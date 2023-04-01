WILMINGTON – Like many athletes who have grown up in the Boston area, Wilmington native Chloe Castellano is no stranger to the Boston Marathon. Every Marathon Monday, Castellano would head into Boston to cheer on and support the runners.
This year, Castellano doesn’t plan on breaking tradition. However, it will be a Marathon Monday like no other. In partnership with Charity Teams, Castellano will compete in the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17th.
“We all are so close to Boston. I grew up going to Marathon Monday and going for the day and watching it,” recalled Castellano. “I always felt motivated to say I could do that but I never did.”
An athlete at heart, Castellano excelled in both hockey and volleyball at Wilmington High School, continuing her hockey career at Endicott College. When the thought of running a marathon crossed her mind, she knew she could do it.
“Last year around Easter, we were just talking about running in general and I was like you know what, I’m going to do a half at the end of the summer,” she recalled.
And that’s exactly what she did. Since last April, Castellano has run in two half marathons, her latest being this fall.
“I used one of those pre-made programs, I put in the date of my half marathon, how much I’ve run, and it built you up from there,” Castellano said of her training routine. “I started from running not even a mile. It had me running a half mile and then it builds up. I remember looking later in the program and I was like how am I going to run six miles. But now, last weekend I ran twenty miles. It’s wild how quickly your body can figure itself out.”
To compete in the Boston Marathon, runners can either meet a qualifying time or choose a charity to support. Since Castellano didn’t think she could meet the necessary time, she looked no further than Charity Teams, an organization dedicated to supporting charities through various running events.
“I applied to one of the Charity Teams and they called me back and said we have a spot for the TB12 foundation and we’d love to have you, and I said sure thing,” she said. “Let’s do it.”
Although Castellano was willing to raise money for any charity, she soon realized the TB12 foundation, a charity founded by Tom Brady, was the perfect fit for her.
“I was open to any of the charities because they’re all great,” said Castellano. “When I was talking to Susan (Hurley), who runs Charity Teams, she was talking to me about my background and my story. I told her I was an athlete, played college hockey, and she said we have the TB12 foundation, I think you’d be a good fit.”
The TB12 foundation focuses on providing athletes with the education and resources for athletes to be successful both in and outside of their sport.
“I really think that the money and the investment that the TB12 foundation puts into helping young athletes figure it out and learn pre-injury prevention and nourishing your body the right way, I think it’s super important, " admitted Castellano.
“I know for me as a younger athlete, it’s hard,” she continued. “You don’t know what’s right and wrong, so having that foundation and base is great. I’m happy that I was able to learn more about the TB12 foundation because I didn’t even really know what they did at first.”
In Tom Brady fashion, all runners who choose the TB12 foundation must raise a minimum of $12,000 to compete on April 17th. At first, Castellano was intimidated by that number.
“It was horrifying at first, but people are amazing,” she said. “It’s weird asking people for money, but when it’s for a cause people want to help. It’s cool to see people still want to help.”
Thus far, Castellano has already achieved her goal, totaling $12,225 and counting in donations. With her goal met, Castellano is excited to be able to live out a life-long dream.
“I’m excited, obviously nervous because you never know (what could happen),” she said. “I’ve learned some days are great and some days aren’t great, and that’s just because you have to take it as it comes. Sometimes you walk more than you think you’re going to, but I’m excited. Seeing the marathon as a fan and someone who’s supported the runners for years and years, it’s exciting to be there and watch. So to be able to experience it is going to be unreal.”
To best prepare for the 26.2 miles, Castellano has been running parts of the course since December.
“We run the route every Saturday morning,” she said. “So I’m not nervous about Heartbreak Hill, I’m not nervous about it at all, I’ve been running on it since December. We’ve hit every point of the route, so we run from the finish line out and back, and as the mileage got longer we hit more.”
If there’s one takeaway Castellano has realized from this experience, it’s that anyone who wants to complete this goal can indeed do it.
“I’ve been telling people if I can do it, anyone can do it,” said Castellano. “I know I’m twenty-seven and I’m young and I was an athlete, but I wasn’t a runner. It’s still hard for me to get my shoes on and get running, but once I’m out there it’s (great).”
To support Castellano and the TB12 foundation, visit givengain.org and search “Chloe Castellano” to make a donation. To learn more about the TB12 foundation, visit tb12foundation.org.
