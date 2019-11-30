The promise in the Wilmington High Volleyball program continued at the freshman level, where the Wildcats went 8-6 on the season under the direction of first year coach Kevin Riley. Riley was very proud of the effort his team showed to finish the season with a winning record.
“Their 8-6 record was not a minor achievement considering many of the girls this was their first year in the sport,” Riley said. “They also were without a true ‘home field’ advantage as the gym was unavailable throughout the entire season.”
The team showed tremendous heart throughout the season according to Riley and that was never more evident than during a win against Wakefield when the Wildcats had to overcome not only a talented opponent, but also the loss of one of their better players.
“That match really stood out as an important indicator of this team’s future. One of our top players, Sophia Scalfani, injured her ankle and had to leave the match,” Riley said. “At the time we had lost our first set and were down in the second. The girls rallied in Sophia’s honor to come back and win the remaining two sets. I couldn’t have been prouder of the team. They overcame adversity and gelled as a team. This demonstrated the true character of these girls. When these girls bring their ‘A’ game I feel they are just about unstoppable.”
A couple of players stood out in particular for their efforts throughout the season, with Audrey Powers and Abigail LaClair both having outstanding seasons.
Although I don’t like to single anyone out there were some players that I do feel could make an immediate contribution to the varsity next year,” Riley said. “Audrey is relentless in her work ethic and preparation for the game. It wasn’t uncommon for her to go on a double digit ace streak in a match. What impressed me the most about Audrey is her maturity and unselfishness to pass the ball to her teammates and spread out the play.
“Another player who I think will play at the varsity level next year is Abigail. Ms. LaClair is a rising star in the softball word and we were glad to have her on the volleyball team. She is a natural athlete with a competitive spirit that is hard to coach. My most memorable moment for Abigail had to be against Shawsheen Tech when she brought her team back, from a significant deficit in both sets, to win the match. All the girls worked hard this year and deserve a lot of credit.”
Riley was new to the Wilmington Volleyball program this season, but he is certainly not new to Wilmington High or to coaching, having taught Social Studies at the high school since 2001, and having coached multiple sports such as football and wrestling since 1997. He knows what it takes to have a winning program, and he sees the right pieces in place to have just that at Wilmington High.
“I’ve been blessed to work with some great coaches over the years,” Riley said. “I would certainly place Bruce and Bridget Shainwald in that category as well. Their experience, knowledge and passion for this game is rare.”
Of course, the most important piece to having a successful program is good players who are committed to the program. Once again, Riley sees great things going forward.
“I had a great time working with these girls. They came to every practice and match with boundless enthusiasm and positive energy,” Riley said. “What’s most impressive about these girls is the fact they overcame much adversity including injuries and lack of a home gymnasium. My advice to them was to stick together with their teammates, if they do this the Wildcat volleyball program has a bright future.”
Members of the Freshman Volleyball team included Aiyana Noel, Shannon Prendeville, Lian Jeurgens, Natalia Bernard, Abigail LaClair, Audrey Powers, Sofia Scalfania and Micaela Knee.
JV VOLLEYBALL
The Wilmington High Volleyball program seems to be headed in the right direction, with the varsity team picking up some big wins on their way to an eight-win season and narrowly missing out on a post season berth. On the JV level things are looking up as well, with the Wildcats having recently wrapped up an 8-11 season under fourth year coach Bridget Shainwald, a vast improvement over last year’s 2-18 campaign.
Beyond just the improvement in their won/loss record, Shainwald saw steady improvement in her team’s play throughout the season, both in their playing ability and their knowledge of the game.
“The team improved greatly over the course of the season. Where they struggled to run an offense at the beginning of the season, by the end of the season, they were able to do so on almost every point,” Shainwald said. “Their commitment to the sport and each other showed every time they came together whether it was a game or practice. Through this they gained confidence and success.”
The young Wildcats also showed great improvement in their match management throughout the season, improving their strategies as the season progressed.
“During the season, I began to notice that the girls were calling balls in or out on themselves,” Shainwald said. “I suggested that they stop calling the game and leave that to the referees. At this point, they actually started calling plays, trying to influence the refs’ calls.”
The Wildcats got outstanding efforts throughout their roster on their way to their eight win season, but two players in particular stood out in the promise they showed for the varsity level.
“Isabella (Bella) Kieran started the season as a setter and transitioned into an effective middle hitter,” Shainwald said. “Defensively, Lauren Hutchinson was one of our standouts. In addition, she was able to successfully make the transition to an outside hitter and contribute greatly to our offense. I feel that both of these players will be contributors at the Varsity level next season. Their attitude and mind set will take them far.”
The members of the Wilmington High JV Volleyball team included freshman Mia Vestal, and sophomores Lauren Hutchinson, Emily McHugh, Laura Tran, Seanna Rankin, Paige Lohrman, Isabella Kieran, Alyssa Fricia, Meghan O’Mahony, Lily Rubin, Sarah LaVita, Madison Kelsey and Jamie Davis.
