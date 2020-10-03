WILMINGTON – Back in 2013, Annabelle Kane watched her older sister Bethany, who was a member of the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team. Like all kids that age, she was in awe of ‘her star’ on the field, who helped the Wildcats win ten games and reach the state tournament.
Back then Bethany wore the No. 17. "I always remember watching her take the ball up the right side of the field," Annabelle noted while also stating that she has an older brother Nolan, who is attending Stonehill College and also played golf and ran track at WHS.
Bethany since went to Stonehill College and graduated and is now living in Washington D.C. So, unfortunately Bethany will miss seeing this No. 17 line-up as a defender and tri-captain of the 2020 WHS Field Hockey team.
"I only play field hockey," said Annabelle. "My sister played it, plus I tried literally every sport and field hockey is the one that stuck."
Today Annabelle will begin her third year with the varsity team. A solid defensive player, who also enjoyed scoring a goal on her birthday in a win over Woburn last year, Kane heads up a team that brings back 15 players from last year's 8-9-1 record.
"I think we're all looking good and we all did our fair share of pre-season workouts," she said. "We did the day camp, which was good because we got a lot of stickskills, training and cardio stuff. I would go down the field and shoot and also go running."
She did that with anticipation of having a senior season. That was confirmed several weeks ago, but there's stipulations and rule changes. Instead of having ten players on the field and then the goalie as the eleventh, this year it'll be six players and a goalie. There won't be any offensive corners this year, but you'll see more free hits, more substituting and a lot more running from the players on the field.
"We just have to talk a lot. We have to open for the big passes because there will be a lot more room on the field since it's 7-on-7s. We just have to make the best of it. It's going to be pretty hard and it'll be a big change with just six girls on the field, but we're going to have substitute alot more. We just have to wait and see."
With the change to 7-on-7, head coach Leanne Ebert hinted that as of Monday her formation would include most likely three forwards and either one midfielder and two backs or two midfielders and one back.
"Last year I played the center-midfield spot, but that's basically eliminated now," she said, knowing she will be one of the defenders. "It just means a lot more running and switching back-and-forth with the midfielders."
Having that playing experience over the last two years should pay dividends for Kane and the rest of the Wildcats.
"Annabelle has played midfield or defense for us. This is her third year on varsity so that veteran experience is going to help carry and lead the team so that's going to be huge," said Ebert.
While Annabelle's sister and parents will miss her first game on Saturday, she said that she's hoping at some point this season Bethany can make it to a game and watch No. 17 run around the field like she used to do.
"It was definitely an interesting dynamic (with my siblings growing up)," she said, while sharing that she would like to go to college to become a nurse. "Bethany is more of the responsible one, Nolan was the fun brother and then there's me and I'm kind of like the caretaker per se. But I remember always going and watching all of their sports and stuff. We're all very close.
"Bethany gives me pointers, especially when she used to come to games. Hopefully she can make one this year."
If she does, she’ll see No. 17, who can play a little bit.
