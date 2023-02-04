STONEHAM — Last week, instead of setting the tone for the remainder of the season, two of the most highly-anticipated games on the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey schedule were rather anticlimactic and left a sense of unfinished business in their wake.
The first was a midweek visit to Reading, which was postponed due to a treacherous ice storm which threatened to cloak the region at roughly the same time as the scheduled puck drop at the Burbank Arena. Some area schools chose to ignore the forecast and played on while most, including Wilmington, decided to heed the warning. As of press time, this game has yet to be rescheduled.
On Saturday, Stoneham-Wilmington squared off with Arlington, which is currently ranked 8th of 32 Women’s D1 hockey programs. A formidable opponent, certainly, but Stoneham-Wilmington is 11th in the same poll and has been tearing it up with four wins in their last five meetings and is tied with Burlington for the top spot in the Middlesex Freedom League with an 8-3-1 overall mark.
Fitting, perhaps, that Stoneham-Wilmington would skate to a 1-all tie when Arlington paid a visit to the Stoneham Arena. With 20-seconds remaining in the first period, scoring leader Lily MacKenzie buried her 16th goal of the season. Both of her linemates, Ava Krasco and Katelin Hally, were credited with helpers on the go-ahead tally and the rest of the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters worked hard for nearly two periods of hockey to preserve the tenuous lead. But with less than 4-minutes left in the game, Stoneham-Wilmington suffered a brief, but costly defensive lapse.
“Once again, it was an untimely turnover in our zone that led to the Arlington goal,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana. “We’re leaving the zone, five girls all skating out with a head of steam, they turn the puck over, and now they have to get back into position. That’s basically how it happened.”
Lapiana described the contest as a classic “chess match.” Arlington would make an adjustment and the Stoneham-Wilmington staff would counter, time and again. Each club would attempt to add a new wrinkle to their game plan in hopes they could draw their opponent out of rhythm.
“Credit to Arlington,” the Coach said. “They continued to make adjustments throughout the game, and we had to respond in kind. Most teams can only make one or two, but they made it interesting.”
While goalie Maddie Sainato once again impressed between the pipes, Lapiana admitted that his offensive group could have given Arlington netminder Allison Labarge a little more work.
“We had ample zone time, but we seldom had clear possession and as a result, we didn’t muster a lot of shots,” said the Coach. “You have to gain the offensive zone, possess the puck, and move to the net. Any of those break down, and all of a sudden, we’re not looking so good.”
A tie with the likes of Arlington is actually not surprising considering recent history between these teams. Last year, Stoneham-Wilmington was edged, 1-0. In the two seasons prior to COVID, there was another narrow defeat and a tie. While there wasn’t a win to speak of, the games never got out of hand and at the time, this was an Arlington club known for blowing out opponents. Last year, Arlington reached the Division 1 finals but was ousted by undefeated champion Austin Prep.
“For some reason, we show up to play Arlington,” said Lapiana. “To our girl’s credit, they tend to rise to the occasion and step-up for better competition. There was a time in the not too distant past that our opponents would look at Stoneham-Wilmington as an easy two points. This year, not so much.”
Stoneham-Wilmington traveled to face Lexington on Wednesday night (results in after press time) and will next host a one-win Melrose club on Saturday at 4 p.m.
