pretty sure my great grandfather was a coach, I just forget which town. A bunch of my uncles did hockey and baseball and they found success there too. I know Jay was really fast.
“It's been fun (carrying on the family tradition of athletics) and everyone is still competing. You just get that sense of accomplishment whenever you beat someone in your family since everyone has all of this experience. They all teach you these lessons about having fun and just competing in general.”
John has two younger siblings, sister McKenzie and brother Michael, who both attend Shawsheen Tech and both dabble in sports as well with cheerleading, golf and basketball.
“Being the oldest, I just have to look after them and make sure that they don't get into any trouble or anything. We're all really close,” he said.
The close knit (large) family will now have the chance to watch John perform one last year in high school between cross-country and track. He would like to attend college and continue with track-and-field but he is unsure about where right now. Until then, he officially gets to toe the line Tuesday when the cross-country season starts.
“We're a bit of a smaller team but I think we have some good runners. We have seven high schoolers and three middle schoolers so it's a smaller team, but I still feel that we can be successful,” he said.
