WILMINGTON – Of all of the previous inductees into the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the ones being enshrined on November 5th, not too many – if at all - can say they are an answer to a historical trivia question: who scored the final basket at the old Cushing Gymnasium?
The answer, Emily Crannell.
“I actually do not remember the basket because I tended to zone out during games. I remember (assistant coach at the time) Audrey (Cabral-Pini) pulling me aside and letting me know after the game and that was a pretty great feeling, despite realizing it so late,” said Crannell. “Scoring the last points in the old gym is special because of the history of knowing who played in that gym before me.
“Playing in the old gym was memorable because of the character it embodied. I remember watching the girl's basketball team play in that gym when I was in elementary and middle school and dreaming of playing in that gym.”
Crannell was a gifted two-sport athlete at WHS, graduating in 2012. She excelled as a four-year player and captain in both softball and basketball.
On the diamond, she was a four-time league all-star, a two-time All-Conference selection, a runner-up as League MVP during her senior year, as well as being named to both the Harry Agganis All-Star team as well as a Lowell Sun All-Star. She was also a two-time team MVP and helped guide the 'Cats to a Cape Ann League title during the 2011 season.
In basketball, she was also a captain, Sun and Agganis All-Star, but really emerged during her senior year where she buried 77 three-pointers, which was one of the many reasons why she was named the Middlesex League Freedom Division's Most Valuable Player. She helped the team reach the playoffs three straight years and also helped the 'Cats win their first league title since 1966.
“Emily is probably one of the best shooters that I’ve had here, especially from three-point range,” said then head coach Jay Keane back during that 2011-'12 season. “We’ve had a lot of good shooters, girls who are good but are really close to the basket. Like Amy (Fahey) could shoot the three but she felt much more comfortable driving to the basket and shooting those jump shots, but Emily is probably the best catch and shoot player I’ve ever had here.”
The previous two seasons, as a sophomore and junior, Crannell played point guard, before shifting to shooting guard as a senior, her more natural spot.
“We have played some girls out of position over the years and Emily Crannell is a good example of that,” said Keane in the same article. “She’s not a point guard but she accepted that role the last two years when I needed her. But now that we have really good point guard play from Christa (Brent), Alex (Derian) and Carli (Brent), Emily’s able to get up to her natural two position and be the shooter. She’s had a great season. She was the unanimous choice for MVP, and I thought she should’ve been on last year’s all-star team and it didn’t work out.”
Crannell said that she had a lot of memories during her time with the basketball team well beyond the personal accolades.
“A top memory would be our trip to Florida thanks to our coach, Jay Keane. I enjoyed playing with that group and we shared so many memories together,” she said. “The main thing that I remember from that season was knowing that it would most likely be the last time I’d be playing basketball, since I was planning on playing softball in college. I remember the emotions I had thinking about that every game and I tried to use it as a motivation to play every game with 110 percent effort and to just enjoy it. I didn’t want to have any regrets.”
Crannell's other sport, softball, was by far her better one in terms of skills and talent. A shortstop, who was strong defensively, with a cannon of an arm, she only made six errors in four seasons.
“Emily had outstanding field vision – she saw the play develop and she always made the right play,” said Cabral-Pini, who was and still is the head softball coach.
Offensively, Crannell was a line drive/power hitter. In all four years she batted either third or fourth, led the team in almost every offensive category. She had a career batting average of .403.
“My favorite memories in softball included Audrey and (assistant coach) Walter (Babcock's) practices and never knowing what to expect. Needless to say, there was never a boring moment with the two of them,” said Crannell with a laugh. “Another memory was always playing a Round Robin at Bishop Fenwick that always seemed to be the coldest possible weekend of the year.
“Lastly, my sophomore year was extremely memorable because it was one of the best teams I had ever played on and we genuinely enjoyed each other's company. The chemistry of our team was like no other with upperclassman who I played in-town softball with my whole life: my sister Liz, Chelsie Babcock, Bree Parow, Britney McLaughlin, Taylor Hanley, and Tori Lord. I also enjoyed it because it was the last time I got to play softball with my sister who I looked up to playing sports all my life.”
Emily wanted to publicly thank Liz as well as a few other people, who all made her become a better athlete, and now one of the best to ever play at WHS.
“First, I'd like to thank the Board of Directors for inducting me. Next, I'd like to thank Audrey Cabral-Pini, Jay Keane, and Walter Babcock for being the best coaches and believing in me. They gave me confidence each and every game and I am extremely appreciative of them for that and the opportunities they gave me to develop as an athlete,” said Crannell. “I'd also like to thank my sister for motivating me and pushing me to be better.
“Lastly, I'd like to thank my parents. My parents taught me humility and that if I wanted to be successful in sports, or anything really, I had to work hard at it. Without them playing catch in the driveway with me, rebounding for me, and driving me to endless practices and games, I would not have reached the athletic success that I did.”
After graduating from WHS, Crannell went on to play four years of softball at St. Anselm College, where she was a three-year starter and named to the Northeast-10 Conference All-Championship Team. She has since stuck with the game, now serving as an assistant coach at Amesbury High, home of the 2022 state champions.
Currently, Emily is a high school English teacher for Amesbury Public Schools. She has brought sports into the classroom when she developed a course entitled “Sports Literature”. The goal of this course is to encourage literacy skills through the lens of sports. Students look at past and current moment in sports to form meaningful discussions around topics such as gender inequality and integrity within sports.
“Teaching has been an adventure, but a good one. I'm happy to be teaching English at Amesbury High School. I have been teaching there for the last five years. I enjoy teaching because I get to be a mentor to young adults and help them navigate the challenges that high school brings: socially, athletically, and mentally,” she said. “Additionally, it has been a great opportunity to coach basketball and softball at the high school level, since I have such fond memories of my own high school experience. I had some excellent teachers and coaches throughout my high school career and I hope to make as much of a positive impact on my students' lives like they did for me.”
And now, those coaches, teachers and mentors, have helped Emily join this year's class of inductees.
“(When) Audrey Cabral-Pini (told me) I was surprised and excited for such an incredible honor. Growing up, I always looked up to many of the athletes who have already been inducted and are currently being inducted, so it means a lot,” she said.
