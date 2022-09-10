WILMINGTON – Over the years and decades, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team has had a long list of outstanding defensive back players, whether they played in the middle or the outside. Whether they left Wilmington to play at various different levels in college, or stopped playing once their high school careers ended, one thing all of the elite ones had in common was how physically and mentally tough they were.
Last year was a prime example as Wilmington had a veteran group on the backline led by All-State selection Audrey Curdo. She and several others graduated, leaving some holes for this year's team. One of the returners with three years of varsity experience under her belt, and who fits in that same mold of bringing that toughness to the field each and every day, is tri-captain Colleen Baldi.
Baldi's toughness, in no fault of her own, sometimes backfires on her.
“Colleen's such a solid player, and she's strong. People will run into her and bounce off and fall and then she gets called for a lot of things that are not fouls,” said Wilmington head coach Sue Hendee, still in disbelief that this has happened over the years. “She literally is so much stronger than all of these other girls and she can go shoulder-to-shoulder or just stand there, and will still get called for a foul. That is her best quality as a defender is her strength.”
Baldi was asked about that and she couldn't help but laugh, saying that other players do literally bounce off of her, only to get up and talk some trash afterwards, which she also doesn't understand.
“Yes that happens and I get a lot of talks from the opposing girls,” she said with a big grin. “I just usually shake my head and run away. Then Coach (Hendee) will pull me off to the side and say 'it's okay – it's just your size'. I have grown up playing a lot of sports and I have long legs, and strong legs. I'm a ski racer, too, so those girls just run into me. It is what it is and I try my best to keep my arms down, but sometimes girls just run into me and I'm like 'ugh'.
At the age of three, Baldi started skiing for the first time. When she was seven, she started to race competitively. In 2016, the Town Crier did a story on her after she finished 12th at the New Hampshire State competition. In 2020, we followed it up with another story as she had qualified (no easy task) to compete in the U16 Eastern U.S. Ski Championship Meet, as a member of the NH State Team. Today she's in her fourth year as a member of the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team, which is coached by former Olympian Leeann Smith.
“I was seven when I started to ski race. My parents thought at the time that I wasn't skiing my best, so they thought I'd do better (if I competed). Then I just met lifelong friends and I just really loved the sport,” she said.
Around that time that she started to compete in skiing – eventually to the Super-G and the Giant Slalom – Baldi started another sport at the age of seven, soccer. She has worked her way up through the youth level and is now in her fourth year with the Wildcats, knowing this year she play a lot more and have much more responsibility on the field and as a leader.
“I'm really excited and I really love all of the girls on the team,” she said. “We have played together growing up, we've had classes together so I know them all really well. I'm just hoping that we have a real good season. It doesn't really matter if we win, and I know that's the main goal but even just coming to practice, seeing everyone, making jokes and having fun is all I'm trying to do.”
If the team is going to win, it starts on the defensive end with the experienced players returning such as Baldi, another one of the captains Cameron Foresythe, as well as senior Kassidy Smith and junior Emily Grace. They will be depended on to hold down the fort, much like Audrey Curdo, Madison Mulas and Kaitlyn Maguire did a year ago.
“I loved playing with Audrey. She's one of my best friends. She is a great center-defender and I played a lot also with Cameron (Foresyth). She's back this year and she's great too,” said Baldi. “When you learn how to work together, it's all about communication and figuring out who is going to step (forward) and who is going to drop (back) and just have your back. It's all about communication and just always having a good bond.”
Besides her three years of experience and her height (5-9) and physicality, Baldi brings a lot more to the table each and every night.
“She is deceivingly fast. When we do full field sprints, she finishes among the top every single time. We depend on her a lot and I think we're going to depend on her a lot more this year,” said Hendee, before being asked if Baldi will play in the middle or the outside. “I like her in the middle more just because her size and her presence there. She's smart, she knows to look around and mark people or have them marked up especially in the ('18 yard) box. That's something that we're really working really, really hard on right now as we tend to focus more on the ball than the players. She's definitely become a stronger player every year. The kids look up to her. She's a good leader.”
This good leader is hoping that she can help lead the team to yet another successful season, including a trip to the playoffs.
“Yes, that's our goal is to get back to the tournament. In order to win, we have to work together and figure out how to put the ball in the back (of the other team's) net,” she said. “We did struggle with that last year and ended up with a lot of ties. Defense did a great job, everyone did a great job as we didn't let a lot of goals go in, but we struggled to score down at the other net.”
While the team's offense may have struggled a bit last year, Baldi fully admitted that she is struggling about her future. She doesn't know if she wants to continue to compete in skiing or soccer in college, if she wants to study finance or go to the other end of the rope to physical therapy. While she tosses around those decisions, there is one person who may be able to help guide her in the right direction.
“I have to say that I didn't start liking my brother (Tommy, who is now 19 years old) until last year, honestly. He and I really did not get along at all,” said Colleen with a big laugh. “My sister (Danielle, a former WHS Athlete) went to college when I was in the sixth grade so it was just me and my brother for a long time and we did not get along at all. Now we're best friends.”
