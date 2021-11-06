WILMINGTON – Over the years, Wilmington High School Girls' soccer coach Sue Hendee has said a few times that she did not like the state tournament alignment that saw at times half of the Division 2 North section made up of Middlesex League rivals, teams that she knew a lot about year in and year out.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the MIAA (finally) released its pairings for the inaugural statewide tournament format and now Hendee and the entire team know absolutely nothing about their first round opponent: South High Community School of Worcester.
On Thursday (6:30 pm), the No. 29 seed Wildcats (6-7-5) will face the No. 36 seed South High Colonels (9-2-5) in a preliminary round game of the Division 2 tournament. This is a preliminary round game because there were six additional teams outside the top 32-ranked teams with a .500 record or better, thus they automatically qualify.
Should Wilmington come away with the win, they will travel to Kingston, Mass to take on a traditionally strong Silver Lake Regional team, who are seeded No. 4 with their 10-4-4 record. There's no set day or time for that possible match-up as the Town Crier went to press. The Lakers are led by a dynamite defender named Lauren Dwyer, who was instrumental in the team's 1-0 win over Whitman-Hanson, the No. 3 ranked team in D2.
“The tournament is the tournament. It's one-and-done, no matter how you look at it. We're going to have to be ready to play and it's especially hard when you are playing teams that you know nothing about,” said Hendee.
South High plays in the Inter-High League and finished 5-1 in league play including two wins each over Worcester North and Burncoat, while splitting two games with Doherty and ending in a scoreless tie with Notre Dame Academy of Worcester.
Two years ago in 2019, the Colonels finished with two wins. After that, a new coach, Nethen Wheeler was brought in, and he coached the team to a 5-5 record during Fall-2 season, and then to the current 9-2-5 record. South High was the 54th ranked team in D2, according to their strength of schedule.
Their success has come on the defensive end as keeper Emma Moriarty had six shut outs in the team's first 12 games. The team's top scorers include Soli Rivera and sisters Emma and Liv Robeau.
For Wilmington, offensively, they have been led by Alyssa Granara, who has 8 goals and 2 assists, while other stronger players include Amanda Broussard, Jess Collins, defenders Audrey Curdo and Kaitlyn Maguire, and goalie Ashley Mercier.
In 2019, the 'Cats defeated Salem, 7-1, before losing to league rival Winchester, 4-1.
Winchester actually drew league foe Lexington in the tournament, but there were some others who weren't so lucky.
“Overall I think some of the things that we really hoped wouldn't happen, definitely happened. Not for us personally, but East Longmeadow playing at Martha's Vineyard and there was a volleyball one, Mount Monument playing at Martha's Vineyard, which is the worst case scenario,” said Hendee. “Everyone knew those kind of match-ups were a possibility, but probably kept fingers crossed that it probably wouldn't happen. There's the opposite extreme where Winchester drew Lexington. Year one, there's going to be problems, but let's see how it goes. I still think the statewide tournament is the right way to go. It just some tweaking but time will tell.”
Last Thursday afternoon, Wilmington ran its winning streak to three games with a hard-earned 3-1 win over Melrose, played at Alumni Field. This was an extremely physical contest right from the start with the officials letting a lot of contact go. Despite all of that and some missed calls on both sides, Wilmington kept its cool during the tense moments and prevailed 3-1.
Wilmington took a quick 2-0 lead thanks to some terrific passing/setting-up.
“Colleen (Baldi) took a direct kick and placed it perfectly inside the ‘18 (yard box), like a diagonal ball and Molly (MacDonald) just ran onto it and finished it,” said Hendee. “Olivia (Spizuoco) gave a beautiful pass ahead to Callie (McCauley), who broke in a breakaway and finished.”
The quick two goals remained until the final two minutes of the first half when Melrose popped one in to make it 2-1.
In the seventh minute of the second half, things started to get really physical. Wilmington senior Alyssa Granara was fouled hard before the Wildcats bench, which resulted in a yellow card and many comments from the local fans.
“Nine times out of ten, it’s the person retaliating that gets caught. They know that and I’m glad that they kept their composure,” said Hendee.
Granara sat out for the next 15 minutes — while star defender Audrey Curdo was on the bench for the third straight game with an ankle sprain — and a strong supporting cast kept the lead intact. Defenders Baldi, Kaitlyn Maguire, Madison Mulas and Sofia Barletta — who cleared out the ball on a golden chance for Melrose to score — all had tremendous performances in front of keeper Ashley Mercier (7 saves).
“People (continue) to step up. I know I said that before, but when that happens, it’s a sign of a solid team,” said Hendee. “Honestly, I don’t know what the reason was in the beginning of the season for the lack of scoring, other than we just weren’t connecting. I’d rather peak at the end of the season than the beginning.”
Granara came back with about 16 minutes left in the game and immediately made her presence felt. Two minutes after she was put back in, she made a great pass ahead to her right to senior Amanda Broussard. With a defender on her tail and the goalie coming out, Broussard waited and waited for the keeper to commit, before sliding the ball to the low left corner to make it 3-1.
Wilmington followed that game up with a 1-0 loss to Watertown and then a 1-0 win over North Reading with a goal by Granara.
“In the Watertown game, they really packed in the defense. It was a very smart plan. They had seven people behind the ball at all time and they have a pretty good goalie so anything that we were shooting in from the outside, she was able to get. We knew that she was suspectible to hard shots, low in the corner, but the '18 yard box was so congested so it was really, really hard to get those kinds of shots off. We controlled most of the play but we couldn't score.
“They had a corner kick and the girl just hit an absolute laser from the corner and directly into the goal. It was a great shot.”
