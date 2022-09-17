WILMINGTON – With so many new players on this year's roster, Wilmington High School Girls' Soccer coach Sue Hendee really didn't know what to expect from this season. Thus far two games in, certainly not bad.
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats opened the season with a come from behind 2-2 tie with Reading, and then were edged out on Monday afternoon by Winchester, 1-0.
Against the Rockets, the Wildcats were down 1-0 and 2-1, coming back each time to tie the game up. Freshman Cate MacDonald scored the first goal on a set up by junior Alli Ganley.
“The ball was sent into the '18 (yard box) and Alli was able to beat her defender to the ball,” described Hendee. “She then played the ball off her body to Cate, who finished it.”
Reading jumped ahead 2-1 only to see the 'Cats crawl back again as MacDonald took a corner kick which was headed in by Ella Wingate.
“I was really proud of the way we played in this game. We went down 1-0 after Reading scored against the flow of play, but we remained resilient and tied the game one minute later,” said Hendee. “We were down again 2-1 in the second half, and we pushed everyone up offensively in the last 15 minutes of the game to tie it back up.
“Our defense held their offense to only two shots on goal in the second half. We had a lot of new faces on the field at different times during the game, and a great start for freshman Cate MacDonald with a goal and an assist.”
In the loss to the powerful Winchester squad, goalie Ashley Mercier was superb in the net making 17 saves, while in front of her, the collective group of defenders played extremely well.
“Our defense was much more organized in this game against the perennial power Winchester (team). While their defense was stingy in allowing us opportunities to score, we did have our chances. We played high pressure defense all over the field and many of their shots on goal came from thirty yards out. Winchester is a fast, big, technical, and physical team and for a young team we did a great job of playing hard, never giving up, and playing smart, organized defense.”
Wilmington faced Arlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, before hosting Wakefield on Friday afternoon starting at 4:15 but at the Shawsheen Elementary School. Then on Tuesday, the 'Cats will travel to face Stoneham at 7 with the two boys teams following at 7 pm.
CORRECTIONS
On last week's front page, there was a photo of the tri-captains and it said Danielle Baldi, when it should have said Colleen Baldi. Also another captain, Cameryn Foresyth's name was incorrectly spelled.
VOLLEYBALL
The Wilmington High School Volleyball team opened the season with three straight losses, being swept in all three by Arlington Catholic, Reading and then Winchester.
In the loss to Winchester, the Sachems won the three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-18 but that being said head coach Lauren Donoghue said the team turned a corner in that match.
“We played really well (despite the loss). We were winning at one point of the first set. We just need to improve our defense. It's lacking significantly and that's what is holding us back from winning. It's all unforced errors. (Setter) Mia (Vestal) is moving the ball well with the passes she's getting.”
Maddie McCarron finished the game with six kills and four aces. Shaylan Bresnahan added four kills as a middle hitter and Donoghue said that Sofia Scalfani played well on the outside and had three kills.
Wilmington faced Arlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Wakefield on Friday (5:15) before going to Stoneham on Tuesday (6:00 pm).
