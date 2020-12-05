While every school around the state (and the country for that matter) had to learn how to deal with the “new normal” of 2020 this fall, the teams and students at Wilmington High had it harder than most, with a two week switch to full remote learning in the middle the semester due to fears of an outbreak after a house party attended by a group of Wilmington students.
The remote model also led to a complete shutdown of all athletics for Wilmington High, and ultimately even a shorter season than already anticipated at the beginning of the season. While the shrunken season hurt at all levels, it may have been especially felt at the sub varsity level where many young players missed out on some key practice and game time as they tried to develop their skills and prepare to contribute at the varsity level.
The teams did, however, adapt and each sub varsity squad made the most of a difficult situation to have successful seasons, whether it was in terms of wins and losses, or just gaining whatever experience they could in hopes of eventually moving up to the varsity level.
FRESHMAN BOYS SOCCER
The Wildcats Freshman Boys Soccer team battled their way to a 3-2 record under the direction of seventh year head coach Colin Foley, showing tremendous improved from the beginning of the season to the end behind a group of players eager to climb the ladder in the Wildcats Soccer program.
The Wildcats improvement was dramatic in some cases, and was never more evident than in their last game of the season when they pulled out a 2-1 thriller over a previously undefeated Melrose team that had beaten them 5-1 just the week before.
“The first time we played them, we lost to them 5-1, and they carried play throughout most of the game,” Foley said. “However, this time around the team was definitely motivated coming off that loss and knew it was their last game. We were up in the game 2-0 and with under five minutes left Melrose scored to make it 2-1. Melrose had a couple of really good chances to tie it but the team, led by our defense, really helped negate them from scoring.”
It was a well-deserved win for the Wildcats, who had done their best to maintain a positive attitude throughout the season, despite the unusual obstacles in front of them.
“I thought the boys created a fun and competitive environment. At the sub-varsity level we stress it is not about wins and losses, but about developing the players and helping them grow as young adults,” Foley said. “I thought this team demonstrated those qualities and had a successful year and pushed each other to be better, while also motivating each other and myself. We definitely improved as we went on. This year was tough on the players and coaches, because we were limited in what we could do in practices and how many practices we could have. We were all just happy to be able to play and everyone was positive throughout the season.”
Even in the midst of rule changes, limited practice time and a global pandemic, the Wildcats did have several young players step up and show that they could be a big part of the future of Wilmington High Soccer, including center defender Remy Elliott and sweeper Hunter Sands as well as defender Charles Rosa.
“Remy is a smart player. He is aggressive, and he is intelligent with his ball movement. He can send a ball up as well beat kids 1-on- 1. He will win the ball in the air and knows the game,” Foley said. “Hunter is calm, cool, and collected with the ball and never panics. Hunter plays the game soundly and makes the smart and safe play and distributes the ball up field. Charles has good speed, very elusive with the ball. Charles forces the opposing forwards into traffic and disrupts them well.”
The Wildcats also got strong efforts from their midfielders, led by Ben Marvin, along with Aiden Burke and Jonathan Foresyth.
Ben has great footwork and is well balanced in playing both defense and offense when we are transitioning,” Foley said. “Aiden Jonathan both played forward and midfield. They complimented each other well and provided a lot of offense for us.”
The Wildcats were also strong on the back end, with Jake Bourgeois doing a great job in net for the team.
“Jake did really well,” Foley said. “He made some really big saves for us, especially in the last game against Melrose that gave us a huge win.”
Along with their improvement throughout the season, the thing Foley was most proud of this season was how his team dealt with all of the adversity they faced. Adjusting to high school level soccer can be tough enough, but doing it with limited practice and game time certainly made it even tougher. But Foley, who also coaches the Wildcats JV Boys Hockey team, felt that his team adjusted very well.
“This fall season was different for everyone. In terms of how soccer looked, I was pleasantly surprised with the game play. The no heading, and throw-ins were different but my team adjusted pretty seamlessly,” Foley said. “At the end of the day, every team and every sport looked different but everyone just wants a chance to play. The team never complained about the rules, we were all happy to have a chance to play. We wished we could have had more practices and games but we understood the circumstances we were dealing with. Overall, it was a positive experience.”
JV BOYS SOCCER
One team that definitely felt the effects of the mid-season quarantine was the JV Boys Soccer team. After getting off to a fantastic 2-0-1 start, the Wildcats could never quite regain their form after returning from the break, losing three straight games and finishing with a 2-3-1 overall record on the season under the direction of veteran head coach Dennis Ingram.
Ingram was disappointed to see his team struggle in the second half of the season, he knows it was certainly not due to a lack of effort on his players’ part.
“It really was a tale of two halves. Having the quarantine in the middle of the season made it very difficult to restart the season. With the amount of time off, it really was challenging for us to play a full game,” Ingram said. “Conditioning really impacted us. The first three games of the season were great. The two games against Burlington and then one against Stoneham. It was a huge difference for us to start off against the Small schools instead of three of the Larges out of the gate. As far as practices went, this group of guys were great to have. They worked hard at all times and really seemed happy to be back out on the field competing.”
Prior to the break, the Wildcats had given a glimpse of what might have been in a normal season, with an impressive 4-1 win over Stoneham.
“That was a really good game for us — a complete effort from the whole team,” Ingram said. “It was really nice to see the boys starting to play with some confidence and we were really playing as a solid unit. That win made us 2-0-1 and had the feel that we were getting better each time out on the field.”
The Wildcats had several players step up this season and show promise of contributing at the varsity level in the near future, starting with sophomore goalie Cooper Loisel, as well as freshman forward Dan Lagunilla, who had six goals in five games. Also chipping in with two goals was sophomore Thomas Sica. In addition to Loisel in net, the Wildcats also got strong defensive efforts from freshman Ethan Kennedy as well as sophomores Patrick LeBlanc, and John McNamara.
“The hope as a sub varsity coach is that your players one day are contributing on the varsity level,” Ingram said. “We definitely have some players with that potential. They just have to stay hungry and motivated to improve their skills during the off season.”
Whatever they face down the road, it is unlikely the members of this Wildcats squad will ever face anything like they did this season, between major rules changes and a mid-season quarantine break. But Ingram felt like his team handled the adversity well despite their late season struggles.
“Overall, the boys I think adjusted well. The game sometimes looked very different. We usually have a player or two in our program who has a strong throw in-that's a huge weapon that we had to learn to play without,” Ingram said. “Also, the corner kicks — we usually have set plays that we run off them, and the no heading rule. That really affected how crosses were played. It is so instinctive for our guys to take on a defender down the sideline and look to cross it into the 18' box. Without all those, we had to generate different ways to create some offense.
“The boys really adjusted and just played the game. I think they enjoyed the practice limit at the beginning of the season, but towards the end they realized how important all those practices are for skill development and conditioning.”
JV ‘A’ GIRLS SOCCER
The Wildcats to JV squad got to play just four games this season under the direction of head coach Erin Cowden, going 1-2-1 in those games, but in that time, they managed to make quite the impression on both Cowden as well as nearly everybody else they crossed paths with this season.
“Given the way the season was structured this fall, I think the girls did a great job,” Cowden said. “With COVID-19 protocols, we were only able to practice two days a week before our games on Saturdays. This made it difficult to get into a rhythm at times, but I feel like the girls were able to capitalize on the times we had together, and I saw a lot of improvements.”
Most years Cowden, who is in her fifth year coaching with the Wildcats Soccer program, would be at the helm of the JV ‘B’ squad, but with MJ English taking the season off from coaching, she moved seamlessly into the new role with the JV ‘A’, and she loved coaching this group of girls.
“With MJ needing to take the year off, I had the pleasure of coaching the JV ‘A’ team. I really enjoyed this opportunity as it gave me the opportunity to work with some of the athletes I have coached in years past,” Cowden said. “Having some of these girls on the JV ‘B’ team with me, and then moving on with them to the JVA team, I was able to see their growth firsthand and it was a really cool experience.”
Cowden saw that growth not just from last season to this season, but also just from the beginning of this season to the end. An example of that growth came in the Wildcats two games against Melrose, with the second matchup coming in the Wildcats season finale. The first time the teams had faced each other, the Wildcats had suffered a tough loss in a game where they had not played to their potential.
“The first time we played Melrose, I felt like we fell apart for one quarter and were not playing the style of soccer I knew we were capable of. The loss to them was frustrating because I knew we could beat them,” Cowden said. “The week leading up to our rematch, we were hungry for a win. The girls were determined to come out with a win. The whole week, they worked hard in practice and really focused on our shortcomings in the game prior. They were ready. The whistle blew, and the girls came out on fire. Their passing and ball movement were on point. We put more shots on net during this game than any other game. We talked about “leaving it all out there” and they certainly did. We ended up tying Melrose 2-2, but it was a fantastic game.”
If the main focus of a JV team is to prepare players for the varsity level, the Wildcats certainly had plenty of players who met that criteria, led by several players with great potential, including their three junior captains Faith Thacker-Benoit, Emily Watson, and Kari Wells.
“All three girls were great leaders with great talents,” Cowden said.
Thacker-Benoit and Watson were part of a talented group of forwards, along with Alissa Ganley, Julia Gray and Sloane McIntyre, who excelled all season for the Wildcats.
Our offense benefitted greatly from the speed of Alissa Ganley. This girl has speed! She was able to race past any defender she was up against and create crucial scoring opportunities for us,” Cowden said. “This group of forwards made a constant effort to create scoring opportunities with their combination passes and attacking runs.”
The midfield was anchored by Wells, along with several other talented players, including Mallory Brown, Julia Archer, Katelin Hally, Marni McBride, and Katrina Riekstins.
“Kari played in the defensive position for our center mids. She did a great job settling the ball down and redistributing it to create offensive opportunities,” Cowden said. “I was very impressed with the skills that Mallory came with this season. I was impressed by her efforts last season, but her hard work and disciplined work ethic paid off as she continued to improve this season. She did a great job making runs as an outside midfielder and was a difference maker in our midfield. All of our midfielders did a fantastic job of supporting the defense and helping us transition to offense.”
Defensively, the Wildcats were led by junior Alexis Meza, as well as the efforts of Annabelle Cook, Lauryn Parr, Emily Hassell, Kassidy Smith, Erica Raimo, Emma Flynn and Maya Mulas.
The defense was made up of many talented defenders and was just solid this season. I was very impressed with Alexis as she took on this leadership role this season. She was one of the most experienced defenders back there and as one of our center defenders, she did an excellent job mentoring the younger defenders and leading by example,” Cowden said. “Annabelle Cook was another one of our talented defenders. She had a commanding presence in the defense. Unfortunately, Annabelle got injured in our game against Stoneham. With that injury, I was impressed with the way Lauryn Parr, rose to the occasion, and seamlessly stepped into our other center defensive position and executed well.”
The Wildcats last line of defense was freshman goalkeeper Nicole Morello. Not surprisingly, as just a freshman there was a period of adjustment for Morello, but she quickly grew into her role as a high school goalie.
“We were fortunate to have the talents of Nicole in the net. Nicole was very dependable as our goalkeeper,” Cowden said. “Her confidence built as the season went on. Her confidence made for good decision making. She did a great job coming off her line and being aggressive throughout the season.”
Of course this season presented a big challenge for every player regardless of grade level, as well as the coaches, and Cowden felt like her team did a great job all season in responding to the challenge.
“I am proud of this group of girls. These girls were faced with many adversities this season. They tackled each adversity head on and continued to work hard all season. The changes with the season were hard to adjust to and I think that they girls really did a nice job across the board,” Cowden said. “The girls were attentive and learned the new game rules such as kick ins replacing throw ins and a new corner kick format. That being said, officials interpreted these rules and enforced them differently.
“At the beginning of the season, we knew this would be a factor in our games. It was a discussion we had as a team and we knew we had to be ready for many different scenarios in terms of rule interpretation. Our team was flexible and respectful of the officials’ game after game. In fact, the Melrose coach approached me after our final game and complimented the girls on how respectful they were on the soccer field saying, “Your group of girls is the most respectful group we have played against.” Ultimately it was awesome to get the girls out on the field playing the game they love, soccer.”
JV ‘B’ GIRLS SOCCER
With Cowden moving to coach JV ‘A’ team, the JV ‘B’ team needed to find a coach to step into her shoes. Fortunately for the Wildcats, former Wildcats star Adrianna Kippenberger, a 2014 graduate of Wilmington High was able to take over, helping lead the team to a 2-2 record during this most unusual of seasons.
The 2-2 record might not jump off the page as an outstanding season, but it is all the more impressive when you consider that they started the season with consecutive losses to Burlington and Watertown before winning their final two games against Melrose, an accomplishment that Kippenberger shows how hard the team worked to continue to improve throughout the season.
“The difference between the games we lost and the games we won was the way our team communicated with one another.” Kippenberger said. “They grew to communicate on and off the field, they improved moving on and off the ball, checking to and away, and they built confidence to take shots from outside the box. It was the two games they were able to rely on their teammates, create opportunities with and for each other that became the most successful.”
With limited practice time it was difficult for the Wildcats to work on as many things as they would have liked to, but Kippenberger says that her players took advantage of whatever time they had together to work on their game and fight their way to their .500 record.
“One practice we worked the majority of the time on checking to and away from the ball. The next game, against Melrose, not only was it our first win but our team translated what we learned in practice perfectly to the game,” Kippenberger said. “The girls were communicating on the field, connecting passes with one another, moving to open space, moving away from the ball and checking to the ball. It was amazing to see how impactful that specific practice was when it translated into the following game. This shows our team persevered through all of the challenges this season and improved on and off the field,”
The Wildcats were led by was led by junior captains Christianna Bittarelli and Caterina Tassone.
“Both of them showed great leadership to their teammates throughout the season by being reliable and responsible,” Kippenberger said.
Offensively the Wildcats were led by leading goal scorer, Grace Walsh, as well as the offensive skills of Ava Kennedy, Anaya Cameron, Ayla Biscan, and Christianna Bittarelli.
“Our forwards did a nice job moving the ball around, communicating, and crashing the net to score on rebounds,” Kippenberger said.
The Wildcats midfield was anchored by center midfielders Shaylan Bresnahan and Emily Doherty as well as Ali Doherty and Kiera Murphy on outside.
Both Bresnahan and Emily Doherty worked hard to gain back possession and send the ball into the corner for outside midfielders to run onto,” Kippenberger said. “Ali Doherty and Murphy continued to make great outside runs and cross the ball into the box to give our team scoring opportunities.”
The midfield also had the skill and hustle of Caterina Tassone, Julianna Marinho, Rachel Gonzalez, Christina Chesbrough, and Juliana Ragucci who worked hard to help generate transitions from defense to offense.
Gabrielle Kulevich led the defense for the Wildcats whenever she was on the field, along with Cortney Gibbs and Anastasia Cannata.
“Kulevich’s control with the ball helped our team transition to midfield smoothly,” Kippenberger said. “Kulevich, Gibbs and Cannata all made great defensive impacts for the team this year. Gibbs and Cannata both used their speed to never let anyone by them.”
Freshman sweeper Neda Stoeva stepped up to become the last line of defense, improving greatly throughout the season.
“Stoeva communicated well with our goalkeeper and was able to use her speed to make big plays on defense,” Kippenberger said. “Our defense also had the skills of Isabella Melaragni and Sydney Collins who both made great defensive plays throughout the season.”
The Wildcats also benefited greatly from the efforts of goalie Emma Jenson, who helped the team with not only her ability to make big saves, but also to take control of the defense in front of her.
“Emma used her voice to take command and help her teammates be successful on the field. She made some fantastic saves throughout both Melrose games to help us get the win,” Kippenberger said. “I believe that all of our athletes have the potential to improve their skill and move on to play at the JVA and varsity levels.”
JV FIELD HOCKEY
It was an unusual season for the sub varsity Field Hockey teams at Wilmington High. With the freshman team unable to play any games due to there not being any other schools, and the junior varsity team adjusting to new rules changes due to COVID-19, the Wildcats experienced a season like never before.
The JV team, led by head coach Laura Connors adjusted well to all of the changes, and made the best out of a difficult situation.
“The way the game was played this season was quite different,” Connors said. “We played 7vs7 and there were no penalty corners. On one hand it was good, but on the other hand a downfall, but at least we were able to get on the field and play and have some sort of normalcy for student athletes. Our players did a wonderful job not only training, but also learning this season and I am extremely proud of all of them. There has been a lot for them to deal with since last spring and they all came out did their best, wearing masks while playing, doing their best to remain socially distant, and balance remote learning.”
Despite the drawbacks, there were some great memories this season. For Connors, it was very easy to pick out her favorite memory.
“The game that I loved the most this season was when we combined the Freshman team with the Junior Varsity. Unfortunately, the other towns in our league did not have enough players to have freshman teams so Wilmington didn’t have any games this season,” Connors said. “As a result, we got creative and we combined our JV and Freshman teams and we played against each other. The competition was intense and fun! We all work well as a team and enjoyed ourselves while doing so. Overall, I am thankful that we were able to play and that all of the players and coaches remained healthy.”
Members of the Wilmington High Junior Varsity Field Hockey team included Taylor Breen, Marisa Bryan, Samantha Bryan, Sarah Bryan, Samantha Cronin, Ava DeProfio, Shae Fitzgerald, Corinn Flanagan, Emily Fothergill, Marissa Gallozzi, Kylie Gates, Caitlyn George, Colleen Logan, Ava MacGilvray, Katie Manjourides, Sandra Manjourides, Carina O'Donnell, Melanie Phares, Isabella Piazza, Amanda Solari, and Laci Titterington.
The freshman team included Sofia DiNatale, Alicia Gardner, Gracy Giammarco, Abigail Hassell, Caroline Jenks, Sara Kulis, Ericka L'Esperance, Alexis Melvin, Olivia Solari, Alyssa Stack, Keira Sullivan and Emma-Rose Toomey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.