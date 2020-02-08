STONEHAM – After suffering a heartbreaking last second loss to St. Joseph’s last Wednesday night, the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team entered Friday night’s road matchup with their post season hopes on life support, with a 1-12 overall record, but more importantly a 1-3 record in games against Division 3 opponents after the loss to St. Joe’s.
But after pulling out a dramatic 52-48 win over Middlesex League and Division 3 rival Stoneham on Friday night, the Wildcats post season hopes received a much needed jolt, as they are now 2-3 against Division 3 teams and have future games with Triton and Watertown, as well as a rematch with St. Joe’s, remaining on their schedule. They must finish .500 or better in such games in order to qualify for the post-season.
As for Friday night’s game itself, it was a thriller, as the Wildcats got an outstanding individual effort from junior center Bryce Keveaney, who had 24 points on the night, including 12 in the fourth quarter, along with some clutch free throw shooting in the closing seconds from senior Kevin Palmerino to earn the important victory.
“That’s what we talk about. You are going to win some games and you are going to lose some games,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “Sometimes you can’t control that, but what you can control is your effort, and we wanted to be able to walk out of this gym tonight win or lose, and say we left it all out there. The boys definitely did that tonight.”
The Wildcats led 39-31 early in the fourth quarter before Stoneham mounted a comeback, scoring seven straight to close within 39-38 with 5:30 left in the game.
Sophomore guard Tommy Mallinson finally broke the streak for the Wildcats with a free throw to make the score 40-38, but moments later, Stoneham’s Joseph Vittorioso hit a short jumper to tie the score at 40-40 with 4:20 left in the contest.
Not surprisingly, it was Keaveney who scored next for the Wildcats, hitting a clutch basket moments later to give them a 42-40 lead. The Wildcats would extend their lead to as many as five with 2:30 left in the game when Keveaney converted a nice pass from Palmerino for a 47-42 lead.
Keveaney has been steadily improving all season long, and his 24-point night was just the latest in a string of outstanding games, including a 20-point, 16-rebound effort in the loss to St. Joe’s on Wednesday night.
“Bryce has really progressed for us and gotten better,” Ingram said. “He has been great the past three games. He had 20 the other night, and 16 the game before. That is quite the impressive week. He has been working hard, and the guys really love having him. All of the things we were running at the end, we were running through him.”
Stoneham was not done, however. With Wilmington struggling to hit their free throws and Stoneham hitting some clutch shots, the Spartans closed to within 50-48 with 14 seconds left.
Stoneham was looking to have a chance to cap their comeback when they fouled Palmerino with seven seconds left, sending him to the free throw line with the game hanging in the balance. Palmerino was just 2-for-6 from the charity stripe at that point, but with the pressure at its greatest, and a large contingent of Spartans fans practically standing on the court underneath the basket, screaming and waving their arms, Palmerino did not falter. Instead he calmly knocked down both free throws, giving the Wildcats the 52-48 lead and enough breathing room to hang on for the victory.
“The game is funny. Sometimes if you are struggling a little bit, the only way to figure it out is to be thrown into the heat of it,” Ingram said. “But he figured it out. We talk about that a lot this season in practice and in games when things are tough. Sometimes there’s nothing I can say to you, you just need to figure it out, and he did.”
The fourth quarter was a microcosm of the entire game, as it was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than seven points through the entire game. It was Stoneham who went out to the first seven point lead of the game, taking a 10-3 lead just three minutes in, on a three-pointer by Vittoriso. The Wildcats called a timeout and fought right back, going on an 11-0 run through the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter to take a 14-10 lead with 7:00 left in the half.
Keveaney, senior Connor Paquette and junior Evan Witalisz led the Wildcats on their run, with Witalisz capping the run with a three-pointer. Stoneham regrouped began trading baskets with the Wildcats, sending the teams to the locker room with Wilmington holding a slim 20-19 lead.
Palmerino, senior Andrew Munsie and senior captain Ryan Clarke led the way for the Wildcats in the third quarter as the teams traded mini-runs throughout the quarter.
A 7-0 run by Wilmington gave the Wildcats a 31-26 lead midway through the quarter, before a 5-0 run by Stoneham tied the game with 1:00 left. Wilmington would eventually lead 34-31 at the end of three, setting up the dramatic fourth quarter which followed.
After the win over Stoneham, the Wildcats were defeated by Lexington, 81-41, on Tuesday night, pushing their record to 2-13 overall.
OT LOSS TO STJ
Prior to the big win over Stoneham, the Wildcats had suffered a heartbreaking 77-75 overtime loss to St. Joseph’s last Wednesday night.
Wilmington led throughout the game, holing leads of 21-12 at the end of one quarter, 40-27 at the half, and finally 57-40 at the end of three. But St. Joseph’s put together a furious rally to outscored the Wildcats 28-11 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime with the score tied 68-68.
Still, when Clarke knocked down a free throw with two seconds left in the game to give them a 75-74 lead, it looked like the Wildcats were going to escape with the much needed Division 3 victory. It was not to be, however, as St. Joe’s nailed a buzzer beating three-pointer from half court to earn the 77-75 win.
“We played a great 24 minutes and we controlled the pace for three quarters,” Ingram said. “But they were able to pressure us into a fast paced fourth.”
The turnovers due to the pressure certainly cost the Wildcats, but they were also done in by poor free throw shooting. Wilmington was 7-for-16 from the line in the game and 1-for-5 in overtime.
“You don’t see that happen very often, a half court three point shot to win in overtime,” Ingram said after Friday night’s win over Stoneham. “You have to give the kids credit though. They know how important these Division three games are and they came back and played well tonight. We’re not dead. This was a big show of their character tonight and was great to be a part of.”
CANNED FOOD DRIVE SUCCESS
While Wednesday night’s on court results were not what the Wildcats were looking for, they had a great night off the court, as for the second year in a row they participated in a canned food drive, where admission to the game was free for anybody who donated a canned good for the Wilmington Food Pantry.
This time they were joined in their efforts by the girls team and once again they were able to donate hundreds of canned goods to the pantry, which they did on Saturday morning when the team, along with Ingram, made the trip over to the pantry to personally deliver the donations.
Ingram was pleased with the community’s response to their charitable efforts.
“It was a great turnout for a boy-girl doubleheader. It was loud,” Ingram said. “It was a great high school environment, so if we can do things like that to try and really encourage people to come out and see the game and support the teams and help out the community at the same time, that is a great thing.”
