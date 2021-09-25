The Town Crier will be featuring archive anniversary stories on WHS Fall Varsity league championship teams. Back in 2011, the WHS Girls Soccer team shared the league title with Stoneham as they both finished with a 7-1-2 league record. However, the team didn’t capture the co-championship until after their regular season was completed. Thus the story below, is the team’s epic 1-0, three-overtime loss to league rival Arlington in the first round of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament.
WILMINGTON — All along it was known just how tough the Middlesex League really can be. Wilmington High Girls’ Soccer coach Sue Hendee knew that, so when her team entered the new division this season, playing against so many outstanding teams would only help her team get better. And that happened.
On Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats came into their first playoff game since 2007 as the No. 6 seed in the Division 2 North Sectional tournament, and hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2004, taking on the No. 11 seed Arlington Spy Ponders, also from the Middlesex League. The two teams had faced each other once during the regular season ending in a 1-1 tie, in a back-and-forth, very physical contest. Saturday was no different.
After two heartpounding 40 minute halves of scoreless soccer, the two teams then played two more gutrenching ten minute sudden-death overtime periods to see neither team score. Throughout the 100 minutes of soccer, both teams had a number of scoring chances, especially Wilmington’s Alex Bischoff completely getting robbed in the 70th minute. And all of that set up the dreaded penalty kick session with each team sending five players to the line, 1-on-1 against the opposing goalie. That’s when Arlington emerged scoring three goals compared to two for Wilmington to come away with the 1-0, three overtime victory in the first round of the tournament played at Alumni Field.
Since that win, Arlington went on to defeat Bedford 2-1 in the quarterfinals and now are ready to face league rival Stoneham in the semi-finals. On the other side of the bracket, Middlesex League foe Belmont is still alive, meaning three of the six remaining teams in the 17 in the entire bracket come from the ML.
“I wish we could’ve played a team from outside of the Middlesex League,” said Hendee. “Going into that game, I thought we had a real good chance of beating Arlington and certainly the way we played that game we could’ve beaten them. Playing in the Middlesex League certainly prepares you for that next level and if you look between Division 1 and Division 2 (North brackets) six of the seven teams in the Middlesex League faced each other in the first round. I think it would have been interesting to see how we would do against a team outside of the Middlesex League, just like I’d like to see how Arlington and Stoneham will do against the other teams as well.”
Arlington went on to defeat Bedford and Stoneham crushed Danvers, a perennial state contender every year, 4-1. Wilmington played Stoneham twice, ending in a 0-0 tie the first game and then losing 1-0 in the second battle.
During Saturday’s contest, neither team really had a great opportunity to cash in during the first half. Wilmington played pretty tentative. Although each team had four shots on net, Arlington carried the play a little bit more than Wilmington.
“I think in the first half nerves were a problem for us,” said Hendee. “But at the same time you have to give Arlington a lot of credit for the defensive minded style they played against us. We had a tough time cracking their defense in the first half. I was actually glad to come out of that first half 0-0. The Sun became such a factor (on Wilmington’s defense especially keeper Sarah Luz). It was pretty tough.”
So after some halftime adjustments, Wilmington played much better in the second half, in fact they held a 5-1 shot advantage. Offensively, Wilmington had two tremendous scoring bids, the first coming as Holly Niemiec took a corner kick to the left of the Arlington keeper. Niemiec lined up to take a long boot, but instead softly passed the ball to defender Taylor Shelton, who came streaking in from the midfield. Shelton took the pass and lifted a long high kick to the far opposite side of the net and the ball nailed the top crossbar. The ball seemed to come straight down but the officials blew the play dead, saying the ball hit the Football Goal Post hanging above the soccer net, therefore it would be out of play.
Besides that bid, the other came with ten minutes left in the second half. Wilmington displayed some quick passing starting from left fullback Paige Bennett who found Alex Bischoff open on the right side. She utilized her tremendous speed by beating a defender down the wing before unleashing a cannon right foot shot that was headed to the top left hand corner but the keeper somehow dove and got enough fingertips on it to send the ball over the net for an absolutely incredible save.
“That was a ridiculous save,” said Hendee. “It was a game saver for sure. It saved the game for them. It was just a spectacular save. And that was such a tough shot too — Alex really got a great shot off — just a ridiculous save.”
Throughout the final 40 minutes in the second half, and especially throughout the second overtime period, Wilmington seemed to be playing much more relaxed, possession style of game.
“From the first half on I thought we really played much better,” said Hendee. “Our chances came in spurts, but we had good opportunities to score between Alex’s speed and Rachel (Grabar’s) skill. We kind of played kick and run but I think Arlington’s defense allowed us to do that - it wasn’t the prettiest soccer. But when a defense is flat and leaves 30 yards of open space behind, you have to use your speed and we did that and it was still somewhat effective. We were able to be creative and create some scoring chances.”
While Wilmington played much better offensively in the second half, four players really stuck out on the defensive end throughout all 100 minutes — the combination of Kristen Tavares and Cassie Grasso, as well as the combination of fullbacks Lauren McKenna and Kelly Hartsough. Tavares and Grasso had the job of shadowing Arlington’s ace player Rebecca Richardson for the second time this season. A fantastic athlete who is going to Syracuse on a full track scholarship, Tavares and Grasso did an absolutely incredible job shutting down the prolific player.
“(Richardson) is a very difficult girl to defend and contain,” said Hendee. “She’s physical, she has good skill and such tremendous speed, so it was very important for Kristen, Cassie and our defenders like Lauren and Kelly to double and triple team her whenever she got the ball. I thought we did a great job of slowing her down and not allowing her to do what she wanted to do. Kristen is a perfect kind of kid to do that job (of shadowing a player). She doesn’t lose her cool, and she didn’t on Saturday despite being knocked around a lot. Kristen is fast, she’s aggressive and besides being six inches shorter than (Richardson) and losing the head balls, Kristen did a great, great job.”
Behind Tavares, was two girls, McKenna and Hartsough, who really have strived to become tremendous defensive players, not only in this game but all season long — a big reason why the Wildcats went from three wins a year ago to ten.
“Both Kelly and Lauren have been real solid all season,” said Hendee. “I can’t think of a single game in which either of them struggled. They have both become such solid players. Lauren has improved so much between heading the ball, her speed and Kelly is very fast and very fit — she never comes out of a game because she’s in such great shape. They both are very smart players who work very well together.”
Each team had one shot on net in the first overtime period, and Wilmington held a 2-1 edge in the second overtime period. Niemiec had the best chance to score as she took a shot that went off the keeper and the rebound rolled right through the six yard box. That set-up the penalty kicks where Arlington emerged 3-2.
“The penalty kicks system is what it is — you have one player going against another player in a team oriented sport to determine a winner,” said Hendee. “I just think it ruins the team aspect of it all. I understand penalty kicks are a part of the game and can be a game changer, but it shouldn’t be the deciding way to determine a game.”
Unfortunately the penalty kicks decided the game, and the season for Wilmington.
“We had a great season,” said Hendee, a day after her team finished the 2011 season with a 10-5-4 overall record. “It’s always hard losing in the tournament. You lose that game and you still find yourself scratching your head a lot because you don’t expect to lose, you don’t want to lose and all of a sudden your season ends suddenly and you’re finding all of this extra time now in the afternoons that you normally wouldn’t have. So I’m still in shock in a way. I know there was a lot if disappointment after the game was over but I’m extremely proud of the girls and the season we had. I honestly didn’t have high expectations coming into this season and we far surpassed all of the expectations any of us could have had. I’m really proud of everything we accomplished starting from the off-season work to what we did during the season. The team really jelled together. We had a lot of seniors who became great leaders.”
The 2011 Wildcats will lose six seniors from this year’s team, including tri-captains Alexa Brown, Rachel Grabar and Sarah Luz, as well as Paige Bennett, Michaela D’Ambrosio and Taylor Shelton.
“Four of the six girls played for four years,” said Hendee. “Sarah came on as a sophomore and then became a starter as a junior and had a pretty immediate impact and she gained a lot of experience and had two strong seasons. Michaela is a nice kid who works very hard. Whenever she was put in, she stepped up and played very hard. Rachel is going to be a tough girl to replace. Sarah’s leadership will really be missed. She did a lot in the off-season helping the team come together. You have to be a leader as a goalie, but her leadership will really be missed both on and off the field.
“Paige and Taylor offered a lot of offensive minded defense for us,” continued Hendee. “They were really good at attacking from the outside. I think they also helped other kids learn that position. And Alexa is a tough kid, with good skill and is very intense.”
