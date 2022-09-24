READING – The Wilmington High School girls and boys cross-country teams finally opened their season on Tuesday afternoon with a Middlesex League cross-over meet against the Rockets of Reading. The Wilmington girls away with an impressive 25-32 win, while the boys were defeated, 16-42.
Dating back to the start of last season, the girls team has now won six meets in a row.
“It was a good win for the girls over a Liberty Division team. Although the team is small, there is a lot of talent and they have been running a lot of mileage to build up their running base. This meet was a chance to see what kind of race shape the kids are in and we hope to improve our times as the season progresses,” said first-year head coach Joe Patrone.
Sophomore Addy Hunt led the way, winning the entire 5K race with a time of 20:24. She was followed by junior Hannah Bryson, who was second at 20:51 and eighth grader Charlotte Kiley at 21:01 as the visitors took the top three spots in the meet. Senior Mallory Brown, in her first cross-country meet, was seventh overall at 22:27 and that was after being ill over the weekend. Junior Mia Stryhalaleck battled stomach cramps throughout the race but still put forth a strong effort to finish 12th at 24:33.
Also competing for the 'Cats included freshman Cayley Israelson, who was 15th at 26:31, freshman Kaitlyn Shackelford, who was 18th at 27:53 and freshman Bella Zaya was 19th at 28:11.
Turning to the boys team, Reading had the top four finishers before sophomore Dean Ciampa came across fifth at 19:03 becoming the first with a Wildcat jersey to cross the line.
“The boys lost to a very strong Reading team. We had a lot of new runners on the team and they ran extremely well getting faster each mile over the 3.1 mile course. The top finisher was Dean and this was his very first cross country race and it was a great debut. With 200 meters to go he was in sixth place and he outkicked a Reading runner to take the fifth place,” said Patrone.
Coming in behind Ciampa included junior Jameson Burns, who was seventh at 19:14, senior Roman Moretti, who was ninth at 19:36, freshman Jake Cronin was 10th at 20:03 and then senior Braydon Gorski, running in his first varsity meet, was 12th overall at 20:19.
Also competing for the Wildcats included freshman David Dynan (13th at 20:25), senior Noah Carriere in his first varsity meet (16th at 20:31), sophomore Vibush Sivakumar (18th at 20:42), freshman Gavin Dong (21st at 20:59), junior Michael Dynan (22nd at 21:02), freshman Conor Burns (26th at 21:13), sophomore Spencer Bagtaz (27th at 21:36), junior Nick Samaha ran a huge personal best finishing 29th at 22:51 and freshman Evan Cummings (31st at 23:47).
“It was a great start to the season as we were able to see how our training has been getting us ready to run. We are a very young team with a lot of potential and we know that we will run better as season progresses,” said Patrone.
Both the boys and the girls teams will be running at the Frank Kelley Invitational at Wrentham on Saturday morning and then next Tuesday both teams will travel to face Watertown in a Middlesex League Freedom Division Meet.
