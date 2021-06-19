WILMIINGTON – After steamrolling through most of their regular season opponents on their way to a perfect 10-0 record, the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team got their first taste of post season play this past week, competing in the Middlesex League Tournament, while at the same time, they prepared themselves to compete in the first round of this week’s MIAA Tournament.
As for the Middlesex League Tournament, it was a case of good news and bad news for the Wildcats. The team first dropped a pair of 3-2 decisions, first losing last Thursday in the first round of the tournament on the road against Arlington of the Middlesex Liberty Division, and following that up with a loss by the same score to Wakefield on Saturday at home.
The good news for the Wildcats is that despite the loss to Arlington, they proved that they could certainly compete with the teams from the Liberty Division, as they had a very good opportunity to actually win this match.
On the other hand, the bad news was that against Wakefield, a team the Wildcats had swept during the regular season by score 5-0 and 3-2, they also discovered there is some work to be done before they can plan on advancing very far in the state tournament.
The week started with the loss to a talented Arlington squad. The Spy Ponders had finished just 4-6 on the regular season, but their record did not tell the entire story.
“They were 4-6, but they are still a very good team, and we knew that going in,” Wilmington coach Rob Mailey said. “We didn’t play badly at all against them, but I think our guys may have had a bit of a letdown in their first match after completing their undefeated season.”
Junior co-captain Anay Gandhi continued his individual undefeated season against Arlington with a 6-4, 7-5 win at first singles, while freshman Anuj Gandhi lost his first match of the season at second singles 6-1 6-4, despite competing at a very high level.
Senior co-captain Colby Scaplen extended his hot streak, winning his ninth match in a row, with a workmanlike 6-3, 6-4 victory over a very steady opponent in third singles.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the first doubles duo of Eric Packer and Sidd Karani went down 6-4, 6-3 despite putting up quite a battle against a pair of talented foes.
“That match was simply that we lost some big points that did not go our way,” Mailey said.
The second doubles pairing for the Wildcats was senior Hayden Kane and freshman Sarthak Tripathi, who dropped a straight set decision to an overpowering pair of opponents.
In Saturday’s consolation bracket match against Wakefield, the Wildcats suffered a tough 3-2 loss. Making the loss tougher to take for the Wildcats was that each of their losses on the day came in three sets after winning the first set in each match. Anay Gandhi started well, taking the first set 6-1 only to go down 6-4, 6-3 for his only loss of the season.
This was a combination of Anay not having his best day while his opponent made very few unforced errors,” Mailey said.
Anuj Gandhi also won the first set 7-5, but ended up on the short end 6-3, 6-2 against a very steady opponent, while Eric Packer and Sidd Karani also won the first set 6-4 and went down 7-5, 6-2 in first doubles.
The Wildcats second doubles team of Ryan Weinstein and Michael Smaroff had an impressive 6-0, 6-4 victory playing very well late in both sets.
“When they went out there, the match as still on the line and they went out and played very well,” Mailey said. “Wakefield played them very tough in the second set, but they responded well and got the win.”
As for the match overall, Mailey felt like his team had a great opportunity to beat Wakefield for the third time this season.
“This was really one where we let slip away,” Mailey said. “Their number one player was injured and that news got to our players, so I think we may have been a little overconfident. I kind of wish we didn’t know that.
“I can’t remember another time in my coaching career where we won all five first sets and lost. I told the kids I take some of the responsibility for that as well, because I also may have been a little overconfident. But you have to give Wakefield credit. They went out and got it done. Maybe they wanted it more than we did. Maybe this will be a good lesson for us going into the state tournament.”
Speaking of the state tournament, at the time Mailey spoke to the Town Crier, he did not know who their opponent would be in the upcoming Division 3 North Sectional Tournament, but regardless of the opponent, he was confident his team could do well if they play up to their abilities.
“From what I have seen, they are all teams we should be able to compete pretty well with,” Mailey said. “But we have to play well. In practice today we talked about not getting overconfident if we win the first set. So, hopefully we learned some lessons this week that will help us in the tournament and we can do well.”
