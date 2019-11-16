WINCHESTER – Three days after beating up on No. 11 seed Salem, 7-1, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team knew it wouldn't have such an easy time with its next opponent, the defending Division 2 state champions of Winchester.
Last Thursday night, the two Middlesex League teams met in a quarterfinal round game of the Division 2 North Sectional tournament, played under the lights and in downpouring rain held at the McCall Middle School.
The Sachems struck for two early goals, before the 'Cats were able to get one back. That goal allowed the team to settle in and really compete for a while, before Winchester notched two more goals in the second half, including a penalty kick, as the No. 3 seed Sachems prevailed 4-1 over the No. 6 seed Wildcats.
Winchester moved on to the semi-final round and defeated Belmont 1-0, to advance to the sectional final to face league foe Arlington, while the 'Cats ended their terrific and somewhat surprising season with a 13-6-1 overall record.
"We came back from the (2-0 deficit) and the (rest of) the first half was close," said head coach Sue Hendee. "I think was more of the third goal that deflated us. They're a good team. They come right at you and they have depth. It is what it is. They are just a good, solid team. I don't think it was for a lack of effort. The kids went out there and played really hard."
Just three minutes into the game, Winchester struck as Hannah Curtin scored her first of three tallies on the day with a quick shot to the short right side on a set up by Anne Carazza.
About six minutes later, Winchester scored again as Ally Murphy came streaking down the left side, split two defenders and from about ten yards out, sent a shot to the top left corner.
Then seven minutes after that, the 'Cats struck and got right back into the game. Junior midfielder Jenna Sweeney had the ball on the left side, cut to the middle and when she created some space from the defenders, she unleashed a hard, high shot over the keeper's head from about 25 yards out making it a 2-1 game.
The score stayed that way through the final 20 minutes. Both teams had chances to score in the final eight minutes, with Annie Wingate putting on a low line drive shot which was caught, and then Wilmington keeper Alyssa Morrison (8 saves) made a nice diving grab moving to her right off a shot from Murphy.
In the 12th minute of the second half, Winchester got the insurance goal it needed. After Morrison made a nice punch out save, the ball went to Carazza, who then found Curtin back on the left side and she put the ball home making it 3-1.
Curtin then converted on a penalty kick with 17 minutes left in the game to close out the scoring.
The loss puts an end to a dynamite season for the 'Cats, who had lost about two-thirds of the starting line-up from last year's team.
"We really weren't sure what to expect when the season started," said Hendee. "We lost a lot of players and we had a lot of new players step in and do a great job. I thought despite (Winchester) scoring four goals, that our defense played pretty decent out there. Audrey (Curdo) had a great game and Kaitlyn Maguire had a strong game and was trying to generate some offense.
"Amber Flynn was solid and has been all season long and so has Jenna (Sweeney). We lost our entire midfield from last year and those three girls (Flynn, Sweeney and Amanda Broussard) played fantastic throughout the entire season."
The 'Cats will lose six seniors off this year's team including tri-captains Aly Colantuoni, Madison Grace and Jessie McCullough, as well as Maryjane Martin, Wingate and Morrison.
"Alyssa (Morrison) did a great job in net all season long. She has improved incredibly and a lot that has to do with (assistant coach) Shane (Klingerman) who is our goalkeeper coach. He spent a lot of time with Alyssa and Tori (Gemellaro) and he did a really great job with them," said Hendee.
Despite the six players leaving to eventual graduation, the Wildcats will return a lot of experienced talent for next year including forward Alyssa Granara, who had 18 goals, as well as the entire midfield and three-fourths of the defense.
"I'm looking forward to next year. We are going to miss the seniors, but I think there's a lot to look forward to. We had more wins this year than we have had in the last couple of years and it's always good to get a tournament win. We just never seem to luck out with the draw," said Hendee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.