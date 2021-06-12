WILMINGTON – If you look around at the league championship flags that are hanging inside the Wilmington High School Gymnasium, not counting cheerleading which is not sanctioned by the MIAA, in female sports, there's been 41 league championships. Over the last few years, there's been additional titles which need to be added, but now Athletic Director Mia Muzio has to order a complete new flag.
During a blistering hot Saturday afternoon, held on the Frank Kelley Memorial Track — the program which he started up and cared for so many decades — the Wildcats came away with the program’s first ever league title with an 83-53 victory over Stoneham.
The win closed out the regular season with what's believed to be Wilmington's first undefeated season at 5-0, and also the first league title of any kind, dating back to the Merrimack Valley Conference days to the Cape Ann League days and now over the past decade into the Middlesex League's Freedom Division.
“We believe that this is the first in program history. We don't have a banner (in the gymnasium) at all, and I know since we have been in the Middlesex League and before that in the Cape Ann League we haven't done it,” said head coach Brian Schell. “It's a program that we have built from ground up. We finished 1-3-1 in 2019, so we had to build it up.
“This just goes to show all of the hard work that these girls have put in, not just in this season, but throughout the off-season is clearly showing that its paying off.”
Certainly any league title is an incredible achievement, but after sports were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and this Wildcat squad has just 28 athletes on it, certainly the cards were stacked against them to finish 5-0 and take home the title.
“It's insane. It doesn't feel real and it feels like it hasn't happened,” said junior captain Amanda Broussard, who earlier in the school year was part of the joint soccer league title with Stoneham and Melrose. “It's just so heartwarming to see especially after everything that happened during COVID. It was great to see something so good to come out of it because we all worked so hard.
“The entire team showed up every single day, we worked out, we trained really hard and our coaches worked really hard so to see it all come together with these final results, as we were so close during Fall Season-2, is just amazing.”
Junior Olivia Erler has been a three-sport runner dating back to eighth grade. She never saw this perfect season on the radar.
“When I was a freshman, we didn't really have winning seasons in the winter and spring, so I didn't come into this year thinking we would go (4-1 in the winter and 5-0 in the spring),” she expressed. “I joined during my eighth grade year so just seeing it over these years, is crazy and it's so just exciting.
“Just to see how close the team has gotten and how everyone has stepped up and worked together. This has been such a team win. Not one person could have done this. It took all of us and not just one person.”
Erler was asked about Coach Schell, and how he's done an absolutely incredible job with not only this program, but boys and girls cross-country, and then girls indoor track, leading that program to its first ever league title back in 2016.
“He's an awesome coach and he works us all so hard. He puts in the same amount of effort, if not more. He wants all of us to do as well as we possibly can and I feel like he's very involved in all of us.”
In the win over Stoneham, the 'Cats really did well in all aspects of the meet, running events, throwing and jumping events. Wilmington won eight of the running events including Shea Cushing in the mile (5:53), Celia Kulis in the 100-meter hurdles (17.0), Kaitlyn Doherty in the 100 (12.8), Broussard in the 400 (60.4), Madi Mulas in the 200 (28.5) and then the two relay teams, the 4x100 group of Mulas, Alison Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Kaitlyn Doherty with a time of 52.2 seconds and the 4x400 team of Emily Grace, Angie Zaykovskaya, Cushing and Broussard with their time of 4:26.6.
Kaitlyn Doherty also won the triple jump with a leap of 33-10, which broke Amber Peach's 2015 school record of 330-02.25.
In the field events, Wilmington took home three first places with junior Sarah LaVita, who continues to dominate with her events this season, winning the shot put (31-5) and javelin (106-2). Amber Flynn also won the discus throwing 107-6.
“(Assistant) coach (Don) Wilson has done a tremendous job with the throwers these last few years,” said Schell. “The throwers in particular have really helped us with the scoring to win the meets this season. We have swept just about every single throwing event every meet this spring so it's a credit to him and of course to the girls in those respective events. The throwing has obviously been outstanding this season.”
Wilmington also came through with seven 2nd places and six 3rd places. Captain Katie McLaughlin took second in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:14.8, as did Hannah Bryson in the two-mile (13:29), Flynn in the shot put (28-9), Kayla Flynn in the high jump (4-10), Kulis in the long jump (14-7), MacDonald in the javelin (81-1) and Alessia Puccio in the discus (78-2).
The third places came from Mallory Brown in the mile (6:07.3), Zaykovskaya in the 400 (64.6), Erler in the two-mile (14:14), Mollie Osgood in the high jump (4-8), Kulis in the triple jump (31-6) and Isabelle Puccio in the discus (75-8).
“We have good versatility and we have a strong junior class as well,” said Schell. “They have stepped up what I'm looking for in terms of work ethic and leadership. Clearly to have a moment like this, shows that it's all paying off. We have been making statements since the first week of the season so I have told them to enjoy it, bask in it as this is the first time it's ever happened in the program. I just can't be prouder than I am right now.
“This group has really put in the effort and it means a lot to me. This clearly shows that all of their hard work has paid off.”
