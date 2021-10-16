BOSTON – Back in November of 2016, the Town Crier featured Jocelyn Sullivan, who was a member of the Wilmington High School Field Hockey team. A senior, it was her first year on varsity, and she was named a captain, while she played strong as a defensive back, helping the 'Cats finish with nine regular season wins before going to the state tournament.
Being named a captain on your first year with the varsity team doesn't happen too often, but head coach Leanne Ebert said it was because Sullivan provided terrific leadership skills, especially communicating in the back and directing the defensive and midfield units.
Nearly six years later, Sullivan, who will turn 23 in December, has taken those leadership skills to the next level. She is two months into her first full-year as a first grade school teacher here in town at the Shawsheen Elementary School, and outside of that she has kept up her athletic ways, establishing a new hobby of running.
This past Monday, that new hobby enabled her to run and complete the 26.2 mile journey of the 125th annual Boston Marathon, all the while raising nearly 8K for Spaulding Rehab.
“I've always loved to run, ever since I played field hockey,” she said. “I just enjoyed it. In 2019, I ran the Boston half marathon and since then (running a marathon) has always been on my bucket list and I figured that if I'm going to do it, it should be Boston. My old assistant manager ran for Spaulding a few times in the past and she told me (last year) that she could get me a number if I wanted it and I said 'no, that's OK'. Then the marathon got cancelled or pushed to a virtual meet last year, so I knew that I wanted to run in person if I'm going to do it.
“I decided to do it and I decided to run for Spaulding after my cousin Kevin Burke had his accident (in 2018), so it gave me a why to run and to do it for others. I applied for their team and got on it.”
Burke has been a full recovery from his accident and was part of Sullivan's fan base, which included her immediate family with her mother Nancy, her siblings Shayna and Andrew, as well a handful of other family members and friends who made the trek to the city.
They were all able to see Sullivan cross the finish line with a time of 4:32.16, which was the eighth best out of the 16 local runners from Wilmington.
“It was amazing. I'm a one-and-done type person so I probably won't do another marathon,” she said. “The atmosphere was incredible. Everyone tells you not to listen to music, to let the crowd carry you through and that's exactly what I did. It's just so true that the crowd carries you from Hopkinton all the way to Boston. Obviously Boston College and Lesley College are incredible. You can hear the Lesley crowd from like a half a mile away before you even get to where they are, so it's called the scream tunnel so running through that was also incredible.”
Sullivan said she felt really good throughout the first three-quarters of the race, until she hit a small speed bump.
“I felt really good and my goal was to get up Heartbreak Hill without walking and I was able to do that. The crowd really helps you there, too. It was hot (on Monday) but still felt pretty good,” she said. “On Mile 23, I was in pain, just sore and cramping. It was nothing excruciating, it was just overall soreness from the pounding on the pavement over and over again. I wanted to stop but I had come so far, I just said to myself that I'm not giving up now.
“The crowd obviously gets louder as soon as you get into Boston. Then you take the left onto Boylston Street and you are like 'hey it's so close, but so far away so I'm not giving up now'. At the same time the crowd is going crazy and just everything about the day and the event is so incredible.”
Pushing through the last six or seven miles was extremely tough. Sullivan had hopes of finishing under the 4:30 mark and was two minutes off.
“I just wanted to finish so I really stopped caring about getting under that 4:30 time, I just said to myself that 'finishing the race was most important'.
She did finish, so the million dollar question is what's that like?
“You feel like you're on top of the world – especially in Boston. Plus the Red Sox had a game later on so all of the Sox fans went in early to watch the end of the race before going over to Fenway so that was just really awesome,” she said.
