WILMINGTON – The last time the Wilmington High Tennis team walked off the court as a team, back in May of 2019, they were walking off as a disappointed but hopeful group after losing in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 North Sectional Tournament to Lynnfield.
They were disappointed that day to have lost to a loaded Lynnfield squad and see their season come to an end, but also very hopeful after a 6-12 record, which qualified them for the state tournament via the Sullivan Rule for the first time since 2015.
The six wins represented the most in a season for the Wildcats since that 2015 season, and the best news of all for the Wildcats was that with the exception of senior captain Chris Spinazola, they were bringing back their entire roster for the 2020 season. Or so they thought.
The 2020 season of course never happened and the Wildcats, like every other team, were left to wonder what might have been.
The good news for the Wildcats, however, is that unlike most teams, they are on the verge of finding out exactly what might have been. As it turns out, almost two years to the day of being eliminated by Lynnfield the Wildcats will open their season on Thursday against Burlington with almost the same exact team that walked off the court that day.
Just as they would have in 2020, the Wildcats of 2021 bring back the entire 2019 team with the exception of Spinazola. They did not lose a single player to graduation. That’s what happens when your team is led by talented sophomores, freshmen and even seventh and eighth graders the way the Wildcats were in 2019.
“We are happy with what we are bringing back. We will be strong in all three singles positions,” Mailey said. “We don’t have quite as much experience in doubles, but we will work with that. We have three quality singles players which is great, and we will be playing against just Freedom Division teams which will help us as well. That gives us a chance to compete in every match.”
At the top of the lineup helping the Wildcats compete will be junior co-captain Anay Gandhi at first singles. Gandhi is coming off a sensational freshman season, and has been with the varsity team since he was in seventh grade. With his talent and experience, Mailey is expecting a great season from the veteran player.
“I think he will have his best season yet,” Mailey said. “He has a little more experience and he is in the best physical shape of his life. He ran indoor track and kept in great shape and he has just gotten bigger and stronger. He will be a terrific number one player and a terrific co-captain.”
Following right behind Anay at second singles will be his younger brother Anuj Gandhi, who enters his freshman season after being with the team in 2019 as a seventh grader.
Rounding out the singles lineup for the Wildcats will be senior Colby Scalpen, who in addition to playing third singles will also be a co-captain.
“Anuj has been playing all year and like Anay, he has gotten bigger and stronger. He is a grinder, and he has improved a lot. He should have a great season,” Mailey said. “Colby also stayed in great shape by playing all year long. He was really excited to get out here and get the season started and I think he will do a great job for us both in singles and as a co-captain.”
The Wildcats will also be looking to pick up some big wins from their doubles teams, and while they haven’t completely worked out the doubles lineup, it looks like first doubles will consist of freshman Sidd Karani and senior Hayden Kane.
“Sidd has been working hard at his game and he looks like he will be at the top of the list for us in doubles, although he could also fill in for singles as well. His future for tennis in Wilmington looks very promising,” Mailey said. “Hayden is an Eagle Scout and he is a real good character kid for us. He is not a captain, but he is someone we are counting on to be a good leader for us.”
The trio of freshmen Eric Packer and Ryan Weinstein, along with eighth grader Michael Smarhoff will battle for the two spots in second doubles, rounding out a deep and talented Wildcat roster.
While the Wildcat are indeed deep, a big part of their success will start at the top of the lineup with the leadership of their co-captains, Scalpen and Anay Gandhi. And in that regard, Mailey feels that his team is very fortunate.
“Colby does great with the younger kids. He has a great sense of humor with them and he helps keep them all loose. He and Anay work really well together as captains,” Mailey said. “Anay, in addition to being a top level tennis player, is a straight ‘A’ student and a very good athlete. He had a very good track season. He sets a great example and all of the kids look up to him. He is a quiet kid, but he has reached out to the younger kids and he is doing a great job.”
With a schedule featuring only Freedom Division teams, whom the Wildcat went 5-2 against in 2019, Mailey us hoping his team will once again be in contention for a state tournament berth.
“I don’t think there is anybody in the Freedom Division that blows everybody away,” Mailey said. “I feel like we will be in the mix in the league, based on what we are bringing back and what some other teams have lost to graduation, but we will see. We need to keep working hard and hopefully we can do well.”
