WILMINGTON — In the 2021 MIAA Division 3 Field Hockey tournament, Wilmington was unceremoniously eliminated in the opening round, knocked out by Bishop Stang. Last Thursday night, the Wildcats righted the wrong, not only winning their first playoff game in five years, but did so in dramatic fashion.
Scoreless through regulation and a pair of overtime segments, Wilmington squared off against East Bridgewater in a heart-stopping shootout. The Wildcats outscored the visitors, 3-1, to advance to the Round of 16 and a visit to No. 2 Gloucester.
The Wildcats path to the tournament was a rocky one. At first glance, the 5-12-1 regular season finish left them just short of qualifying for a post-season berth. Ranked 33, it looked as if Wilmington would miss the thirty-two team cut. But as the remainder of the regular season unfolded, several programs at the bottom of the bracket suffered defeats, lifting the Wildcats up to No. 30. It was a classic case of getting “a little help from your friends.”
Wilmington earned home field, welcoming No. 35 East Bridgewater in last Thursday night. The 6-6-4 Vikings had won back-to-back games down the stretch of the regular season and it was enough to claim a playoff berth based on a rule that allows for teams with a .500 record or better to qualify for a play-in round.
At the outset, as the unseasonable warmth of the day turned rapidly chilly, East Bridgewater took control. The Vikings exhibited crisp ball movement and containment in the offensive zone. The Wildcats seemed tentative at first, and it wasn’t until there was four minutes remaining in the opening quarter that Sarah Bryan put the first Wildcats shot on net. East Bridgewater goalie Cara Hancock kicked it out.
“I don’t think it was from not playing,” said Wilmington head coach Leanne Ebert, when asked if her team was rusty after ten days off. “I think it had more to do with nerves. It took five minutes for them to get in a groove. They pulled it together pretty quickly.”
As time wound down on the first frame, co-captain Carina O’Donnell collected a corner and swept the ball into the circle. It was the first real scoring threat by either team but was quickly neutralized when the East Bridgewater defense converged and re-gained control.
Minutes before the half, East Bridgewater midfielder Jacalyn Stella broke in and dribbled deep. Viking teammates trailing the play were slow to react to the rush, however, and she was soon broken up by Co-captain Ava DeProfio. The Wildcats withstood another threat in the final seconds before the break, as the Vikings top player, Hope Newman, fired one that was earmarked for the net. O’Donnell knocked it down to preserve the scoreless tie.
“I felt that Carina O’Donnell had an exceptional game tonight,” said Ebert of her senior midfielder. “The whole team played strong but she was outstanding.”
In the third quarter, the Wildcats began to ratchet up their intensity. A shot from Isabella Piazza off a feed from Abigail Hassell nearly snapped the deadlock and later, Caitlyn George closed on the net and unleashed a nice bid only to be denied by Hancock.
The first East Bridgewater shot on net didn’t take place until early in the fourth when Stella unleashed a backhander, which was turned aside by Wildcat goalie Alyssa Stack. A Vikings corner followed but it was well-defended.
With 2:12 remaining, Newman launched a hard, bounding shot that evaded the Wildcat defense. Stack was equal to the task, making a pad save to send the game to overtime.
The player contingent was reduced to six plus the goalie for the first OT. Ebert deployed Alexis Melvin, Laci Titterington, Bryan, Hassell, DeProfio, and O’Donnell. East Bridgewater presided over the ten-minute segment but it was the Wildcats Piazza who nearly won it with a laser from just outside the circle. Hancock squeezed the pads, making the initial stop but lost sight of the ball. She turned to look in the net, believing it had trickled in. Alerted by teammates that it was at her feet, she pounced just in the nick of time. Another Wilmington corner followed but Hancock had an unobstructed view of a Hassell shot.
Hope Newman possessed a devastating shot, hard and accurate, often from a distance. Throughout the contest, she proved to be a nemesis and with 7:45 left in the second OT, nearly delivered a game-winner. From thirty-feet away, she tested Stack with a rocket. The goalie was equal to the task with a kick save.
“We definitely had a talk about her,” said Ebert when asked about Newman. “We watched where she was, and carefully decided who was going to match up with her. We made some changes to try and take her out of the equation.”
As the combatants prepared for the shootout, fans in the stands made their way down to edge of the field to add closer support. A large contingent of Wildcat football players lined the track to cheer on the girls.
Newman, of course, was selected as the first Viking shooter and delivered. Hassell matched her, beating Hancock to even it at a goal apiece. Jordan Joseph was stopped by Stack and DeProfio made it 2-1 with her turn. Stack then denied Maggie Schlossberg, leaving it to O’Donnell to finish it off. Her shot rang off the left post, however, sending it back to East Bridgewater and Stella, who lost the battle with Stack for a rebound. The Wildcats then turned to Bryan, who had three hacks at it before finally beating Hancock for the win and a trip to face No. 2 Gloucester.
“When I saw the goalie drop down, I knew I had the opportunity to lift it,” said Bryan. “One-on-one is really stressful but it feels really good to be going to the next round.”
“We practiced one-on-ones yesterday,” said DeProfio. “As I went in for my shot, I just tried to remember what our coaches had taught us. We have to give Sarah Bryan credit for her effort.”
Relatively untested during regulation, facing only a pair of East Bridgewater shots, Stack withstood the pressure and performed under the spotlight.
“We practiced the shootout yesterday and it wasn’t going well,” admitted Stack. “I didn’t think I would do as well as I did but obviously I’m happy about it. I was nervous but I pulled it off.”
“I felt it was an evenly-matched game,” said Ebert. “Both teams played their hearts out. I asked of them that they leave it all on the field. I felt like they did. When I knew that it was coming to a shootout, I told them that whatever the outcome was, I was so proud of them tonight.”
