WILMINGTON – Often times at the Major League Baseball level, you have seen managers put power hitters up to the top spot in the batting order, to get the extra at-bat and hopefully start the game off with a bang.
Back in the early 1990's, Wilmington High Hall of Fame Softball coach Paul Lyman was well ahead of that trend when he used a powerful right-handed, on base percentage machine in Laurie (Southmayd) Gallucci as the team's lead-off hitter.
And if you were around during those days, you'll never forget the first at bat of the bottom of the first inning in several crucial state tournament games, whether it as a double, or a walk, or the solo home run in the 3-0 win over Stoneham, Gallucci was one tough out.
“Laurie swung a bit bat and had the ability to change the complexion of a game with one swing of the bat,” said Lyman.
Gallucci will be one of 12 athletes to be inducted into this year's WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class. During her athletic career, she was a key part in two state championship titles – not only with her bat, but displaying a highlight reel glove – was a league all-star, league all-conference selection, a Team MVP and was named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team.
She also scored 25 goals as a member of the field hockey team and dabbled in other sports, including indoor track.
Despite all of those team and personal accolades, Gallucci said she was completely caught off guard when told about the news that she would be joining this year's Hall of Fame Class.
“I got the call from Bob Surran. It was definitely an unexpected call. I was kind of in shock with what he was telling me. For those that don't know me well, I am very sensitive and emotional. I was getting teary eyed with news,” she said. “It was just me and my son Drew home who was sitting in the living room with me. He asked me what that call was all about because he could see and hear the emotions I was having. I told him what it was about. He then relayed the message to the rest of my household. They were the only people I told about the HOF induction until the press release later that summer. I am so grateful for the call.”
Joining Laurie as one of the inductees on this special night will be her sister Lisa, who is in last week's Town Crier, told the story of how she waited to hear from Laurie to see if she got in. Laurie said getting in along with her sister, who she celebrated the second state championship with, will be a moment that they'll have together for the rest of their lives.
“I am extremely proud to be inducted along with my sister, Lisa. This induction is well deserved for her. She should've been inducted years ago, in my opinion,” said Laurie. “Lisa is a tremendous athlete, one of the best athletes to come out of Wilmington High School. She and I are very close. She is my best friend, but it wasn't always that way. We fought, like many siblings do, when we were younger. I probably yelled at her a time or two on the field. With that said, it was an amazing experience to win the second year when she was part of the team. The most memorable memory I have from that game was when we won. The first thing she and I did was to run to each other, I jumped on her, she held me and we hugged and cried. It was awesome to have that experience together.”
Growing up, Laurie, Lisa and their brother Tommy played a lot of ball. Their father Tom was a Little League coach throughout may decades, and also coached the girls in softball. Laurie said those days in the backyard and on the little league fields jump started it all.
“I was pretty hard on myself as I grew up and always wanted to be at my best. I grew up practicing. Sports was a huge part of my family. Me, my sister and brother and our father would always be out in our front yard playing catch, hitting ground balls and pop flies to each other,” she said. “We all enjoyed playing softball/baseball and always wanted to improve on our game. You can't beat spending time with your family and doing what you love.”
And what she loved/loves, is playing softball, and she was very good at it. She had that great eye at the plate, the ability to smash an extra base hit in the gaps, and she could turn a double play in her sleep. In '94, she finished the season with a .349 average, led the team in on base percentage at .523, popped two home runs, drove in 15 runs, scored 23 and stole six bases.
She was part of an extremely talented group of softball players, who all came up together through the youth and travel programs which won Little League Softball State Championships in 1989 and 1991, and eventually won state high school state championship titles in 1993 and '94.
“We made a banner out of a bed sheet for our team that we hung for every home game off the Route 38 Bridge facing the Town Park,” Gallucci recalled. “We would look out to the banner prior to every game to help us remember that we were winners. But what I remember most is my teammates and the fun we had on and off the field. It was such a great group of girls to play with and spend my free time with. We had a lot of good times over the years and I will never forget the time we spent together.”
In field hockey, Gallucci started out as a goalie during her freshman season before being a field player as a sophomore. Over the course of her career, she netted 25 goals, including lone tallies in a 1-0 win over Lawrence, two goals each in wins over Andover and Tewksbury and once had a goal and two helpers in another 5-0 win over the Redmen. She was named a MVC All-Star and was given the McVicker Memorial Award by head coach Jan Urquhart during her senior year.
“I think I quit (field hockey) every year,” she said with a laugh. “Field hockey was not something that I wanted to play going into high school. I was talked into it by some of the upperclassmen. Eventually, I gave in and told them I would play goalie, that would be the only way I was playing. I did not want to be in a skirt. I was not a skirt kind of girl and also thought it was weird to play a sport in a skirt. After one season of goalie, I decided this isn't for me and quit.
“I was then talked into playing my sophomore year and that if I was out in the field I would enjoy it more. So I did and moved to forward. I believe I unsuccessfully quit junior and senior year as well, but every year ended up playing. Looking back, I did enjoy the sport and wish I had enjoyed it more in the moment.”
Gallucci also dabbled in winter track, competing for two seasons mostly in the 100-yard dash and as part of the 4x400 relay.
“I came out of middle school playing travel basketball. Being 5-0 (tall), I knew this was not going to be my thing in high school, but I knew I wanted to keep in shape for softball,” she recalled. “I was never a runner but I was fast so figured I could try sprint events. Winter Track was freezing. The middle of winter running outside in the cold was tough. I have great memories of Mr. Kelly yelling to me during the relay. I would begin to die out near the end and he would be yelling at me to keep running. He was a great man.”
After high school, Gallucci played softball for one year at Curry College.
“(I stopped playing because) my nursing studies became too demanding and between studying and working, I could no longer devote the time to play sports,” she explained. “I did miss it. I did go on to play co-ed softball and women's softball and played with many of my old teammates which brought back many memories. I got married and have three sons, Derek, Drew and Brett. I stayed in Wilmington.”
All three kids have been heavily involved in sports with Derek and Drew graduating from WHS in 2021.
“There is a lot of joy in watching your own kids play, I guess I see how my parents felt. My kids are now getting older and that stage is almost done,” she said. “My father stayed coaching in Wilmington Little League after his children aged out and he did stay on long enough to coach my older two sons. It was nice to see that. This spring will be my last to chance to watch any of my children in kids sports as my youngest will be graduating this year.”
Her husband Marc and the three boys will all be on hand come November 5th when Laurie gets inducted. She can't thank them enough for their support, as well as some other people.
“I'd like to thank whomever put forth my nomination and the HOF committee for accepting and inducting me. I'd like to thank my teammates who were always there to try to knock some sense in me when I needed it and my coaches who had to deal with me. I'd like to thank my grandparents, who have since passed, but were my best cheerleaders. But most of all, my parents who supported me throughout my childhood and sports. I love you both,” she said.
